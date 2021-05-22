« previous next »
Online Chakan

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24360 on: Today at 06:40:28 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:39:35 pm
Yeah, who would ever believe that Everton fans would harass board members or players. It just wouldnt happen.

Thats kopite behavior anyway
Offline Red Berry

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24361 on: Today at 06:48:36 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 06:27:54 pm
It is obviously blatant lies from their board. Anyone in here trying to suggest otherwise is only doing so because it is Everton supporters being accused.

The same fans who beat up their own manager, Henry Catterick, in a car park?

The problem is, whilst there is a lack of evidence, they do have form for this kind of behaviour. The question is whether the board is playing up to that reputation.
Popcorn's Art

Online Chakan

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24362 on: Today at 06:49:37 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 06:48:36 pm
The same fans who beat up their own manager, Henry Catterick, in a car park?

The problem is, whilst there is a lack of evidence, they do have form for this kind of behaviour. The question is whether the board is playing up to that reputation.

Their legend is Duncan Ferguson, so yeah will leave it at that.
Offline ljycb

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24363 on: Today at 07:02:56 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 06:48:36 pm
The same fans who beat up their own manager, Henry Catterick, in a car park?

The problem is, whilst there is a lack of evidence, they do have form for this kind of behaviour. The question is whether the board is playing up to that reputation.

Wild generalisations. Again, not something you would tolerate if someone else was saying it about us. But you crack on.
Offline JP!

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24364 on: Today at 07:07:50 pm »
Imagine coming on here to defend Bluenoses.
Offline ljycb

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24365 on: Today at 07:08:41 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 07:07:50 pm
Imagine coming on here to defend Bluenoses.

I am just sharing my thoughts on the matter. There is nothing wrong with me being honest about what I think.
Online JRed

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24366 on: Today at 07:11:21 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 07:08:41 pm
I am just sharing my thoughts on the matter. There is nothing wrong with me being honest about what I think.
Do you honestly believe the club would make something like that up?
They must really hate their own fans if they have done so. I mean, you couldnt blame them for hating the fans, but I think its extremely unlikely they would make something like that up.
Offline ljycb

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24367 on: Today at 07:17:01 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:11:21 pm
Do you honestly believe the club would make something like that up?
They must really hate their own fans if they have done so. I mean, you couldnt blame them for hating the fans, but I think its extremely unlikely they would make something like that up.

Yes. I believe that their CEO being put into a headlock by a supporter would have been reported to the police (which the police have confirmed that it was not) and would have been public knowledge far earlier than a week and a half after the event. They briefed it to a journalist to paint their supporters in a bad light ahead of their sit-in protest. They know that they are going down and they want the supporters to shoulder some of the blame.

That is what I think anyway. I am sorry for upsetting anyone with this line of thinking.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24368 on: Today at 07:17:13 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 06:27:54 pm
It is obviously blatant lies from their board. Anyone in here trying to suggest otherwise is only doing so because it is Everton supporters being accused.
Why is it obvious?

Facts are, we really don't know one way or the other.

It's Everton fans being accused by their own board. It's not opposition fans trying to get one up on them.

True or not, the entire fiasco reflects very badly on Everton FC and their fans.

The truth? Well who knows? Definitely none of us on here.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24369 on: Today at 07:21:57 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 06:48:36 pm
The same fans who beat up their own manager, Henry Catterick, in a car park?
 
They harried him.
Online JRed

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24370 on: Today at 07:25:28 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 07:17:01 pm
Yes. I believe that their CEO being put into a headlock by a supporter would have been reported to the police (which the police have confirmed that it was not) and would have been public knowledge far earlier than a week and a half after the event. They briefed it to a journalist to paint their supporters in a bad light ahead of their sit-in protest. They know that they are going down and they want the supporters to shoulder some of the blame.

That is what I think anyway. I am sorry for upsetting anyone with this line of thinking.
Well they would have that right, the supporters should definitely shoulder a large part of the blame. They are toxic.
Online moondog

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24371 on: Today at 07:29:34 pm »
Only one true blue who can save them ..





Offline ljycb

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24372 on: Today at 07:30:33 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 07:17:13 pm
Why is it obvious?

Facts are, we really don't know one way or the other.

It's Everton fans being accused by their own board. It's not opposition fans trying to get one up on them.

True or not, the entire fiasco reflects very badly on Everton FC and their fans.

The truth? Well who knows? Definitely none of us on here.

You were saying that it was clearly not true when Manchester Citys windscreen was chipped and they said that their coach was attacked after we played them. I agree. Why was it not reported to the police? But then again, who knows? Definitely none of us on here.
Online 4pool

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24373 on: Today at 07:32:49 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 07:17:01 pm
Yes. I believe that their CEO being put into a headlock by a supporter would have been reported to the police (which the police have confirmed that it was not) and would have been public knowledge far earlier than a week and a half after the event. They briefed it to a journalist to paint their supporters in a bad light ahead of their sit-in protest. They know that they are going down and they want the supporters to shoulder some of the blame.

That is what I think anyway. I am sorry for upsetting anyone with this line of thinking.

That's what Everton supporters are hanging their hat on. The Club never reported it to the bizzies.

The claim is someone spat at Denises car. Yeah, that's what everyone would do is call the bizzies because someone spat at your car.  As disgusting as that is, it's not worthy of a call.

Someone put Denise in a headlock. Again, disgusting action but worth a call to the police? My take is that is whoever did that did so to get her attention but had no harm in their mind. It probably was not a pro wrestling headlock. But a stupid thing to do. And Denise knew it wasn't worth the effort to call Merseyside police.

And why call supporters out over the action of one or two individuals. Why should a club do that?


But with that said, along with social media, emails, letters, or whatever with threatening language towards the board as things had deteriorated further on the pitch and in the table, they were advised maybe to stay away.

The board should have stayed away and not put out a statement before the match. Let the questions, why wasn't anyone from the board there, be asked after the match.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24374 on: Today at 07:34:17 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 07:32:49 pm
That's what Everton supporters are hanging their hat on. The Club never reported it to the bizzies.

The claim is someone spat at Denises car. Yeah, that's what everyone would do is call the bizzies because someone spat at your car.  As disgusting as that is, it's not worth of a call.

Someone put Denise in a headlock. Again, disgusting action but worth a call to the police? My take is that is whoever did that did so to get her attention but had no harm in their mind. It probably was not a pro wrestling headlock. But a stupid thing to do. And Denise knew it wasn't worth the effort to call Merseyside police.

And why call supporters out over the action of one or two individuals. Why should a club do that?


But with that said, along with social media, emails, letters, or whatever with threatening language towards the board as things had deteriorated further on the pitch and in the table, they were advised maybe to stay away.

The board should have stayed away and not put out a statement before the match. Let the questions, why wasn't anyone from the board there, be asked after the match.


Yes it it,it's a grown man assaulting a female.
Online Al 666

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24375 on: Today at 07:36:23 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 07:30:33 pm
You were saying that it was clearly not true when Manchester Citys windscreen was chipped and they said that their coach was attacked after we played them. I agree. Why was it not reported to the police? But then again, who knows? Definitely none of us on here.

There is a bit of a difference though. The alleged assault on DBB was a blue-on-blue crime. It is not beyond the realm that Everton didn't want the negative press. So they didn't report the incident. That may have changed when the board received death threats.
Offline ljycb

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24376 on: Today at 07:39:17 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:34:17 pm

Yes it it,it's a grown man assaulting a female.

Mind boggling to try and suggest otherwise really. Fair enough.
