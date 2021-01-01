« previous next »
Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1428323 times)

Offline only6times

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24240 on: Today at 05:42:28 pm »
Offline only6times

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24241 on: Today at 05:53:13 pm »
Radio Merseyside after 6 bells should be interesting.
Online TepidT2O

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24242 on: Today at 05:57:39 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Today at 05:42:28 pm
https://youtu.be/YYRWLTjrAzA

Boys pen Bill
Was that Liverbirds??  Was that Bill?!!!
Offline only6times

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24243 on: Today at 06:14:34 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:57:39 pm
Was that Liverbirds??  Was that Bill?!!!
It was. It is.
Online TepidT2O

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24244 on: Today at 06:24:59 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Today at 06:14:34 pm
It was. It is.
Is he supposed to be a red there? I couldnt tell.

Hes been a blue nose since he was a kid though I can tell you that
Offline only6times

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24245 on: Today at 06:44:45 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:24:59 pm
Is he supposed to be a red there? I couldnt tell.

Hes been a blue nose since he was a kid though I can tell you that
He is playing a Red.

The Blues aren't happy about it.
Online Garlicbread

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24246 on: Today at 07:14:11 pm »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ALrLS4K8pZA

"Are Everton Broken" by the ToffeeTV lads.
Online TepidT2O

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24247 on: Today at 07:17:13 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 07:14:11 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ALrLS4K8pZA

"Are Everton Broken" by the ToffeeTV lads.
I used to go and visit my bother in the mental hospital when he used to get sectioned. 

The lounge there has people with the same body language as these Evertonians..  I actually feel sorry for them
Offline 24/7

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24248 on: Today at 07:26:19 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:17:13 pm
I actually feel sorry for them
Not I...apart from the only two Evertonians whom I personally know. Decent fellas both. But feeling sorry for the rest? Nah.
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24249 on: Today at 08:01:52 pm »
They're constantly saying the team is FAR better than what this manager is getting out of them, so what happens if/when they change manager and they are all still shite?
Online spen71

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24250 on: Today at 08:04:41 pm »
Ive cousins who are blues and a few mates.     They are top blokes BUT it would be hilarious if they go down!
Offline Red Berry

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24251 on: Today at 08:17:52 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 08:01:52 pm
They're constantly saying the team is FAR better than what this manager is getting out of them, so what happens if/when they change manager and they are all still shite?

Well Rafa kind of proved that, but it still wasn't good enough for them.
Online MrGrumpy

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24252 on: Today at 08:19:27 pm »
Online RedBec1993

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24253 on: Today at 08:35:49 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 08:19:27 pm
Police say they received no reports of threats to the Bitter board.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jan/16/police-say-they-did-not-receive-reports-of-threats-to-everton-directors

Tbf I cant bare some blues I come across and the bitterness from them but their board do sound like a bunch of shithouses, imagine putting a statement up like they did before a huge game. Basically making allegations against their own fans without proof. Madness 😂

I dont have sympathy for them though.
Online moondog

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24254 on: Today at 08:41:34 pm »
They really appear to be headed at top speed for the precipice, infighting bitching and headlocking each other (or possibly not). It is beyond comprehension how toxic it could become if they continue on this path. Glad to be a red.
Offline 24/7

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24255 on: Today at 08:44:33 pm »
I'm so glad that Everton are blue!
I'm so glad that they're new stadium's made of poo!
Moshi said to me, yer know, the Championship's our new level, yer know....
I'm laughing at him and I feel fine!
Online Garlicbread

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24256 on: Today at 08:46:14 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 08:35:49 pm
Tbf I cant bare some blues I come across and the bitterness from them but their board do sound like a bunch of shithouses, imagine putting a statement up like they did before a huge game. Basically making allegations against their own fans without proof. Madness 😂

I dont have sympathy for them though.

Horrible if the board made up a fake story about a woman being assaulted and harrassed.
