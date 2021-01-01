£760,000,000 to be precise
.
And interest rates have gone up in that time too
. Oh dear.
But who is financing it? The club dont have that kind of cash, neither does Moshi La. Is it still Usmanov via tax havens?
The plan (and I am not making this shit up) was to build the first bit and use that as proof of concept. So, Moshiri pays for the enabling works and then private investment (and previously the combined authorities were helping, until people realised it was vanity project) solves the rest.https://archive.ph/PJS9d
Why not just get all the money in place and then build it, you say? Well, they tried that and failed. So, instead what Moshiri came up with was 'build the first bit, and then when people see it up, they will realise we are serious and fund the rest".
That was risky enough, but is even riskier now that any potential links to Usmanov (as a safety net) are now broken. The costs are gone up, the combined authories are out, JP Morgan have gone quiet, Everton's finances are shot and the club is in freefall.
The war in Ukraine did not help, but it was a massive risk even before that, and one that probably would have burdened the club financially, rather than uplifted it.