Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:24:41 pm
No reason to think they did. Plus, as I heard it was their own security people who warned them not to attend, not the police.

But if they did make it up then yeah that's poor. Bill has previous for creativity e.g the 'what would Everton's board do, they always get it right' thing which, frankly, might be the biggest ever lie told about football.
I can't see them making it up, but if they did then it's unforgivable. I'm no fan of the antics of their lunatic fringe, and they've absolutely embarrassed themselves yet again recently, but you just don't make stuff like that up.

I wonder if it did happen and they hoped to keep a lid on it initially? I mean it reflects so badly on both the club and the fans at a time when they are desperate to attract funding for a new stadium that's fast becoming a millstone around their necks.

I'd put nothing past their sizable and growing lunatic fringe. They've tried to attack our players at the Gwladys during games. They've attacked an opposition manager on the pitch last season. They've beaten their own manager up in the past. They abused Brands in their Main Stand before he left. Assaulting Baxendale would not be out of character. Look how they were with Gordon and Mina outside the ground even with police in attendance.

That's not really the kind of stuff from your own 'fans' that you want publicising unless you feel you have to. It's not something you'd be wanting to go to the police with either. It would be like grassing your family up. So not something you want to do unless the situation becomes intolerable, which it clearly looks to have done. It's pretty much reached the civil war stage within the club now. Again, something you'd desperately try to keep in-house for as long as possible.

Who knows what the truth is though? They are so dysfunctional that anything's possible, and that applies from boardroom to fanbase. It's an absolute mad house.
I'm kinda confused.

They want the board out. Or Bill or Denise to step down.

So if the board is sacked, errrr how does this improve the play of the pitch? They will still have the same manager and players.

Yeah the talk is Frank will go, but that's been rumored every match.

They lose £100m per season. Looking at maybe a loan for a player. Which tells me there's very little cash. Or next to none. Which also tells me they don't have the money to sack Frank and some of his staff, then get a new manager and more staff.

But go 'ed, sack the board. That will get the manager and players back to their best.
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:04:11 am
I'm kinda confused.

They want the board out. Or Bill or Denise to step down.

So if the board is sacked, errrr how does this improve the play of the pitch? They will still have the same manager and players.

Yeah the talk is Frank will go, but that's been rumored every match.

They lose £100m per season. Looking at maybe a loan for a player. Which tells me there's very little cash. Or next to none. Which also tells me they don't have the money to sack Frank and some of his staff, then get a new manager and more staff.

But go 'ed, sack the board. That will get the manager and players back to their best.
They're more confused than you are.

They want Kenwrong and Baxendale gone. They want Moshilad gone but they want to keep his money. They'd want Lampard gone if it wasn't for the fact that they railroaded the club into appointing him in the first place and they can't admit they were wrong.

🎵
They wanted Lampard in
Then Kenwrong out
In, out, in, out
They fuck the club about
They do the bitter bastard then they lash a kid
That's what it's all about
Ohhhhh do the bitter bastard.......🎵
The headlock thing sounds like a very unusually specific thing to be making up, if it in fact didnt happen.

Which makes me think there is some truth in it, and lets be honest the way some of them have been behaving it isnt beyond the realms of possibility that it could be true is it? No one would be surprised if footage emerged of it, for example.

On the other hand, Bill and his weve had good times nonsense and the rest of the board, maybe they are mad enough to make it up.

Either way, what an absolute basket case of a club! The circus surrounding them at the moment certainly provides a bit of light relief to distract from our season so far.
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 08:46:14 pm
Horrible if the board made up a fake story about a woman being assaulted and harrassed.


Horrible if they didn't make it up and it happened as well
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:51:55 am

Horrible if they didn't make it up and it happened as well
Yes, it's disturbing either way.
Will the stadium end up like Valencias if they get relegated or is it already funded?
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:00:45 am
Will the stadium end up like Valencias if they get relegated or is it already funded?
They still don't have funding to complete it. Moshiri said the cost of the project is also up to £750,000,000 now.

This is also a club that loses over £100,000,000 per season.
I understand Spurs and Chelsea have stopped looking at Anthony Gordon now.


3 months ago the fans were refusing to accept £50-60m for the lad (£40-50m over his value)


Now they hate the 'fucking maggot'


Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:51:55 am

Horrible if they didn't make it up and it happened as well

Absolutely.
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:00:45 am
Will the stadium end up like Valencias if they get relegated or is it already funded?


Terms of the agreement are that the muppets have to return it to its original state if they cannot finish the work.

Not sure of the time frame though.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:07:29 am
They still don't have funding to complete it. Moshiri said the cost of the project is also up to £750,000,000 now.

This is also a club that loses over £100,000,000 per season.
£760,000,000 to be precise. ;)

And interest rates have gone up in that time too. Oh dear.


But who is financing it? The club dont have that kind of cash, neither does Moshi La.  Is it still Usmanov via tax havens?
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:20:49 am

Terms of the agreement are that the muppets have to return it to its original state if they cannot finish the work.

Not sure of the time frame though.
Building without building.
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 08:46:14 pm
Horrible if the board made up a fake story about a woman being assaulted and harrassed.

Not only that but spat at, detailing the place exactly, her car surrounded and emails saying sexually aggressive things and they hoped her and her son get cancer


Youd have to be a complete psychopath to make that up in details like that. Knowing these animals its not even close to being unbelievable unfortunately
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 07:52:16 am
Not only that but spat at, detailing the place exactly, her car surrounded and emails saying sexually aggressive things and they hoped her and her son get cancer


Youd have to be a complete psychopath to make that up in details like that. Knowing these animals its not even close to being unbelievable unfortunately
Apart from derby games, theyve had nothing to get exited or passionate about for 20+ years. Now that they are in constant relegation battles they have something to fight for, they are showing their true colours for the whole country to see.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:01:01 am
£760,000,000 to be precise. ;)

And interest rates have gone up in that time too. Oh dear.


But who is financing it? The club dont have that kind of cash, neither does Moshi La.  Is it still Usmanov via tax havens?
The plan (and I am not making this shit up) was to build the first bit and use that as proof of concept. So, Moshiri pays for the enabling works and then private investment (and previously the combined authorities were helping, until people realised it was vanity project) solves the rest.
https://archive.ph/PJS9d

Why not just get all the money in place and then build it, you say? Well, they tried that and failed. So, instead what Moshiri came up with was 'build the first bit, and then when people see it up, they will realise we are serious and fund the rest".

That was risky enough, but is even riskier now that any potential links to Usmanov (as a safety net) are now broken. The costs are gone up, the combined authories are out, JP Morgan have gone quiet, Everton's finances are shot and the club is in freefall.

The war in Ukraine did not help, but it was a massive risk even before that, and one that probably would have burdened the club financially, rather than uplifted it.
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 07:52:16 am
Not only that but spat at, detailing the place exactly, her car surrounded and emails saying sexually aggressive things and they hoped her and her son get cancer


Youd have to be a complete psychopath to make that up in details like that. Knowing these animals its not even close to being unbelievable unfortunately

And don't forget that guy who wiped his snot on the woman's hair. There are some scum about, and that's not just Everton but it fits with the above (may even be the same bloke/misogynist theoretically)




Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 09:49:33 am
The plan (and I am not making this shit up) was to build the first bit and use that as proof of concept. So, Moshiri pays for the enabling works and then private investment (and previously the combined authorities were helping, until people realised it was vanity project) solves the rest.
https://archive.ph/PJS9d

Why not just get all the money in place and then build it, you say? Well, they tried that and failed. So, instead what Moshiri came up with was 'build the first bit, and then when people see it up, they will realise we are serious and fund the rest".

That was risky enough, but is even riskier now that any potential links to Usmanov (as a safety net) are now broken. The costs are gone up, the combined authories are out, JP Morgan have gone quiet, Everton's finances are shot and the club is in freefall.

The war in Ukraine did not help, but it was a massive risk even before that, and one that probably would have burdened the club financially, rather than uplifted it.


My bet (if it gets that farhad)


Theres decent fans of other clubs on this forum. Isnt it weird that theres not one decent, regular Evertonian?
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 09:49:33 am
The plan (and I am not making this shit up) was to build the first bit and use that as proof of concept. So, Moshiri pays for the enabling works and then private investment (and previously the combined authorities were helping, until people realised it was vanity project) solves the rest.
https://archive.ph/PJS9d

Why not just get all the money in place and then build it, you say? Well, they tried that and failed. So, instead what Moshiri came up with was 'build the first bit, and then when people see it up, they will realise we are serious and fund the rest".

That was risky enough, but is even riskier now that any potential links to Usmanov (as a safety net) are now broken. The costs are gone up, the combined authories are out, JP Morgan have gone quiet, Everton's finances are shot and the club is in freefall.

The war in Ukraine did not help, but it was a massive risk even before that, and one that probably would have burdened the club financially, rather than uplifted it.
But theyve kept going with it?

How?

Wheres the cash come from?
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 09:49:33 am
The plan (and I am not making this shit up) was to build the first bit and use that as proof of concept. So, Moshiri pays for the enabling works and then private investment (and previously the combined authorities were helping, until people realised it was vanity project) solves the rest.
https://archive.ph/PJS9d

Why not just get all the money in place and then build it, you say? Well, they tried that and failed. So, instead what Moshiri came up with was 'build the first bit, and then when people see it up, they will realise we are serious and fund the rest".

That was risky enough, but is even riskier now that any potential links to Usmanov (as a safety net) are now broken. The costs are gone up, the combined authories are out, JP Morgan have gone quiet, Everton's finances are shot and the club is in freefall.

The war in Ukraine did not help, but it was a massive risk even before that, and one that probably would have burdened the club financially, rather than uplifted it.

They are such a poorly ran club, that's fucking nuts gambling that they could get the financing. Who did they think was going to stump up £600 million to get the white elephant finished? I know they were claiming Uncle Uzzy was going to provide the steel on the cheap or FOC, but that's deffo a non starter now.
So who do the Blues think will save the club...' Rambo'!?
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:39:04 am
But theyve kept going with it?

How?

Wheres the cash come from?

Moshi-laa has stumped up this lot hasn't he? Probably money funneled from Uncle Uzzy.
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 09:49:33 am
The plan (and I am not making this shit up) was to build the first bit and use that as proof of concept. So, Moshiri pays for the enabling works and then private investment (and previously the combined authorities were helping, until people realised it was vanity project) solves the rest.
https://archive.ph/PJS9d

Why not just get all the money in place and then build it, you say? Well, they tried that and failed. So, instead what Moshiri came up with was 'build the first bit, and then when people see it up, they will realise we are serious and fund the rest".

That was risky enough, but is even riskier now that any potential links to Usmanov (as a safety net) are now broken. The costs are gone up, the combined authories are out, JP Morgan have gone quiet, Everton's finances are shot and the club is in freefall.

The war in Ukraine did not help, but it was a massive risk even before that, and one that probably would have burdened the club financially, rather than uplifted it.
The twats had better finish it now that they've started.  Losing World Heritage status for a half built stadium would be maddening.
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:41:42 am
The twats had better finish it now that they've started.  Losing World Heritage status for a half built stadium would be maddening.

There's no chance it's ever getting finished, unless they magically get bought by a Sportswasher.
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 09:49:33 am
The plan (and I am not making this shit up) was to build the first bit and use that as proof of concept. So, Moshiri pays for the enabling works and then private investment (and previously the combined authorities were helping, until people realised it was vanity project) solves the rest.


Theyre a real life Arrested Development.

BMD = Model home in Sudden Valley
Ukraine War scuppering their plans = Gulf War
Absentee owner = George Bluth in jail
Kenwright = Lucille
Baxendale = Buster
Countless references to the colour blue.



This headlock thing sounds a bit suss to me to be honest....it would've instantly been all over the bitter fan sites if it'd happened the way the board said it did.... either way the Arsenal game at Goodison should be interesting....Kenwright and co have already said they wont be attending due to safety concerns....which will in itself will increase the anti-board mania!
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:39:04 am
But theyve kept going with it?

How?

Wheres the cash come from?

How did Bill and Farhad's excellent adventure keep going?
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:39:04 am
But theyve kept going with it?

How?

Wheres the cash come from?
Moshiri had a controlling stake in the club. He started with 49%, upped it to 66% and then, last year, converted loans to equity to get control of 94% of the club. He used these funds to pay for about £250m of the stadium build, but that leaves him short of about £300m on the original bill, and if costs are as high as now forecast, you can add another £200m to that. Moreover, they are going to make a loss of about £70m this year and mnore losses the following year. So far he has put about £800m into Everton, so unless he commits his entire fortune, he is in serious trouble vis-a-vis the stadium. If they go down, he will be wiped out.
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 11:00:35 am
How did Bill and Farhad's excellent adventure keep going?Moshiri had a controlling stake in the club. He started with 49%, upped it to 66% and then, last year, converted loans to equity to get control of 94% of the club. He used these funds to pay for about £250m of the stadium build, but that leaves him short of about £300m on the original bill,
Sorry, which funds?
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 11:15:44 am
Sorry, which funds?
Each time he bought out the shares (as in upped his stake), he used the money for the shares to invest in the stadium. That money has come from his Blue Heaven Holdings company, and increasingly from other dubious lenders.
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/jan/21/farhad-moshiri-increases-everton-stake-to-94-per-cent
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2022/nov/13/everton-football-club-new-stadium-bramley-moore-dock

The thing is (and I have said it before), if this works out it will be a nice bit of business for him. Because Everton are increasingly broke and shit, the share purchases have been comparatively cheap. Half the club cost him a 1/4 of a billion in 2016, but a third of the club was only a 100 million in 2022. If he can get the stadium built, and Everton to stay up (and return to mid-table) he has a nice little earner ready to sell.
They thought Liverpool Council was gunna fund the rest of it until Chippy Tits got rumbled.
I'm probably missing something but surely converting loans to equity does not result in any more new available money? It just means the club doesn't have to pay the loan back - which looks nice on the balance sheet, but adds no increased cash. And it means the club can't expect new money by selling those shares to someone else.

Also that first article is vague: it says he converted a 100m loan to equity (following a previous 200m loan also converted to equity) and then says he 'purchased' the remianing 33.3 % of 100,000 shares. Was that with new money or the the 100m conversion?
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 11:43:30 am
I'm probably missing something but surely converting loans to equity does not result in any more new available money? It just means the club doesn't have to pay the loan back - which looks nice on the balance sheet, but adds no increased cash. And it means the club can't expect new money by selling those shares to someone else.

Also that first article is vague: it says he converted a 100m loan to equity (following a previous 200m loan also converted to equity) and then says he 'purchased' the remianing 33.3 % of 100,000 shares. Was that with new money or the the 100m conversion?

Yeah, I was confused by that and all, there has been some very tricky dicky accounting going on. A lot of dubious borrowings too. Its the reason they can't find an auditor to sign off their books as well.
Their Stadium will be like the proposed Valencia stadium that has layed dormant for years now!!
