Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24320 on: Today at 12:51:08 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 10:58:32 am
This headlock thing sounds a bit suss to me to be honest....it would've instantly been all over the bitter fan sites if it'd happened the way the board said it did.... either way the Arsenal game at Goodison should be interesting....Kenwright and co have already said they wont be attending due to safety concerns....which will in itself will increase the anti-board mania!


If they don't go they get vilified, if they do go they'll get slaughtered.


It's not going to get any better.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24321 on: Today at 12:58:23 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 11:43:30 am
I'm probably missing something but surely converting loans to equity does not result in any more new available money? It just means the club doesn't have to pay the loan back - which looks nice on the balance sheet, but adds no increased cash. And it means the club can't expect new money by selling those shares to someone else.

Also that first article is vague: it says he converted a 100m loan to equity (following a previous 200m loan also converted to equity) and then says he 'purchased' the remianing 33.3 % of 100,000 shares. Was that with new money or the the 100m conversion?


Converting the loans into shares does not create more cash. Makes your balance sheet more attractive that's about it
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24322 on: Today at 01:04:54 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 12:56:34 pm
I mean, the headlock thing is quite a blatant lie by a board who are driving that club off a cliff and want everyone on the outside to think that it's the fault of the supporters. Merseyside Police received no reports of that happening prior to the statement released on Saturday morning - they would have been one of the first to know if something like that actually happened. It sets quite a grim precedent really.
No idea if it happened, but the bizzies wouldn't necessarily be contacted

Either way it looks bad for one side or the other, In fact it looks bad for the fans both ways. Either fans committed a crass and heinous act; or the fans behaviour is such that the board have to make such things up.

Neither scenario reflects well on them
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24323 on: Today at 01:07:24 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 12:19:56 pm
That's the thing for me, previously they sold players for ludicrous sums of money, but now their best performer cost them a million quid. Their only saleable assets are Gordon and Calvert-Lewin. They can't sell them and fund a new rebuild like they have in the past, as the rest of the squad is so poor. they have no money and any money they get goes into the stadium. How they get out of this death spiral is beyond me, it will require mnassive funding. So, he either sells and splits, or gives over control to private investors, and who wants to take that risk on? A new management team, a new squad and a new stadium from a loss-making business.

Perhaps, but surely they won't do too well on either at this stage. Gordon isn't Premier League quality and I think there's one way Calvert Lewin's career is going given the injuries. He is decent but any talk of big money transfers for him where surely based off a purple patch under Ancelotti and behind closed doors.

They probably couldn't even get good money for Gray either, I think he only signed for three years and two of them are nearly done. Most of my blue mates think he's infuriating too, very inconsistent but has a great moment in him every once in a while.

Not sure about other teams around them, but they seem to be doing alright for the minute. Leeds spending 30 million on forwards you've never even heard of. Forest signing everyone and even Bournemouth seem like they might be able to spend a little bit. I seriously think this is the year but I think it's coming regardless.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24324 on: Today at 01:08:42 pm »
Ebay, £4. 5 Available, 4 sold


https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/184046451539


Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24325 on: Today at 01:08:56 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 12:58:23 pm
Converting the loans into shares does not create more cash. Makes your balance sheet more attractive that's about it
Thanks. That's what I thought. So it's either all dodgy off shore loans or Mosh lashing his own money in or Uncle Uzzy doing a spot of laundry...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24326 on: Today at 01:30:14 pm »
Of course, I forgot this is RAWK where everyone knows everything absolutely, with complete and total certainty, lol ;)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24327 on: Today at 01:30:58 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:08:42 pm
Ebay, £4. 5 Available, 4 sold


Probably bought by Reds....Id like one...quietly hand to Blue in pub...or even wear it!! ;D

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24328 on: Today at 01:48:49 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 12:28:47 pm
The thing that strikes me about this Everton squad is there seems to be a total lack of leaders out there on the pitch. As a team they appear to be mentally weak. The fans getting on their case ain't gonna help either. Joe Royle had his dogs of war whereas Frank just has a bunch of very rich yard-dogs.
They should bring 'Big Dunc' back. He'd sort these multimillionaire Mongrels of Bore out.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24329 on: Today at 02:02:13 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:48:49 pm
They should bring 'Big Dunc' back. He'd sort these multimillionaire Mongrels of Bore out.


I think he'd be ideal for the championship, having said that Rooney and Lampard have lower league experience as well
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24330 on: Today at 02:02:58 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:04:54 pm
No idea if it happened, but the bizzies wouldn't necessarily be contacted

Either way it looks bad for one side or the other, In fact it looks bad for the fans both ways. Either fans committed a crass and heinous act; or the fans behaviour is such that the board have to make such things up.

Neither scenario reflects well on them
I'd agree. It's not something they'd want to be reporting unless they felt their hand was forced. It's their own fans. So not as if it was an opposition fan doing it. The whole club is tearing itself apart, so I think they'd try to play it all down for as long as possible. Maybe after further incidents and threats said to have been identified by their own club security team it was decide that it was time to speak out?

I've no idea if it happened or not. It certainly fits with Blueshite behaviour we've seen in the past, but having reams of previous does not mean certain guilt on this one.

If it happened, it reflects terribly on the club. If it didn't, it reflects terribly on the club. They are tearing themselves apart, and it's an unedifying sight.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24331 on: Today at 02:03:28 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:02:13 pm

I think he'd be ideal for the championship, having said that Rooney and Lampard have lower league experience as well
Get them all in. 😃
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24332 on: Today at 02:10:32 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 12:19:56 pm
That's the thing for me, previously they sold players for ludicrous sums of money, but now their best performer cost them a million quid. Their only saleable assets are Gordon and Calvert-Lewin. They can't sell them and fund a new rebuild like they have in the past, as the rest of the squad is so poor. they have no money and any money they get goes into the stadium. How they get out of this death spiral is beyond me, it will require mnassive funding. So, he either sells and splits, or gives over control to private investors, and who wants to take that risk on? A new management team, a new squad and a new stadium from a loss-making business.

Pickford despite his tiny arms may end up replacing De Gea or Lloris. You suspect both M** U and the Spuds are monitoring the situation at Woodison. Calvert-Lewin's value peaked a couple of seasons ago, Gordon's peaked earlier this year. Onana might be a good signing for another team.

Even if Calvert-Lewin was the reincarnation of Eusébio, he would not go for the money the Bitters think he is worth. Everton are very much a distressed seller at the moment, any club after their players will know this.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24333 on: Today at 02:18:44 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:39:04 am
But theyve kept going with it?

How?

Wheres the cash come from?

I believe Bill has already produced the answer:


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/338Hu2VU2XU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/338Hu2VU2XU</a>
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24334 on: Today at 02:29:59 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:08:42 pm
Ebay, £4. 5 Available, 4 sold


https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/184046451539




Ah back when they thought they were the next Man City. Fucking hilarious looking back.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24335 on: Today at 02:31:21 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:29:59 pm
Ah back when they thought they were the next Man City. Fucking hilarious looking back.
https://youtu.be/86AdGQk7OF4
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24336 on: Today at 02:37:12 pm »
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24337 on: Today at 02:54:03 pm »
Absolute state of him in the grey haha
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24338 on: Today at 02:58:32 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 02:54:03 pm
Absolute state of him in the grey haha
Everton ain't he?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24339 on: Today at 03:00:54 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 02:37:12 pm
Rabid Cokeheads.

Their last album wasn't really very good, Rhyll Life doesn't hold a candle to Bullens the China Shop...
