I heard the line from a few blues that they are too big to fail. The Premier League wont let them fail because it is a mark against the brand. I suppose they know deep down that the PL let them off with their catastrophic losses due to Moshis inventive accountants.

Oh and despite the costs of servicing any debt on the new stadium, they wont be doubling the price of seats when they do move in there. Because Spurs and Arsenal didnt have to do it.

Remind me but Spurs and Arsenal werent fighting relegation whilst building their new grounds were they? Or making £100m+ losses a year, year on year.



I think that's their vanity talking. In all seriousness I do still have Everton down as a big club overall, even if they aren't currently successful. But plenty of big clubs have gone down and the PL never gave a shit about them, so I don't see why they feel they are different. Forest have been League Champions and European Champions twice, yet they went down. Villa have more honours, but they've been relegated. Leicester have won a PL title and Everton never have. Leicester have been relegated from the PL too. Sunderland, Man City, Leeds, Newcastle, Palace and plenty more have been flushed since the PL invented football. I don't recall seeing the PL thinking any of those were too big to fail and must be saved to 'protect the brand'. Everton are nothing special in the modern game. No more special than any of those clubs mentioned. Maybe they are in the minds of the Bitters themselves, but no one else sees them as anything special.If anything, the 'brand' would be served much better by Everton being flushed. That would show that the league takes no prisoners and that abject failure is not rewarded. The fact they've gone almost 30 years without a sniff of winning anything at all, yet still haven't been relegated shows how weak the PL actually is apart from those at the very pinnacle of it. In a genuinely strong league Everton would have gone down a long time ago. The fact they also haven't been punished for the financial disaster they are in also looks bad on the PL 'brand' because it makes them look utterly spineless.Everton's loss wouldn't look bad on the 'brand' but their continuing presence does. The fact that so many of these feel they are too good and too big to go down simply points to their overblown egos and arrogance running away with them. The PL have actively encouraged sportswashing by genuine murderers and Kleptomaniac oligarchs. It's stood by as Man United fans were allowed to riot, assault police and stewards, break into Old Trafford and have a game called off whilst being cheerled by an ex player on live television. They've gone on to allow another murderous dictatorship take over at Newcastle. Despite all that and more, Everton fans believe that it's them getting relegated that would make the PL look bad.