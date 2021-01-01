Serious question, what's the deal with the Everton fans blaming this whole thing on the board and wanting them sacked and saying it's nothing to do with Lampard? Haven't they spent hundreds of millions on players in recent years, more than most clubs, and are also getting a new stadium soon?



I don't get what the reasons are behind this so I feel like I must be missing some major things?



It's mental.Pretty much every player they've signed since Moshi-la bought them was wanted by the fanbase. Every manager bar Allardyce and Rafa were the fans' choice.They've gone after players and managers with big names that were demanded by fans. Players with big price tags. They were crowing about the Barca players they signed (whilst Barca couldn't believe their luck)Meanwhile, clubs like Brighton and Brentford were picking up 'nobodies' like Caicedo and Norgaard, and choosing low-profile managers who had actual plans for the team.So who's fault is all that?Everton fans are essentially saying "Why did you listen to us? We know fuck all. You should have realised this and ignored us!!"But then, if the board had ignored them and appointed a Thomas Frank, and signed players nobody had heard of from clubs with a much lower profile, the Everton fans would have been kicking off anyway.Because with Everton fans, it's not necessarily about the winning. It's mainly about being/feeling relevant and important in the football world."We're Everton, aren't we"Yeah, you're Everton. You're like an ageing Hollywood starlet whose glory years were aeons ago and nobody gives you a second thought these days. You found what you believed would be a great plastic surgeon to make you beautiful and noticed again, but now your face is just more haggard and tits are even saggier. All you have left to grab the headlines is a drunken tantrum or two in a bar, before you slip into even greater obscurity.And no fucker will miss you.