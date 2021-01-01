No reason to think they did. Plus, as I heard it was their own security people who warned them not to attend, not the police.



But if they did make it up then yeah that's poor. Bill has previous for creativity e.g the 'what would Everton's board do, they always get it right' thing which, frankly, might be the biggest ever lie told about football.



I can't see them making it up, but if they did then it's unforgivable. I'm no fan of the antics of their lunatic fringe, and they've absolutely embarrassed themselves yet again recently, but you just don't make stuff like that up.I wonder if it did happen and they hoped to keep a lid on it initially? I mean it reflects so badly on both the club and the fans at a time when they are desperate to attract funding for a new stadium that's fast becoming a millstone around their necks.I'd put nothing past their sizable and growing lunatic fringe. They've tried to attack our players at the Gwladys during games. They've attacked an opposition manager on the pitch last season. They've beaten their own manager up in the past. They abused Brands in their Main Stand before he left. Assaulting Baxendale would not be out of character. Look how they were with Gordon and Mina outside the ground even with police in attendance.That's not really the kind of stuff from your own 'fans' that you want publicising unless you feel you have to. It's not something you'd be wanting to go to the police with either. It would be like grassing your family up. So not something you want to do unless the situation becomes intolerable, which it clearly looks to have done. It's pretty much reached the civil war stage within the club now. Again, something you'd desperately try to keep in-house for as long as possible.Who knows what the truth is though? They are so dysfunctional that anything's possible, and that applies from boardroom to fanbase. It's an absolute mad house.