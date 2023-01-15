Did the atmosphere really help them that much last season? I remember them losing at home to Brentford during the run in. The only reason that Palace game is so revered is partly due to the fact they were 2-0 down at half time. Did their Redshite behaviour of greeting the bus lead to that?



They seem to do better against the better teams because they just stick 11 behind the ball and hope for an individual goal like the one against City but it's hard to see where they get the points to stay up. Their top scorer is Demarai Gray with five and apart from him they only have Gordon (3), McNeil (2) and Coady (2) who have scored more than one goal.



It's jekyll and hyde. Goodison was the reason they were down there in the first place as they made it so toxic under Rafa.As soon as he went and their Tory choice came in they started getting behind the team which made a difference. The Palace game was basically Everton scored out of nothing to make it 2-1 and then they wanted it more - Palace had nothing to play for. The crowd definitely helped from that point in the game but they were on their backs in the first half and created such a nervous atmosphere that saw them 2 goals down and booed off.Everton fans are good at making a game scrappy. They scream and shout for every decision and appeal for absolutely everything (that's basically what their 'atmosphere' is) and just make it a real scrap which can make a difference, particularly against better sides. We've barely won there under Klopp.