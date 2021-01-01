« previous next »
They always want one thing and simultaneously the opposite, the players should get stuck in, but not like that. The owner should spend money, but not like that etc.

Clearly their entire fanbase is boopolar.
Yeah,he's the one their fans really really wanted to replace Rafa who was doomed there before he started.

They've had some poor managers and a few good ones there since Moyes (11 managers since 2013!) and the general trend's still been a steady decline down to relegation zone where they're now.
Been said many times here but i think some of their big problems are that their fans generally think that their club's bigger than it is,comparing themselves to us and from that comes the hostile angry air about the club which slowly seeps everywhere poisoning everything and that's on the fans.

I know an Evertonian who reckons that they're on pair with a club like Inter  :D
I have to believe a lot of old-school Blues would be appalled by his comments.

otoh I think that in the last 5 minutes of a game they're losing, 90% of the Woodison crowd would agree completely.

Remember when they were getting beat at Anfield late on and Mori badly injured Origi, he then takes his red card and practically celebrates with the baying away end.

If there was a crowd in when Virg got injured you can only imagine what they'd have been like for that (right in front of the Gladwys). At least Virg was spared that.
I know an Evertonian who reckons that they're on pair with a club like Inter  :D

No wonder they boo if their delusions are that strong, if they are specifically looking for two club city comparisons then the disparity of the clubs in Munich or Barcelona are probably a more realistic comparison, as far as an Inter-named club, isn't there an Inter Cardiff or something in the welsh league?
I know an Evertonian who reckons that they're on pair with a club like Inter  :D

Inter Miami

who, to be fair, would have a sunnier disposition (mind you, so does your average hungover bipolar hearse driver)

and might be able to beat the Ev (Miami I mean though the hearse driver has more love in his heart)
I know an Evertonian who reckons that they're on pair with a club like Inter  :D

The club in a City that everyone forgets about because of their more famous neighbours in Red?
The harder they try to become a "big club", the further away their dream drifts.

They're going to chase this dream right off a cliff edge.
The harder they try to become a "big club",

ah. the quantity argument

at least they know quality is beyond them
I know an Evertonian who reckons that they're on pair with a club like Inter  :D

What an utter insult to Inter Milan. The only things they have in common compared to Everton are, they're the smaller club living in the shadow of their more famous and successful rivals in their city, and that they also have the colour blue in their kit. That's it.
I know an Evertonian who reckons that they're on pair with a club like Inter  :D
Inter the Championship?
What an utter insult to Inter Milan. The only things they have in common compared to Everton are, they're the smaller club living in the shadow of their more famous and successful rivals in their city, and that they also have the colour blue in their kit. That's it.

Hang on!  Samuel Etoo and Romelu Lukaku played for both clubs.

Tony Hibbert has always been referred to as the English Javier Zanetti.

Everton have had multiple European Cup winning managers.  No different to Inter with Herrera and Mourinho.

Plus, have Inter ever won the Transfer Window Trophy like Everton?  I think not.
The Inter Milan that are 3 x European Champions and 19 League Champions of Seria A?  ;D
Hang on!  Samuel Etoo and Romelu Lukaku played for both clubs.

Tony Hibbert has always been referred to as the English Javier Zanetti.

Everton have had multiple European Cup winning managers.  No different to Inter with Herrera and Mourinho.

Plus, have Inter ever won the Transfer Window Trophy like Everton?  I think not.

No wonder they boo if their delusions are that strong, if they are specifically looking for two club city comparisons then the disparity of the clubs in Munich or Barcelona are probably a more realistic comparison, as far as an Inter-named club, isn't there an Inter Cardiff or something in the welsh league?

In life, your discontent lies in the gap between where you are and where you want to be. This is why where you want to be has to be realistic, otherwise you can never close the gap and find your peace and contentment.

With the Bitters, their expectations and desires contrast starkly with where and what they actually are. This means they are constantly stuck in their own misery. They have expectations that can never be fulfilled.
Me Italian mate is an Inter fan...look forward to telling him they're just like Everton.
The Inter Milan that are 3 x European Champions and 19 League Champions of Seria A?  ;D

And..? You seem to forget Everton has a fucking cuckoo clock!
In life, your discontent lies in the gap between where you are and where you want to be. This is why where you want to be has to be realistic, otherwise you can never close the gap and find your peace and contentment.

With the Bitters, their expectations and desires contrast starkly with where and what they actually are. This means they are constantly stuck in their own misery. They have expectations that can never be fulfilled.

Getting new owners with money was the best and worst thing that happened to them.  They at least finally started getting excited about transfers and their team, but they never had any patience for actual building.  What's worse is that they're completely tied to Moshiri (and Usmanov).  Sure, they'll pump some money in (irrationally or not), but they're in charge of everything.  When things start going wrong, where's Everton going to go?

As someone mentioned before, they can't truly turn on Moshiri because that's their money source, and they're too far in now (new owners could also be worse - also, who's buying them?).  So they turn on the players, managers, and the "board."  As if Kenwright and Baxendale or whomever are the ones interviewing managers on their yachts or calling Brands in the middle of the night demanding players.  They're completely beholden to Moshiri/Usmanov.  It's not a situation where they have a great team but owners that don't invest.  Or owners that have a sound vision but bad players/management.  No, the problems start at the top, but Everton fans can't really afford to risk going there.

Hounding Kenwright, demanding explanations from Gordon/Mina, booing managers.  It's an outlet for them because deep down, the problem starts at the top, but their future also beholden to those same people.  So they lash out at others.  And it just spirals and spirals.
Sooner these go down and dont come back the better. Everything about them is disgusting and toxic. Theyre a fucking joke of a team, joke of a club, and joke of a fanbase.

On top of that their real owner is a c*nt, and should have been sanctioned, and their either indifferent, proud or happy about it.

Liquidise them and move on with their lives. I wont feel one piece of sadness when they go, other than for the local shops, bars and cafes and chippies that will lose business, that have been fucked anyway by their decision to leave their roots and built a white elephant next to the sewage plant.

Fuck then all the way down.
So where is the money coming from to build the stadium right now.

Who is providing the cash? Who?
They are taking Kendal's empties back.
If they go down they'll be another Coventry, yoyoing between the Championship and L1.
Can't wait to ask them "You going to Bristol City next week?" In August.
Can't wait to ask them "You going to Bristol City next week?" In August.

You going Plymouth Argyle away then, lad?
Can't wait to ask them "You going to Bristol City next week?" In August.
Theyll be seeing places we can only dream of.
Can't wait to ask them "You going to Bristol City next week?" In August.

Can't wait until they find out that away fans at Deepdale go in the Bill Shankly stand :lmao
Theyll be seeing places we can only dream of.
Be nice for them to see Millwall and Boro again.
Can't wait until they find out that away fans at Deepdale go in the Bill Shankly stand :lmao
Yerse!!!
Theyll be seeing places we can only dream of.

Rotherham
