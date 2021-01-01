In life, your discontent lies in the gap between where you are and where you want to be. This is why where you want to be has to be realistic, otherwise you can never close the gap and find your peace and contentment.



With the Bitters, their expectations and desires contrast starkly with where and what they actually are. This means they are constantly stuck in their own misery. They have expectations that can never be fulfilled.



Getting new owners with money was the best and worst thing that happened to them. They at least finally started getting excited about transfers and their team, but they never had any patience for actual building. What's worse is that they're completely tied to Moshiri (and Usmanov). Sure, they'll pump some money in (irrationally or not), but they're in charge of everything. When things start going wrong, where's Everton going to go?As someone mentioned before, they can't truly turn on Moshiri because that's their money source, and they're too far in now (new owners could also be worse - also, who's buying them?). So they turn on the players, managers, and the "board." As if Kenwright and Baxendale or whomever are the ones interviewing managers on their yachts or calling Brands in the middle of the night demanding players. They're completely beholden to Moshiri/Usmanov. It's not a situation where they have a great team but owners that don't invest. Or owners that have a sound vision but bad players/management. No, the problems start at the top, but Everton fans can't really afford to risk going there.Hounding Kenwright, demanding explanations from Gordon/Mina, booing managers. It's an outlet for them because deep down, the problem starts at the top, but their future also beholden to those same people. So they lash out at others. And it just spirals and spirals.