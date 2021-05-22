Yes. I believe that their CEO being put into a headlock by a supporter would have been reported to the police (which the police have confirmed that it was not) and would have been public knowledge far earlier than a week and a half after the event. They briefed it to a journalist to paint their supporters in a bad light ahead of their sit-in protest. They know that they are going down and they want the supporters to shoulder some of the blame.



That is what I think anyway. I am sorry for upsetting anyone with this line of thinking.



That's what Everton supporters are hanging their hat on. The Club never reported it to the bizzies.The claim is someone spat at Denises car. Yeah, that's what everyone would do is call the bizzies because someone spat at your car. As disgusting as that is, it's not worthy of a call.Someone put Denise in a headlock. Again, disgusting action but worth a call to the police? My take is that is whoever did that did so to get her attention but had no harm in their mind. It probably was not a pro wrestling headlock. But a stupid thing to do. And Denise knew it wasn't worth the effort to call Merseyside police.And why call supporters out over the action of one or two individuals. Why should a club do that?But with that said, along with social media, emails, letters, or whatever with threatening language towards the board as things had deteriorated further on the pitch and in the table, they were advised maybe to stay away.The board should have stayed away and not put out a statement before the match. Let the questions, why wasn't anyone from the board there, be asked after the match.