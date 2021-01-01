« previous next »
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24720 on: Yesterday at 09:34:14 pm »
AHA!

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24721 on: Yesterday at 09:34:24 pm »
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24722 on: Yesterday at 09:35:10 pm »
If he does stay and loses the next two, hell have the same ppg as Mike Walker.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24723 on: Yesterday at 09:59:07 pm »
That video of Lampard looks pretty bad.

He looks petrified of those fans.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24724 on: Yesterday at 10:13:17 pm »
To hit 40 points, they need another 25. Thats 8 wins and 1 draw in its quickest form. In 18 games. Or 6 wins, 7 draws? In 18 games.

Whats their current form? 3 wins in 20 PL games?

Yikes.

EDIT: 35/36 points have been enough in the last 4 seasons.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24725 on: Yesterday at 10:33:04 pm »
Last 14 games?

1 win, 2 draws and 11 loses ..

He just needs more time to fully implement his plan for the team.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24726 on: Yesterday at 10:33:48 pm »
That video of Lampard looks pretty bad.

He looks petrified of those fans.

You'd be petrified too if you had to shake hands with an Everton fan, Frankie was probably thinking there isn't enough hand sanitizer on earth to clean his hands after that.
Fat Frank jokes aside, if they do go down, and that seems to be the case this season, they won't be back in the premier league for a few seasons at least considering the state of their finances and the atrocious overpaid squad. Long may it last!
I love Emre Can more than both of my children. Fact

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24727 on: Yesterday at 10:47:36 pm »
Crikey, I'm almost feeling sorry for Lampard after seeing that vid.

Really noone should have to fear for their safety like that.
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24728 on: Yesterday at 10:59:59 pm »
Frank is absolutely terrified in that clip. Reckon he was straight on to his agent to organise some security after that.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24729 on: Yesterday at 11:08:36 pm »
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24730 on: Yesterday at 11:15:40 pm »
Serious question, what's the deal with the Everton fans blaming this whole thing on the board and wanting them sacked and saying it's nothing to do with Lampard? Haven't they spent hundreds of millions on players in recent years, more than most clubs, and are also getting a new stadium soon?

I don't get what the reasons are behind this so I feel like I must be missing some major things?


It's mental.

Pretty much every player they've signed since Moshi-la bought them was wanted by the fanbase. Every manager bar Allardyce and Rafa were the fans' choice.

They've gone after players and managers with big names that were demanded by fans. Players with big price tags. They were crowing about the Barca players they signed (whilst Barca couldn't believe their luck)

Meanwhile, clubs like Brighton and Brentford were picking up 'nobodies' like Caicedo and Norgaard, and choosing low-profile managers who had actual plans for the team.

So who's fault is all that?

Everton fans are essentially saying "Why did you listen to us? We know fuck all. You should have realised this and ignored us!!"

But then, if the board had ignored them and appointed a Thomas Frank, and signed players nobody had heard of from clubs with a much lower profile, the Everton fans would have been kicking off anyway.

Because with Everton fans, it's not necessarily about the winning. It's mainly about being/feeling relevant and important in the football world.

"We're Everton, aren't we"

Yeah, you're Everton. You're like an ageing Hollywood starlet whose glory years were aeons ago and nobody gives you a second thought these days. You found what you believed would be a great plastic surgeon to make you beautiful and noticed again, but now your face is just more haggard and tits are even saggier. All you have left to grab the headlines is a drunken tantrum or two in a bar, before you slip into even greater obscurity.

And no fucker will miss you.
« Reply #24731 on: Yesterday at 11:35:23 pm »
Something about that Moshiri comment about not being his decision boils my piss.

Not even about Everton or anything just the basic nature of a comment like that coming from the owner an being such a snide, cowardly shitbag comment.

If I was a bitter Id be fuming at that.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24732 on: Yesterday at 11:46:31 pm »
Something about that Moshiri comment about not being his decision boils my piss.

Not even about Everton or anything just the basic nature of a comment like that coming from the owner an being such a snide, cowardly shitbag comment.

If I was a bitter Id be fuming at that.

Well Moshila does need to call Uncle Uzi first and get his approval first. We know who the DeFacto owner is.
« Reply #24733 on: Yesterday at 11:53:31 pm »
"We're Everton, aren't we"

Yeah, you're Everton. You're like an ageing Hollywood starlet whose glory years were aeons ago and nobody gives you a second thought these days. You found what you believed would be a great plastic surgeon to make you beautiful and noticed again, but now your face is just more haggard and tits are even saggier. All you have left to grab the headlines is a drunken tantrum or two in a bar, before you slip into even greater obscurity.

And no fucker will miss you.

Im gonna learn this verbatim for the next time im out with some of my bluenose mates.  Stunning!!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24734 on: Yesterday at 11:56:51 pm »
Crikey, I'm almost feeling sorry for Lampard after seeing that vid.

Really noone should have to fear for their safety like that.

I find it quite heart warming that some young lads who have had the misfortune of travelling on an Everton away coach have found the guts to talk to FRANK
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24735 on: Today at 12:01:02 am »
Such a toxic fanbase. If they get relegated they might actually invade the pitch to attack the players.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24736 on: Today at 12:01:47 am »
How come this lot have lost about 72 games in a row but are still only 2 points from getting out of the relegation zone?  >:(
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24737 on: Today at 12:38:31 am »
How come this lot have lost about 72 games in a row but are still only 2 points from getting out of the relegation zone?  >:(

Blue Boo Voodoo.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24738 on: Today at 12:39:45 am »
Well Moshila does need to call Uncle Uzi first and get his approval first. We know who the DeFacto owner is.
In a nutshell
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24739 on: Today at 12:41:31 am »
Such a toxic fanbase. If they get relegated they might actually invade the pitch to attack the players.
And demolish the wooden pit, saving a few bob along the way.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24740 on: Today at 12:43:27 am »
His 1984 goal at Anfield not even cutting him any slack now?

Tough times across the park.
Some goal that was. Loved Grobbelaars dive as well. Think it was Goal of the season on MOTD but might be wrong - first season I can remember
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24741 on: Today at 01:01:40 am »
Something about that Moshiri comment about not being his decision boils my piss.

Not even about Everton or anything just the basic nature of a comment like that coming from the owner an being such a snide, cowardly shitbag comment.

If I was a bitter Id be fuming at that.

As mentioned, and it bears repeating, he really isn't the true owner, and is at best a glorified accountant for dirty money washing.
There is NO money anymore due to the war.

They can't afford to fire Frank and hire someone new. They would have done so already.
They can't afford to get in new players. They would have done so already.
This will be the team until the (bitter) end of the season.

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24742 on: Today at 01:40:33 am »
Only Everton could have been given the chance to money launder their way to success to the tune of many £100s of millions of pounds of Oligarch money, spend it stupidly, get worse and then find their sugar daddy an outcast and pariah leaving them in the perilous position they find themselves in now. Their fans are mad but are not sure why, I think it's because they thought their long overdue days in the shadow of us were over.


In 2015/2016 we were sacking Brendan and they were welcoming Moshiri. They must have though the power shift was inevitable. Oh how those 7 years have shaped up for both us and them. Whilst we are not in the greatest of moments at this time I would say the last 7 years have been more favourable to us than them.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24743 on: Today at 01:49:14 am »
They do need to sack him and it needs to happen quickly. They badly need that new manager bump, not sure it will work this time but they need to do it. I dont see any other option.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24744 on: Today at 01:57:39 am »
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24745 on: Today at 08:49:07 am »
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24746 on: Today at 09:01:51 am »
Cant fucking believe theyre only 2pts adrift

Fucking shite around them will save them again
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24747 on: Today at 09:03:22 am »
Only Everton could have been given the chance to money launder their way to success to the tune of many £100s of millions of pounds of Oligarch money, spend it stupidly, get worse and then find their sugar daddy an outcast and pariah leaving them in the perilous position they find themselves in now. Their fans are mad but are not sure why, I think it's because they thought their long overdue days in the shadow of us were over.


In 2015/2016 we were sacking Brendan and they were welcoming Moshiri. They must have though the power shift was inevitable. Oh how those 7 years have shaped up for both us and them. Whilst we are not in the greatest of moments at this time I would say the last 7 years have been more favourable to us than them.

Ifithadnthavebeenforputin

Don't forget the real victims of the Ukraine war.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24748 on: Today at 09:04:57 am »
Cant fucking believe theyre only 2pts adrift

Fucking shite around them will save them again

It's a low bar for them to blag out of it again. All depends if they can get a new manager bounce and if he can get more out of them than Lampard.

Also a signing or two to make an impact.

Bournemouth/Forest/Southampton are poor and rookie managers. Leicester just can't get going and need a manager change themselves and Wolves, Leeds and West Ham struggling to pull clear as well, although those three aren't bad teams and should be okay.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24749 on: Today at 09:18:00 am »
I just dont think that Bournemouth, Forest and Southampton are as bad as Norwich, Watford and Burnley last season. Everton are worse and only just survived last time out.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24750 on: Today at 09:21:05 am »
They've got 9 days to sack Lampard, get another manager in and make a couple of signings.

It's not going to happen, I reckon a week Saturday they'll be lining up against Arsenal with Lampard still in the hot seat and no new signings. They will then proceed to get absolutely pumped by Arsenal precipitating an absolute meltdown.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24751 on: Today at 09:24:35 am »
It's a low bar for them to blag out of it again. All depends if they can get a new manager bounce and if he can get more out of them than Lampard.

Also a signing or two to make an impact.

Bournemouth/Forest/Southampton are poor and rookie managers. Leicester just can't get going and need a manager change themselves and Wolves, Leeds and West Ham struggling to pull clear as well, although those three aren't bad teams and should be okay.

Southampton are the only team in the bottom 3 currently that I could see escaping. Everton and Bournemouth are going down.
