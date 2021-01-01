https://youtu.be/YYRWLTjrAzABoys pen Bill
Was that Liverbirds?? Was that Bill?!!!
It was. It is.
Is he supposed to be a red there? I couldnt tell.Hes been a blue nose since he was a kid though
I can tell you that
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ALrLS4K8pZA"Are Everton Broken" by the ToffeeTV lads.
I actually feel sorry for them
They're constantly saying the team is FAR better than what this manager is getting out of them, so what happens if/when they change manager and they are all still shite?
Police say they received no reports of threats to the Bitter board.https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jan/16/police-say-they-did-not-receive-reports-of-threats-to-everton-directors
Tbf I cant bare some blues I come across and the bitterness from them but their board do sound like a bunch of shithouses, imagine putting a statement up like they did before a huge game. Basically making allegations against their own fans without proof. Madness 😂I dont have sympathy for them though.
