That's the thing for me, previously they sold players for ludicrous sums of money, but now their best performer cost them a million quid. Their only saleable assets are Gordon and Calvert-Lewin. They can't sell them and fund a new rebuild like they have in the past, as the rest of the squad is so poor. they have no money and any money they get goes into the stadium. How they get out of this death spiral is beyond me, it will require mnassive funding. So, he either sells and splits, or gives over control to private investors, and who wants to take that risk on? A new management team, a new squad and a new stadium from a loss-making business.



Perhaps, but surely they won't do too well on either at this stage. Gordon isn't Premier League quality and I think there's one way Calvert Lewin's career is going given the injuries. He is decent but any talk of big money transfers for him where surely based off a purple patch under Ancelotti and behind closed doors.They probably couldn't even get good money for Gray either, I think he only signed for three years and two of them are nearly done. Most of my blue mates think he's infuriating too, very inconsistent but has a great moment in him every once in a while.Not sure about other teams around them, but they seem to be doing alright for the minute. Leeds spending 30 million on forwards you've never even heard of. Forest signing everyone and even Bournemouth seem like they might be able to spend a little bit. I seriously think this is the year but I think it's coming regardless.