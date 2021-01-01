I know where you are coming from but cant see that from us. I have more faith in our match going crowd and if I am wrong will probably be thrown out for abusing any who behave like that near me on Saturday.
It's all here..BooooooooooShit houseSack the board.BoooooooooooooYou're not fit to wear the shirt.Shithousehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mS1QiyfRuEU
Saw some vids of protests, Booing etc ...pretty low key compared to recent seasons anger... think maybe they're getting worn out by it all 🤣
Could be they're starting to realize that setting off fireworks at 3 am in the morning & welcoming the team coach to the ground only has a limited shelf life. Flogging the proverbial dead horse springs to mind.
Just saw the Yeri Mina video. They are a disgrace.
The Gordon one was bad too, just screaming abuse at him and asking him to get out and talk to them. It's hardly gonna be a productive discussion is it?
Angry bloos confronting Yerry Minahttps://twitter.com/Football__Tweet/status/1614342206051045378
Great motivational stuff by the bluenose there. Bet Mina was on the phone straight away to his agent saying get me out of this cesspit asap.
Shouldn't laugh because it's a bit horrible but I'll admit to properly snorting at them singing 'Kenwright time to go' and one fella alone saying 'time to die' about 8 minutes in
