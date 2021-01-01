Just imagine, you are a 21 year old lad, you grew up supporting the reds but could only get to play for Everton. You come on for the last 20 minutes and give away a free kick which results in your team losing.



After the game you try to drive your expensive new car home and, aside from roadblocks and dickheads surrounding your car, you get angry supporters screaming "talk to us, you shithouse" at you.



Would you wind your window down?

Would you want to get out of that club asap?



Moyes coming up next saturday





That monday night derby in a month's time will be toxic, at least it's at our place