When things are bad and youre feeling down, at least theres Everton
Quote from: sheepfest on Today at 06:48:50 pm
I know where you are coming from but cant see that from us. I have more faith in our match going crowd and if I am wrong will probably be thrown out for abusing any who behave like that near me on Saturday.

+1

We're rightly pissed off at todays result. And some will vent on the forum. But it hasn't degenerated to the levels like the Toffees have.
Their next 3:

@ Westham
vs Arsenal
@ Liverpool

They shouldn't get a point but see them getting a lucky draw against us and get thrashed in the other 2.
Saw some vids of protests, Booing etc  ...pretty low key compared to recent seasons anger... think maybe they're getting worn out by it all 🤣
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:39:26 pm
It's all here..

Boooooooooo

Shit house

Sack the board.

Booooooooooooo

You're not fit to wear the shirt.

Shithouse

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mS1QiyfRuEU

That will give them confidence for the next game. The players must be terrified to put a foot wrong. If they go bottom next week, I don't think there's a way back. From top to bottom, there seems no heart, fight or believe left, just anger,  discontent and blame shifting. I just can't see how a club tearing itself apart at the seams can turn this around.
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 06:54:17 pm
Saw some vids of protests, Booing etc  ...pretty low key compared to recent seasons anger... think maybe they're getting worn out by it all 🤣
They peaked last season. The depression stage is probably kicking in now.
From winning the transfer window so many times to then telling the same players you're not fit to wear the shirt.
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 06:54:17 pm
Saw some vids of protests, Booing etc  ...pretty low key compared to recent seasons anger... think maybe they're getting worn out by it all 🤣

Could be they're starting to realize that setting off fireworks at 3 am in the morning & welcoming the team coach to the ground only has a limited shelf life. Flogging the proverbial dead horse springs to mind.
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 07:08:34 pm
Could be they're starting to realize that setting off fireworks at 3 am in the morning & welcoming the team coach to the ground only has a limited shelf life. Flogging the proverbial dead horse springs to mind.

Daft thing is, wouldn't the hotel Southampton were staying in have double glazed windows, or at least have the rooms soundproofed, so the Saints players wouldn't have heard anything anyway? ;D
When are they bringing out the dog?
Just saw the Yeri Mina video. They are a disgrace.
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 07:27:08 pm
Just saw the Yeri Mina video. They are a disgrace.

The Gordon one was bad too, just screaming abuse at him and asking him to get out and talk to them. It's hardly gonna be a productive discussion is it?
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 07:27:08 pm
Just saw the Yeri Mina video. They are a disgrace.
I respect Yerry but would have respected more if he clocked a few fans there.
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:29:49 pm
The Gordon one was bad too, just screaming abuse at him and asking him to get out and talk to them. It's hardly gonna be a productive discussion is it?

Wheres the Gordon one?
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 07:27:37 pm
Angry bloos confronting Yerry Mina

https://twitter.com/Football__Tweet/status/1614342206051045378

They did it to that Gordon as well proper bad that no way to behave
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:29:49 pm
The Gordon one was bad too, just screaming abuse at him and asking him to get out and talk to them. It's hardly gonna be a productive discussion is it?

I dont get what they think thats going to achieve
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 07:27:37 pm
Angry bloos confronting Yerry Mina

https://twitter.com/Football__Tweet/status/1614342206051045378

Great motivational stuff by the bluenose there. Bet Mina was on the phone straight away to his agent saying get me out of this cesspit asap.
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 07:39:51 pm
Great motivational stuff by the bluenose there. Bet Mina was on the phone straight away to his agent saying get me out of this cesspit asap.
The Scouse Tony Robbins.

 :lmao
Ive seen the Gordon video, horrendous that.
Michael Patrick Moran, born 14/10/1936, died 19/12/1983

I thank this man every day for being a Liverpool fanatic.

The life I could have endured.
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:39:26 pm
It's all here..

Boooooooooo

Shit house

Sack the board.

Booooooooooooo

You're not fit to wear the shirt.

Shithouse

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mS1QiyfRuEU
Playing all the hits here
Fat frank not sacked yet?!  :o ;D
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:39:26 pm
It's all here..

Boooooooooo

Shit house

Sack the board.

Booooooooooooo

You're not fit to wear the shirt.

Shithouse

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mS1QiyfRuEU

Shouldn't laugh because it's a bit horrible but I'll admit to properly snorting at them singing 'Kenwright time to go' and one fella alone saying 'time to die' about 8 minutes in  :lmao
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:39:26 pm
It's all here..

Boooooooooo

Shit house

Sack the board.

Booooooooooooo

You're not fit to wear the shirt.

Shithouse

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mS1QiyfRuEU

If I was a player I would find their coach welcome rather scary.
Lets get behind the team.. its all the boards fault
Youre not fit to wear the shirt yer load of shite
Not exactly getting behind and motivating the players is it
Yet they deny that they are part of the problem.
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 07:59:02 pm
Shouldn't laugh because it's a bit horrible but I'll admit to properly snorting at them singing 'Kenwright time to go' and one fella alone saying 'time to die' about 8 minutes in  :lmao

Don't feel any sympathy for them. They were all celebrating and planning Liverpool relegation parties when we were on the verge of going under.
