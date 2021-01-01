I know, it strikes me as mad that people think they can go on and on sacking managers and then appointing new ones with no knock on effects. How many managers have they had in the time that Klopp's been with us?



7 Full Time and 2 caretaker managers (Duncan and Unsy).As others have been stating, they let their fans make the decisions for them. Rafa got them off to a great start but then hit that run of form where he lost 9 of 12 games, so out of 19 games he took 19 points, 5 wins 4 draws. Now that is relegation form, but with Rafa being who he was, they hated him and wanted him gone no matter what, but then the loons somehow decided that Lampard was the man for them, based on what?. For the rest of the season, Lampard managed them for 19 games and took 20pts, 6 wins and 2 draws, nothing Rafa couldn't have done. His record this season is even worse than Rafa's, 3 wins and 6 draws giving him 15 pts from 20 games, he's running at .75 ppg. If he carries on at that rate, he'll struggle to get 20pts.The fans are digging the grave and Lampard is pushing them towards it.