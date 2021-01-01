Wow. I hope Gordons family keep him away from the internet for a while. Hes not my favourite player due to his antics but the abuse directed at him is worrying.

The hatred is scary. He is the focal point for their anger. A 21 year old still learning his trade, and he is the focal point of rage because he gave away the free kick from which Saints scored the winner. If he hadnt of challenged, I bet the same people would be calling him a coward, and slamming his lack of effort.

Ive seen stuff comparing him to Rodwell and Barkley, presumably because they feel he no longer wants to play for them, due to Chelsea sniffing around. I remember footage of Barclay getting upset at Wembley when Martinez was under pressure, and the more experienced players like Jagielka telling him the angry abuse the fans were screaming was for Martinez not him. Barclay used to run round in Derby games trying to kick the legs of anyone in a red shirt, and I think it was in an attempt to try and get them off his back. No wonder he wanted out.

Tom Davies has borne the brunt of their anger so far - because he doesnt get stuck in, they label him lazy.

Yes we all get frustrated at football. I remember how low I felt when the likes of Ruddock and Dicks were playing for us. But screaming abuse and telling a young player to get out of the club, when lets face it there are other more senior players not pulling their weight, is a horrible thing.