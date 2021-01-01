On Talksport the other day they blamed the current situation on Rafa and gave Lampard a pass. This is the level of madness you now have in the game.



It's absolutely ridiculous that Rafa even gets a mention when it comes to the mess they are in across the park. It's really not about individuals. It's complete, systemic failure that sees them where they currently are. From boardroom to fanbase they are utterly shambolic.They were abject for decades before Rafa rolled into the Pit, and they are abject now they've brought their chosen Tory Boy in too. The fanbase and its obsession with Liverpool FC is a millstone around the club's neck that drags them down further under the waves each season.Managers have come and gone. They've done just fine before going there, and just fine after being given their multi-million pound pay offs after being sacked. The problems are in-house, and cannot be laid at the door of any individual manager. Rafa has won bigger things than their club ever has. Yet he went there with their bitter hatred ringing in his ears and they gave him £2.50 to spend. He actually oversaw them getting a decent start to the season too. One that actually went a long way towards keeping them in the division. It was Lampard that took them towards relegation yet he somehow got the credit for them escaping by the skin of their teeth. Even their good start under Rafa was dismissed by Bitters who insisted the real instigator was .... yes, you've guessed it ... Duncan Ferguson.Everton are rotting in the ground. It's a systemic failure. Anyone suggesting it's all down to Rafa is living in cloud cuckoo (clock) land. Honestly, they know nothing about football, nothing about people, nothing about life and they live in one seriously deluded personal world.