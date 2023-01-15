« previous next »
The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #24440 on: Today at 04:13:14 pm
May lay them to go down if they are odds on. Has to be worth a flutter.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #24441 on: Today at 04:15:35 pm
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on Today at 04:04:53 pm
Did the atmosphere really help them that much last season?  I remember them losing at home to Brentford during the run in.  The only reason that Palace game is so revered is partly due to the fact they were 2-0 down at half time.  Did their Redshite behaviour of greeting the bus lead to that?

They seem to do better against the better teams because they just stick 11 behind the ball and hope for an individual goal like the one against City but it's hard to see where they get the points to stay up.  Their top scorer is Demarai Gray with five and apart from him they only have Gordon (3), McNeil (2) and Coady (2) who have scored more than one goal.

Goodison, when they are behind them, is a very intimidating place, so I'd say it did help them. That Brentford game, they were 1 up when Branthwaite got sent off on 18 minutes and were 2-1 up at HT. Rondon got a red just after coming on late on too
Fuck the Tories

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #24442 on: Today at 04:18:33 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:42:48 am
Those who are saying these are too good to go down need to actually look at their stats. 19 played, 3 wins, 6 draws, 0.79 PPG. Lampard has won 9 of 37 league games, losing 20 and drawing 8. If they carry on with their form over the remaining 19 games, they will only get 30pts.
I haven't heard anyone say that.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #24443 on: Today at 04:32:01 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 04:18:33 pm
I haven't heard anyone say that.


Quote from: IgorBobbins on January 15, 2023, 11:59:30 am
Theyre only one point off safety, and theres a long way to go. Personally, I think theyll sign a few players this month (and perhaps change manager) and will stay up fairly comfortably.

But I keep on seeing people say that if they go down, they probably wont come up again (at least not for a long time).  Whats the thought behind this? Yes theyll lose a few players, but the standard in the Championship is awful.  If terrible teams like Norwich can keep on getting relegated then promoted again, why wouldnt Everton who have got much bigger resources (plus the parachute payments)?  Theyd absolutely breeze the Championship, in my opinion.


Quote from: Mozology on January 16, 2023, 09:23:24 pm
Saints and Bournemouth look fucked so I presumed Forest would be the team that saves Everton for another season by finishing 18th, but Forest are hitting a bit of form.

So who is going to be that third team to save Everton.  Wolves, West Ham and Leicester will stay up, have too many good players.

Leeds perhaps? Conceding too many goals.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #24444 on: Today at 04:36:39 pm
I mean even if Denise wasn't put in a headlock it seems clear that the fans are definitely a threat by going off of the videos of them after the game with the players and so keeping away probably is the wiser course of action whether police are involved or not. Especially if you're at the point where only a miracle investor will save the club it probably would be prudent to not have TV footage of the directors being hounded out of Goodison under a heavy police escort to dissuade them.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #24445 on: Today at 04:37:53 pm
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on Today at 04:04:53 pm
Did the atmosphere really help them that much last season?  I remember them losing at home to Brentford during the run in.  The only reason that Palace game is so revered is partly due to the fact they were 2-0 down at half time.  Did their Redshite behaviour of greeting the bus lead to that?

They seem to do better against the better teams because they just stick 11 behind the ball and hope for an individual goal like the one against City but it's hard to see where they get the points to stay up.  Their top scorer is Demarai Gray with five and apart from him they only have Gordon (3), McNeil (2) and Coady (2) who have scored more than one goal.

It's jekyll and hyde. Goodison was the reason they were down there in the first place as they made it so toxic under Rafa.

As soon as he went and their Tory choice came in they started getting behind the team which made a difference. The Palace game was basically Everton scored out of nothing to  make it 2-1 and then they wanted it more - Palace had nothing to play for. The crowd definitely helped from that point in the game but they were on their backs in the first half and created such a nervous atmosphere that saw them 2 goals down and booed off.

Everton fans are good at making a game scrappy. They scream and shout for every decision and appeal for absolutely everything (that's basically what their 'atmosphere' is) and just make it a real scrap which can make a difference, particularly against better sides. We've barely won there under Klopp.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #24446 on: Today at 04:40:56 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:37:53 pm
We've barely won there under Klopp.

And hopefully we won't get another chance to do so for the next 20 odd years :)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #24447 on: Today at 04:41:37 pm
At some point someone over there will do something really stupid and somebody will end up getting really hurt.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #24448 on: Today at 04:46:28 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 04:41:37 pm
At some point someone over there will do something really stupid and somebody will end up getting really hurt.

That's the worry, it's going to flare over into violence at some point, worse than chcuking a few punches/5yr olds
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #24449 on: Today at 04:48:10 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:36:39 pm
I mean even if Denise wasn't put in a headlock it seems clear that the fans are definitely a threat by going off of the videos of them after the game with the players and so keeping away probably is the wiser course of action whether police are involved or not. Especially if you're at the point where only a miracle investor will save the club it probably would be prudent to not have TV footage of the directors being hounded out of Goodison under a heavy police escort to dissuade them.


There may be 38,000 decent fans there, it only takes one dickhead as Patrick Viera will attest
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #24450 on: Today at 04:59:10 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 04:13:14 pm
May lay them to go down if they are odds on. Has to be worth a flutter.

11/10 is best for them staying up on oddschecker. If they drift out touch more I may bung a few quid on as a compo bet
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #24451 on: Today at 05:07:16 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:48:10 pm

There may be 38,000 decent fans there, it only takes one dickhead as Patrick Viera will attest

Wasn't it only West Ham a couple of years ago where it seemed like Sullivan and Gold were going to get bum rushed by the fans?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #24452 on: Today at 05:18:13 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:15:35 pm
Goodison, when they are behind them, is a very intimidating place, so I'd say it did help them. That Brentford game, they were 1 up when Branthwaite got sent off on 18 minutes and were 2-1 up at HT. Rondon got a red just after coming on late on too

Thats passion Lad. Getting into them. Passion. Fight lad. Getting into them and battling them lad.
The abuse Gordon has had for giving away a free kick makes me think if he had fouled the player and then chinned him they would have made a mural of him.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #24453 on: Today at 05:44:37 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 05:18:13 pm
Thats passion Lad. Getting into them. Passion. Fight lad. Getting into them and battling them lad.
The abuse Gordon has had for giving away a free kick makes me think if he had fouled the player and then chinned him they would have made a mural of him.


Only the best is good enough

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #24454 on: Today at 06:34:20 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:44:37 pm
Only the best is good enough




Early, but crude, headlock demonstration
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #24455 on: Today at 06:49:51 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:37:53 pm
It's jekyll and hyde. Goodison was the reason they were down there in the first place as they made it so toxic under Rafa....

The relationship between Everton FC and its fans is alarmingly similar to that of abusive relationships between couples.

They have far too many fans who confuse anger and aggression with passion and love.

It's all very ''I only hit you because I love you so much.'' ''I'm only angry and violent because you make me that way.''

Look at that bunch of clowns outside the Pit the other night. ''Show some pashun, lad, show some pashun...'' When what they really mean is be aggressive and kick people. 

Everything is focused on violence, anger and aggression with them. To far too many of them, those things equal passion. It's a fanbase virtually devoid of any emotional intelligence at all.

« Last Edit: Today at 07:46:54 pm by Son of Spion »
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #24456 on: Today at 06:50:49 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 06:34:20 pm

Early, but crude, headlock demonstration
Someone please photoshop Baxendale's head onto that picture.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #24457 on: Today at 06:58:37 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:07:16 pm
Wasn't it only West Ham a couple of years ago where it seemed like Sullivan and Gold were going to get bum rushed by the fans?

Wasnt that one of their products?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #24458 on: Today at 07:00:17 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:58:37 pm
Wasnt that one of their products?

You can put a plug in that kind of chat
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #24459 on: Today at 07:15:57 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:49:51 pm
The relationship between Everton FC and its fans is alarmingly similar to that of abusive relationships between couples.

They have far too many fans who confuse anger and aggression with passion and love.

It's all very ''I only hit you because I love you so much.'' ''I'm only angry and violent because you make me that way.''

Look at that bunch of clowns outside the Pit the other night. ''Show some pashun, lad, show some passion...'' When what they really mean is be aggressive and kick people. 

Everything is focused on violence, anger and aggression with them. To far too many of them, those things equal passion. It's a fanbase virtually devoid of any emotional intelligence at all.
As demonstrated far too many times in derby games. Which is why I cant wait to see the back of them.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #24460 on: Today at 07:21:48 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:50:49 pm
Someone please photoshop Baxendale's head onto that picture.
?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #24461 on: Today at 07:45:37 pm
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 07:21:48 pm
?
:D

The wrong Baxendale. I actually like that one.  :-*
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #24462 on: Today at 07:59:27 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:49:51 pm
The relationship between Everton FC and its fans is alarmingly similar to that of abusive relationships between couples.

They have far too many fans who confuse anger and aggression with passion and love.

It's all very ''I only hit you because I love you so much.'' ''I'm only angry and violent because you make me that way.''

Look at that bunch of clowns outside the Pit the other night. ''Show some pashun, lad, show some pashun...'' When what they really mean is be aggressive and kick people. 

Everything is focused on violence, anger and aggression with them. To far too many of them, those things equal passion. It's a fanbase virtually devoid of any emotional intelligence at all.

They're the northern Millwall but at least Millwall know their level, they think they're football royalty with it and therefore delusions of grandeur.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #24463 on: Today at 08:02:38 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:59:27 pm
They're the northern Millwall but at least Millwall know their level, they think they're football royalty with it and therefore delusions of grandeur.
They aren't known as Rhylwall for nothing.

At least Millwall are more honest and less deluded.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #24464 on: Today at 09:33:18 pm
The Millwall v Rhylwall spat a few years ago turned up some proper grim half-price hoolies on the CCTV pics
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #24465 on: Today at 10:09:14 pm
Find it quite assuming - and none of the main press seem to pick up on this - but the fact that Moshi la went from 49% to his now 97% was by stealth.

Get his foot in the door but have no control, give them loads of loans, change it to share capital, bobs your uncle you own 97%.

The other shareholders trying to force the board is pointless. He has full control basically and can do what he likes. Like when the changed the rules of the company so they didn't need AGMs anymore.

Trying to find comments from Kenwright and the press when Moshiri got 49% as I'm sure they referenced the fact that Moshi La wouldn't have "control" etc
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #24466 on: Today at 10:10:48 pm
Moyes will engineer a loss to them on Saturday which will lead to his sacking. He'll then replace Lampard and keep them up.

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #24467 on: Today at 10:34:41 pm
Quote from: moondog on Yesterday at 07:29:34 pm
Only one true blue who can save them ..
Speedomick is a top fella
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #24468 on: Today at 10:56:10 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:46:28 pm
That's the worry, it's going to flare over into violence at some point, worse than chcuking a few punches/5yr olds

I try not to think about it, especially given the dilapidated state of their ground. I fear a full blown riot in the stands at some point. I'm hoping more for a dejected acceptance.
