Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1444168 times)

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24520 on: Yesterday at 11:28:42 am »
Quote from: courty61 on Yesterday at 11:01:15 am
Can they afford to sack him though? And his team? Sure they are on a few bob

If they cant afford £15m for Ings, paying off Lampard will skint them 
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24521 on: Yesterday at 11:31:24 am »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 11:28:42 am
If they cant afford £15m for Ings, paying off Lampard will skint them 

It looks like they are getting the fairly average, probably bad attitude Danjuma, so it might be they are sticking with the fat one
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24522 on: Yesterday at 11:35:09 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 10:38:53 am
Fat Frank already engaging in the blame game.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jan/19/frank-lampard-calls-on-everton-players-be-unselfish-focus-relegation-battle

"Frank Lampard has said Evertons players cannot be selfish and must put the teams fight against relegation before their own interests.

The Everton manager admits he exchanged words with some players after Saturdays damaging home defeat by Southampton, which left the club joint-bottom of the Premier League and Lampard in a precarious position before Saturdays trip to West Ham.

Lampard did not elaborate on what was said or who was involved, but made clear he expects good teammates who will fight for Everton and not think about themselves"."

I heard a story yesterday that players were fighting each other in the changies after the game.
Added to Franks words seem like there was a right to do.
Civil War indeed. The players are not happy.
These sorts of rumours makes the likelihood of any decent player going there, slim.
Cant see any agents queuing up to get their player into that mess.
Maybe they did have the money but Ings said not going there
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24523 on: Yesterday at 11:37:47 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:14:18 am
Wondering from people who may watch him, if he goes there (and it seems he might) is Danjuma good enough to maybe force them over the line like Richarlison was last year?

Perhaps, it depends on what version they'll get. Why is he so freely available and why do Villarreal seem so keen to offload him? And the fact that a bigger club isn't taking a chance on him (and didn't in the summer) tells a story in itself.

He's clearly talented but can be hot and cold and I'm not sure his injury record is great. He's better than McNeil and Gordon but that isn't hard.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24524 on: Yesterday at 11:57:35 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 10:35:37 am
Why don't they just swap jobs?
McNulty avoiding the elephant in the boardroom.
The FFP restrictions and the horrendous annual losses, and who is actually funding them.
According to him, Moshiri is funding the £3/4billion stadium, as well as the half a billion he pumped into the club for players (and the rest)
Thats like £1.25b - over half of his estimated wealth sunk into the club. Really?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24525 on: Yesterday at 12:17:10 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 11:35:09 am
I heard a story yesterday that players were fighting each other in the changies after the game.
Added to Franks words seem like there was a right to do.
Civil War indeed. The players are not happy.
These sorts of rumours makes the likelihood of any decent player going there, slim.
Cant see any agents queuing up to get their player into that mess.
Maybe they did have the money but Ings said not going there
I like to think Frank was standing at the door to the changing rooms, refusing to let the players leave and just shouting "Shithouse, Shithouse" over and over.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24526 on: Yesterday at 12:48:57 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 11:31:24 am
It looks like they are getting the fairly average, probably bad attitude Danjuma, so it might be they are sticking with the fat one

They shouldnt be allowed to sign anybody
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24527 on: Yesterday at 12:54:14 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 11:31:24 am
It looks like they are getting the fairly average, probably bad attitude Danjuma, so it might be they are sticking with the fat one


Danjuma would be a great signing for them. Just what they need, really.









Not for this season, like. In his one season in the PL with Bournemouth, he scored zero goals from 14 appearances (per Wiki)

But after Bournemouth were relegated, he scored 15 in 33. Almost a goal every two games. So perfect Championship player.


Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24528 on: Yesterday at 12:59:35 pm »
 ;D ;D ;D
« Reply #24529 on: Yesterday at 01:21:47 pm »
Hope Ings scores against them tomorrow ;D
« Reply #24530 on: Yesterday at 02:11:21 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 01:21:47 pm
Hope Ings scores against them tomorrow ;D

Gonna be a fucking hell of a goal if he does ;D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24531 on: Yesterday at 03:10:44 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 11:57:35 am
McNulty avoiding the elephant in the boardroom.
The FFP restrictions and the horrendous annual losses, and who is actually funding them.
According to him, Moshiri is funding the £3/4billion stadium, as well as the half a billion he pumped into the club for players (and the rest)
Thats like £1.25b - over half of his estimated wealth sunk into the club. Really?
That investment is substantial by any measure. So what does 1.25bn buy you away from the rarified world of football?
It can get you between a third and a quarter of a company at the smaller end of the FTSE100. Say Taylor Wimpey with £4.2bn revenue and profit of £800m
It could get you almost all of Dominoes Pizza in the UK (although they've been boycotted) with revenue of over half a billion.
If its a vanity purchase, you get Aston Martin and change. Or you could buy Currys for £750m which is forecasting a profit of around 140m. All of which come with less hassle than dealing with angry fans and owning a business that pays out 96p in every pound through the door on wages and that will have lost around 420m in the last 4 years.
None of the above would involve you in a capital project of .75bn which would need to increase revenues over and above Goodison massively just to make it viable.
Even with a completed stadium, there's no way Everton are worth anywhere near what he's sunk in.

It's madness
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24532 on: Yesterday at 03:44:12 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 03:10:44 pm
That investment is substantial by any measure. So what does 1.25bn buy you away from the rarified world of football?
It can get you between a third and a quarter of a company at the smaller end of the FTSE100. Say Taylor Wimpey with £4.2bn revenue and profit of £800m
It could get you almost all of Dominoes Pizza in the UK (although they've been boycotted) with revenue of over half a billion.
If its a vanity purchase, you get Aston Martin and change. Or you could buy Currys for £750m which is forecasting a profit of around 140m. All of which come with less hassle than dealing with angry fans and owning a business that pays out 96p in every pound through the door on wages and that will have lost around 420m in the last 4 years.
None of the above would involve you in a capital project of .75bn which would need to increase revenues over and above Goodison massively just to make it viable.
Even with a completed stadium, there's no way Everton are worth anywhere near what he's sunk in.

It's madness

All the rumours of ghost ownership prior to Moshiri arriving centred around the IoM connection who were loaning a serious chunk of money (£10m) against their TV rights, repayable at a high interest rate over a year.
(Go back to 2010 and £10m would have bought a good chunk of Liverpool shares never mind Everton)
Buying £10m worth of Everton or indeed most clubs would not see any return on your investment, however loaning them the money would bring in a 5%+ return annually. So its not hard to see how someone made the connections around the True Blue Connection - it was clear something was happening.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2016/dec/29/vibrac-jg-funding-riverdance-everton-shadow-investor-mystery


Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24533 on: Yesterday at 03:56:29 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 11:57:35 am
McNulty avoiding the elephant in the boardroom.
The FFP restrictions and the horrendous annual losses, and who is actually funding them.
According to him, Moshiri is funding the £3/4billion stadium, as well as the half a billion he pumped into the club for players (and the rest)
Thats like £1.25b - over half of his estimated wealth sunk into the club. Really?
"sunk into the club" - Excellent choice of words there mate!  :lmao
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24534 on: Yesterday at 03:58:16 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 10:38:53 am
Fat Frank already engaging in the blame game.

Lampard did not elaborate on what was said or who was involved, but made clear he expects good teammates who will fight for Everton and not think about themselves"."

Wait, didnt Rafa say something similar? Maybe about Digne or some other player being too concerned about his own stats?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24535 on: Yesterday at 05:04:30 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 11:35:09 am
I heard a story yesterday that players were fighting each other in the changies after the game.
Added to Franks words seem like there was a right to do.
Civil War indeed. The players are not happy.
These sorts of rumours makes the likelihood of any decent player going there, slim.
Cant see any agents queuing up to get their player into that mess.
Maybe they did have the money but Ings said not going there
Once Everton touches you...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24536 on: Yesterday at 05:12:44 pm »
Moyes ain't that stupid.

His best option, should he get the sack, is wait until the end of the season. If Everton are relegated and sack Frank, then go get the job. Get them out of the Championship to a hero's parade and then play in the new stadium. All the Blues will be touting "They're Back".
« Reply #24537 on: Yesterday at 06:57:08 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 05:12:44 pm
Moyes ain't that stupid.

His best option, should he get the sack, is wait until the end of the season. If Everton are relegated and sack Frank, then go get the job. Get them out of the Championship to a hero's parade and then play in the new stadium. All the Blues will be touting "They're Back".

Even in that case, you'd have to think twice about managing them, if they have been too arrogant to include any relegation-related wage reduction clauses in most of their transfers, they could easily end up even more fucked financially than they are now, fucking the chances of any manager to bring them back up for the foreseeable future if at all.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24538 on: Yesterday at 07:57:26 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 06:57:08 pm
Even in that case, you'd have to think twice about managing them, if they have been too arrogant to include any relegation-related wage reduction clauses in most of their transfers, they could easily end up even more fucked financially than they are now, fucking the chances of any manager to bring them back up for the foreseeable future if at all.

I don't think it was arrogance, I think it was desperation on behalf of Everton, following a refusal by players to sign.  "Leave that in and I'm not coming" will have been heard a great many times from players, even though nobody else wanted them, during transfer discussions.     
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24539 on: Yesterday at 08:18:12 pm »
A lot of Blues I know haven't forgiven Moyes for when he left for United and also his comments about the fans after it.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24540 on: Yesterday at 08:19:57 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on Yesterday at 08:18:12 pm
A lot of Blues I know haven't forgiven Moyes for when he left for United and also his comments about the fans after it.

Plus he's never told Klopp to fuck off, either
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24541 on: Yesterday at 09:06:39 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 11:31:24 am
It looks like they are getting the fairly average, probably bad attitude Danjuma, so it might be they are sticking with the fat one




He has experience of PL relegation so should fit in
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24542 on: Yesterday at 09:09:11 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 11:35:09 am
I heard a story yesterday that players were fighting each other in the changies after the game.
Added to Franks words seem like there was a right to do.
Civil War indeed. The players are not happy.
These sorts of rumours makes the likelihood of any decent player going there, slim.
Cant see any agents queuing up to get their player into that mess.
Maybe they did have the money but Ings said not going there


Everybody at the club involved in conflict, board members, fans, players
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24543 on: Yesterday at 09:13:52 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 05:12:44 pm
Moyes ain't that stupid.

His best option, should he get the sack, is wait until the end of the season. If Everton are relegated and sack Frank, then go get the job. Get them out of the Championship to a hero's parade and then play in the new stadium. All the Blues will be touting "They're Back".

Given the points deduction Everton are likely to face by the EFL. Moyes would almost certainly get them out of the Championship. The way Rooney got Derby out of the Championship. Straight into League 1.
« Reply #24544 on: Yesterday at 09:23:46 pm »
Listening to a piece from Talkshite on YouTube with that twat Danny Murphy and Simon Jordan and apparently Rafa was the biggest mistake Everton have ever made and Lampard is a great guy  :lmao :lmao Can't wait until these are gone down and we never hear about them again.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24545 on: Yesterday at 11:45:20 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 09:23:46 pm
Listening to a piece from Talkshite on YouTube with that twat Danny Murphy and Simon Jordan and apparently Rafa was the biggest mistake Everton have ever made and Lampard is a great guy  :lmao :lmao Can't wait until these are gone down and we never hear about them again.

Im astonished how much of a free pass Lampard has got.  Clearly there are issue all over the place at Everton, but doesnt get him off the hook for being a shit manager.

Article here is an another example. All good points about the structure and major problems  but then describes Lampard as a dignified figure  Seriously!?
 https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jan/20/everton-engulfed-in-civil-war-that-could-have-catastrophic-end?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24546 on: Yesterday at 11:56:23 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 09:23:46 pm
Listening to a piece from Talkshite on YouTube with that twat Danny Murphy and Simon Jordan and apparently Rafa was the biggest mistake Everton have ever made and Lampard is a great guy  :lmao :lmao Can't wait until these are gone down and we never hear about them again.


I think it was a mistake, for Rafa


As for Danny, who I used to think was quite an elequent lad when a player. Rafa sold him when he was 27 after he'd been at Liverpool for 7 years so he comes across as embittered a little these days.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24547 on: Yesterday at 11:59:46 pm »
Quote from: Red Ol on Yesterday at 11:45:20 pm
Im astonished how much of a free pass Lampard has got.  Clearly there are issue all over the place at Everton, but doesnt get him off the hook for being a shit manager.

Article here is an another example. All good points about the structure and major problems  but then describes Lampard as a dignified figure  Seriously!?
 https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jan/20/everton-engulfed-in-civil-war-that-could-have-catastrophic-end?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other


There comes a point when you have stop blaming the managers, most of whom have managed to perform well elsewhere (especially Marco Silva). They wanted this one so if it's his fault then the fans would also have to start looking at themselves. If they do that then even the good ones may expose some inconvenient truths about some of their co-passengers. Once the fans turn on each other they are fucked.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24548 on: Today at 12:20:17 am »
The biggest problem at Everton is the fan base as they create such a toxic atmosphere any coach would struggle in that job.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24549 on: Today at 12:49:37 am »
Martinez     Good-Everton fans got rid-Good
Koeman      Good-Everton fans got rid-Good
Silva           Good-Everton fans got rid-Good
Allardyce     Good-Everton fans got rid-Gave Up
Ancelotti      Great-Everton-Great
Rafa            Great-Everton fans got rid-?
Lampard      Poor-Everton/Worse-?


The fans chose the last one, see the pattern
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24550 on: Today at 07:11:54 am »
Quote from: Red Ol on Yesterday at 11:45:20 pm
Im astonished how much of a free pass Lampard has got.  Clearly there are issue all over the place at Everton, but doesnt get him off the hook for being a shit manager.

Article here is an another example. All good points about the structure and major problems  but then describes Lampard as a dignified figure  Seriously!?
 https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jan/20/everton-engulfed-in-civil-war-that-could-have-catastrophic-end?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

Hes got a Latin GCSE
