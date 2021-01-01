« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 597 598 599 600 601 [602]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1418228 times)

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,742
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24040 on: Yesterday at 11:22:27 pm »
"Talk to us la, fuckin' talk to us, shithouse!!!"

Why what a splendid idea good sir. Let me just park up my G-wagon, and I'll be delighted to get out and walk amongst you, for I can tell by your demeanour you're the type that enjoys a reasoned and balanced debate on all things football, and no doubt possess many insightful suggestions on how I can perform my profession to your liking. Let me just pop this in park

Fucking deranged animals

Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,586
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24041 on: Yesterday at 11:36:53 pm »
They have a right to be angry. But they don't have the right to be violent, to intimidate, to threaten. And they certainly have no right to feel indignant for being called out on shitty behaviour.

Someone is going to get hurt.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,218
  • JFT96.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24042 on: Yesterday at 11:42:31 pm »
Someone on here once described them as rabid mongrels and while that might sound harsh, just look at their behaviour and then say that description is wrong.


They're deranged and they are seriously panicking now because they know relegation is not just a possibility, it is looking a lot more likely than not.
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,592
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24043 on: Yesterday at 11:51:56 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:47:20 pm
Amazing .shouting talk lad, talk at him.

And the security just goes whats he gonna say?

And hes right, he cant say anything theyd want to hear

Your right, it's amazing the depths that they have now plunged to. They've been getting away with too much over the years and they've become emboldened to continue to push it. Off the top of my head, I think back to the bottle throwing at Carrol, swinging punches at Salah, hitting Digne with a bottle, assaulting Vieira, there are many more and it's become a pattern. People are going to get seriously hurt and it will somehow still be classed as an 'isolated' incident.

In that twitter post, they've put this as the headline:-   

Anthony Gordon laughing at us dont ever want to see him in an Everton shirt again the little rat

There are no fans that deserve relegation more than this lot now.
 :(
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,069
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24044 on: Yesterday at 11:53:22 pm »
How many agents got a call from their Everton player with..get me the fcuk out of here.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,980
  • Seis Veces
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24045 on: Yesterday at 11:53:25 pm »
Dyche would make sense now I feel. Seem to remember him praising Thatcher in the past.

Wouldn't that be something for the People's Club, appointing another fucking tory after Frank  ;D
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, more attractive, and more successful side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,592
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24046 on: Yesterday at 11:53:54 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 11:22:27 pm
"Talk to us la, fuckin' talk to us, shithouse!!!"

Why what a splendid idea good sir. Let me just park up my G-wagon, and I'll be delighted to get out and walk amongst you, for I can tell by your demeanour you're the type that enjoys a reasoned and balanced debate on all things football, and no doubt possess many insightful suggestions on how I can perform my profession to your liking. Let me just pop this in park

Fucking deranged animals

 :lmao
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,519
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24047 on: Yesterday at 11:56:25 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 11:22:27 pm

Fucking deranged animals

Sounds like an Effes Google search.
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,639
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24048 on: Today at 12:01:08 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:56:25 pm
Sounds like an Effes Google search.
Well played that man.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,592
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24049 on: Today at 12:07:13 am »
So whilst people are discussing the sad situation at Everton, Nick is still thinking about dildo's and deranged animals.
 ???
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,639
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24050 on: Today at 12:08:17 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 12:07:13 am
So whilst people are discussing the sad situation at Everton, Nick is still thinking about dildo's and deranged animals.
 ???
Isn't that Nick's default mode even when we were winning everything on the planet though?
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,235
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24051 on: Today at 12:09:39 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 10:08:04 pm
https://mobile.twitter.com/alex_01efc/status/1614329241167962112?s=46&t=N5wFQUEP4XFDHxHRvwjdVw

Another one of Gordon.

Dont agree with this at all.
Imagine playing in front of that shower of feral gobshites every week.
Logged
Tory Bastards!

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,592
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24052 on: Today at 12:13:39 am »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 12:08:17 am
Isn't that Nick's default mode even when we were winning everything on the planet though?

Aye, I seem to remember some thread being derailed with a discussion about dogging but I believe no animals were injured.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,519
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24053 on: Today at 12:15:54 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 12:07:13 am
So whilst people are discussing the sad situation at Everton, Nick is still thinking about dildo's and deranged animals.
 ???

Problem?
Logged

Offline Wingman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,705
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24054 on: Today at 12:20:00 am »
It doesnt look like well be celebrating with any trophies in May. But this lot going down (and never seen again) would be a silver lining.
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,592
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24055 on: Today at 12:21:13 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:09:39 am
Imagine playing in front of that shower of feral gobshites every week.

You'd probably be getting yourself 'injured'. Doubt we'll see that Mina again this season.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,239
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24056 on: Today at 12:44:27 am »
They are in all sorts of trouble now. I personally think its sad that they will likely go and never come back, but they have been clinging on to the cliff edge for decades at this point so it wont be a surprise when it happens.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,032
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24057 on: Today at 01:06:57 am »
Just imagine, you are a 21 year old lad, you grew up supporting the reds but could only get to play for Everton. You come on for the last 20 minutes and give away a free kick which results in your team losing.

After the game you try to drive your expensive new car home and, aside from roadblocks and dickheads surrounding your car, you get angry supporters screaming "talk to us, you shithouse" at you.

Would you wind your window down?
Would you want to get out of that club asap?

Moyes coming up next saturday


That monday night derby in a month's time will be toxic, at least it's at our place
« Last Edit: Today at 01:31:12 am by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,565
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24058 on: Today at 02:24:54 am »
They are absolutely rabid animals

Im glad the rest of the country sees what we have to live with

Of course theyll forget again in time as Everton just dont matter enough. But for now its nice to see
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,729
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24059 on: Today at 03:15:50 am »
Usmanov via Moshiri is currently losing £100m a year on this shit stain of a club plus funding the BMD to semi-completion in the hope that they can find a sucker stupid enough to help out. If they were to get rid of these people they are insolvent as a club. Like WTF are these lunatics expecting to happen at this point? They'll probably be in administration shortly after relegation so the plan is drive everyone away? Honestly this is some of the most bizarre stuff I've ever seen in my life. That Gwaldys St video, is there a big coke line in the back that they just go and get zooted out of their mind in between boos or what is going on here?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 597 598 599 600 601 [602]   Go Up
« previous next »
 