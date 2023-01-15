It's jekyll and hyde. Goodison was the reason they were down there in the first place as they made it so toxic under Rafa....
The relationship between Everton FC and its fans is alarmingly similar to that of abusive relationships between couples.
They have far too many fans who confuse anger and aggression with passion and love.
It's all very ''I only hit you because I love you so much.'' ''I'm only angry and violent because you make me that way.''
Look at that bunch of clowns outside the Pit the other night. ''Show some pashun, lad, show some pashun...'' When what they really mean is be aggressive and kick people.
Everything is focused on violence, anger and aggression with them. To far too many of them, those things equal passion. It's a fanbase virtually devoid of any emotional intelligence at all.