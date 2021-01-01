« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 612 613 614 615 616 [617] 618   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1455144 times)

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,416
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24640 on: Today at 05:47:02 pm »
#ifithadntbeenforheyselrafa
Logged

Offline Wingman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,710
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24641 on: Today at 05:49:24 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 04:17:45 pm
It will be funny if the suggestion that they cannot afford to sack Lampard and his staff turns out to be true, they'd be stuck with an inept manager that they forced the club to hire.

I hope its true. Hell take them down for sure, and I want to see him relegated with them
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,384
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24642 on: Today at 05:49:44 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 05:34:50 pm
On Talksport the other day they blamed the current situation on Rafa and gave Lampard a pass. This is the level of madness you now have in the game.
It's absolutely ridiculous that Rafa even gets a mention when it comes to the mess they are in across the park. It's really not about individuals. It's complete, systemic failure that sees them where they currently are. From boardroom to fanbase they are utterly shambolic.

They were abject for decades before Rafa rolled into the Pit, and they are abject now they've brought their chosen Tory Boy in too. The fanbase and its obsession with Liverpool FC is a millstone around the club's neck that drags them down further under the waves each season.

Managers have come and gone. They've done just fine before going there, and just fine after being given their multi-million pound pay offs after being sacked. The problems are in-house, and cannot be laid at the door of any individual manager. Rafa has won bigger things than their club ever has. Yet he went there with their bitter hatred ringing in his ears and they gave him £2.50 to spend. He actually oversaw them getting a decent start to the season too. One that actually went a long way towards keeping them in the division. It was Lampard that took them towards relegation yet he somehow got the credit for them escaping by the skin of their teeth. Even their good start under Rafa was dismissed by Bitters who insisted the real instigator was .... yes, you've guessed it ... Duncan Ferguson.  :lmao

Everton are rotting in the ground. It's a systemic failure. Anyone suggesting it's all down to Rafa is living in cloud cuckoo (clock) land. Honestly, they know nothing about football, nothing about people, nothing about life and they live in one seriously deluded personal world.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:51:54 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,682
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24643 on: Today at 05:55:11 pm »
Has the Bullens spoken yet?
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,282
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24644 on: Today at 05:55:17 pm »
How long can they realistically go on sacking yet another manager especially with the stadium that's being built. It's also means paying a new manager and all his brought in new assistants. Surely there has to be limit as to how many times they can do this without it having a knock-on effect?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,384
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24645 on: Today at 05:56:24 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:55:11 pm
Has the Bullens spoken yet?
It's probably clearing its throat as we speak.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,318
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24646 on: Today at 06:05:32 pm »
We won't be lucky enough to see them finally flushed. Enjoying their misery nonetheless.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,306
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24647 on: Today at 06:08:12 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 06:05:32 pm
We won't be lucky enough to see them finally flushed. Enjoying their misery nonetheless.

You think there's 3 worse teams than them currently?  ;D
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,194
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24648 on: Today at 06:08:55 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 05:31:48 pm
It's bizarre in a way that it's their unbalanced hatred for us that is partly responsible for their present position. If Lampard hadn't that history of disliking us and the Klopp stuff he'd be gone months ago. It does make it all the sweeter.

Realistically, he wouldn't have even got the job at all without telling Klopp to fuck off, once he did that the Bullens Wall spoke loudly against that other guy who was more strongly linked to the job.
Logged

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,490
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24649 on: Today at 06:13:59 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 06:08:55 pm
Realistically, he wouldn't have even got the job at all without telling Klopp to fuck off, once he did that the Bullens Wall spoke loudly against that other guy who was more strongly linked to the job.

To be fair, Peirera was as equally as bad a candidate for the job. And they probably would have gone down with him in charge, because he wouldn't have had the support from the fan base that Lampard did.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,643
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24650 on: Today at 06:14:27 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:08:12 pm
You think there's 3 worse teams than them currently?  ;D

Currently there arent

But they always find a way to be at least 4th shittest
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,111
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24651 on: Today at 06:24:14 pm »
They've got two weeks until their next match. Frank will have time to get his ideas across to the players.

He needs to stay.  :D
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,817
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24652 on: Today at 06:31:36 pm »
I think Moshiri's saying it's not his decision because they probably have to get clearance from the PL for any extra expenditure seeing as how they already got special dispensation to be within financial regs for this season. Leicester supposedly can't afford any further losses as to why Rodgers hasn't been sacked yet. I wouldn't be surprised if even if Moshiri can find some dodgy Russian mafia linked shell company to smuggle more money in to sack Frank that the paper loss for the payment wouldn't be acceptable.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,267
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24653 on: Today at 06:33:40 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,490
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24654 on: Today at 06:36:52 pm »
No matter how bad we are, you can always rely on the blues to lift the mood. To think, we'll have to rely on them losing away at Bristol City and the likes next season to make us laugh. ;D
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,490
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24655 on: Today at 06:38:34 pm »
I bet Moshiri is inwardly fuming over the managerial appointment of Lampard, given he didn't want him in the first place. Mind you, Pereira would have been no better.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,606
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24656 on: Today at 06:43:43 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:55:17 pm
How long can they realistically go on sacking yet another manager especially with the stadium that's being built. It's also means paying a new manager and all his brought in new assistants. Surely there has to be limit as to how many times they can do this without it having a knock-on effect?

Have they finished paying the last three yet?
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,600
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24657 on: Today at 06:45:08 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:31:36 pm
I think Moshiri's saying it's not his decision because they probably have to get clearance from the PL for any extra expenditure seeing as how they already got special dispensation to be within financial regs for this season. Leicester supposedly can't afford any further losses as to why Rodgers hasn't been sacked yet. I wouldn't be surprised if even if Moshiri can find some dodgy Russian mafia linked shell company to smuggle more money in to sack Frank that the paper loss for the payment wouldn't be acceptable.

The PL let them do what they want as long as they pay some kind of lip service. They've no interest in sanctioning them.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,505
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24658 on: Today at 06:48:18 pm »
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,282
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24659 on: Today at 06:51:03 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 06:43:43 pm
Have they finished paying the last three yet?

No idea, but that's rather my point can they even afford to sack Lampard even if they want to?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Oldmanmick

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 769
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24660 on: Today at 06:52:48 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 06:48:18 pm
Absolutely delusional

https://twitter.com/eurofootcom/status/1616791470110908417

Lampard Looked terrified there. Understandable really.
Logged

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,490
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24661 on: Today at 06:56:59 pm »
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,591
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24662 on: Today at 06:58:03 pm »
Fat Frank has gone.
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,029
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24663 on: Today at 06:59:51 pm »
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,490
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24664 on: Today at 07:00:40 pm »
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,490
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24665 on: Today at 07:01:18 pm »
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,606
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24666 on: Today at 07:09:09 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:51:03 pm
No idea, but that's rather my point can they even afford to sack Lampard even if they want to?

I'm not sure they'd let a little thing like not being able to afford it stop them.
Logged

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,565
  • kopite
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24667 on: Today at 07:13:32 pm »
If he does go, although he's said all the right things about loving the club and desperate to put things right, I reckon it'll be a big sigh of hidden relief to get out of that madhouse of a club.

I think Frank is a true southerner at heart as well and will be glad to fuck off home.
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,685
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24668 on: Today at 07:15:40 pm »
Maybe Moshi-La is so pissed off with the fanbase that he's happy to see Everton go down, in some kind of weird masochistic fashion? Maybe he likes the idea of turning Goodison into a Lidl or something?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,384
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24669 on: Today at 07:16:28 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 06:48:18 pm
Absolutely delusional

https://twitter.com/eurofootcom/status/1616791470110908417
He looks like he's been crying there.

Mind you. Once Everton touches you...
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Online Redbonnie

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 223
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24670 on: Today at 07:17:09 pm »
GOT claiming he has gone but no source quoted
Logged

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,557
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24671 on: Today at 07:17:11 pm »
Over on GOT they are saying he is gone (no sources yet though)

*prays for Lamps*
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,384
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24672 on: Today at 07:21:08 pm »
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,384
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24673 on: Today at 07:21:38 pm »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 07:17:09 pm
GOT claiming he has gone but no source quoted
The Bullens Wall?
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,689
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24674 on: Today at 07:22:17 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 07:17:11 pm
Over on GOT they are saying he is gone (no sources yet though)

*prays for Lamps*

Had a power cut?
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,384
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24675 on: Today at 07:24:04 pm »
May the Lamps light keep on shining.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,471
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24676 on: Today at 07:24:10 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 07:13:32 pm
If he does go, although he's said all the right things about loving the club and desperate to put things right, I reckon it'll be a big sigh of hidden relief to get out of that madhouse of a club.

I think Frank is a true southerner at heart as well and will be glad to fuck off home.

Yeah to be fair to him, hes handled the situation really well. Im from Liverpool but after that experience Id wanna disappear down south myself
Logged

Online goalrushatgoodison

  • crapinbed
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,139
  • Still waiting for the great leap forward.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24677 on: Today at 07:25:57 pm »
Regardless of whether he ever managed the Ev or not, Lampard is a gigantic whopper.
Logged
Those whom the Gods would destroy, they first make mad.

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,643
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24678 on: Today at 07:27:34 pm »
Can they really afford to throw him all his wages and start on someone elses?

Theyve maxed the ffp credit card surely
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online MrGrumpy

  • Miserable old man. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,702
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24679 on: Today at 07:34:13 pm »
A good manager like Rafa could not get the Bitters to play well, seemingly a c*** manager like Fat Frank cant either. Everton may as well save some money and stick it out with Lampard.
Logged
Justice for the 96!
Pages: 1 ... 612 613 614 615 616 [617] 618   Go Up
« previous next »
 