McNulty avoiding the elephant in the boardroom.

The FFP restrictions and the horrendous annual losses, and who is actually funding them.

According to him, Moshiri is funding the £3/4billion stadium, as well as the half a billion he pumped into the club for players (and the rest)

Thats like £1.25b - over half of his estimated wealth sunk into the club. Really?



That investment is substantial by any measure. So what does 1.25bn buy you away from the rarified world of football?It can get you between a third and a quarter of a company at the smaller end of the FTSE100. Say Taylor Wimpey with £4.2bn revenue and profit of £800mIt could get you almost all of Dominoes Pizza in the UK (although they've been boycotted) with revenue of over half a billion.If its a vanity purchase, you get Aston Martin and change. Or you could buy Currys for £750m which is forecasting a profit of around 140m. All of which come with less hassle than dealing with angry fans and owning a business that pays out 96p in every pound through the door on wages and that will have lost around 420m in the last 4 years.None of the above would involve you in a capital project of .75bn which would need to increase revenues over and above Goodison massively just to make it viable.Even with a completed stadium, there's no way Everton are worth anywhere near what he's sunk in.It's madness