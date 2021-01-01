« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 591 592 593 594 595 [596]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1410866 times)

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,005
  • Believer
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23800 on: Yesterday at 01:23:05 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 12:53:15 pm
Fickle bunch,12 months later it feels weird that they didn't get their annual christmas present managerial change this time.




You have to ask yourself.......was it a liverpool fan that did that ? because if so it has worked a treat
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline Uncle Ronnie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,134
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23801 on: Yesterday at 01:23:46 pm »
I assume theyre massive Karate Kid fans and just hate Terry Silver.

Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,797
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23802 on: Yesterday at 01:27:36 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 01:19:08 pm
I don't even remember who this was

Victor Pereira, a man to who Moshiri wanted to give the Everton job to instead of Lampard. Both awful choices, by the way.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,203
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23803 on: Yesterday at 01:30:41 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 01:27:36 pm
Victor Pereira, a man to who Moshiri wanted to give the Everton job to instead of Lampard. Both awful choices, by the way.
And the Bitters wanted him out before he was even in.  :lmao
Logged
Tory Bastards!

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,797
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23804 on: Yesterday at 01:33:26 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 01:30:41 pm
And the Bitters wanted him out before he was even in.  :lmao

I know. God bless them. I love 'em. :lmao
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,182
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23805 on: Yesterday at 01:44:36 pm »
Quote from: boots on Yesterday at 08:27:59 am
In my experience working with them for over 30yrs, is that they can only reliably offer advice on soft furnishings. Anything else is too technical for the luvvies. Bunch of useless pompous fops the lot of em.
are you describing architects or the Bitters?
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,182
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23806 on: Yesterday at 01:46:21 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:20:07 am
Silver Out  :lmao :lmao :lmao
they've accomplished the hell out of that.  :)
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,584
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23807 on: Yesterday at 02:17:00 pm »
Always the victims, never their fault.


The victims of OUR success.  8)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,348
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23808 on: Yesterday at 03:52:15 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 12:53:15 pm
Fickle bunch,12 months later it feels weird that they didn't get their annual christmas present managerial change this time.



Wanting a potential manager out before he's even appointed.
Another odd 1st for the Ev.  ::)
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,169
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23809 on: Yesterday at 03:53:34 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:52:15 pm
Wanting a potential manager out before he's even appointed.
Another odd 1st for the Ev.  ::)

Hiring without hiring?
Logged

Offline cissesbeard

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 819
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23810 on: Yesterday at 03:59:39 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 03:53:34 pm
Hiring without hiring?

firing without hiring
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,968
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23811 on: Yesterday at 04:08:35 pm »
I heard the line from a few blues that they are too big to fail. The Premier League wont let them fail because it is a mark against the brand. I suppose they know deep down that the PL let them off with their catastrophic losses due to Moshis inventive accountants.
Oh and despite the costs of servicing any debt on the new stadium, they wont be doubling the price of seats when they do move in there. Because Spurs and Arsenal didnt have to do it.
Remind me but Spurs and Arsenal werent fighting relegation whilst building their new grounds were they? Or making £100m+ losses a year, year on year.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,182
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23812 on: Yesterday at 04:10:43 pm »
the PL won't punish them coz it would lead to too many questions about why it took so long, and how many other clubs are in similar poor financial position with no PL action being taken.

they really are taking a "look away and hope it goes away soon" stance.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,203
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23813 on: Yesterday at 05:06:22 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 04:08:35 pm
I heard the line from a few blues that they are too big to fail. The Premier League wont let them fail because it is a mark against the brand. I suppose they know deep down that the PL let them off with their catastrophic losses due to Moshis inventive accountants.
Oh and despite the costs of servicing any debt on the new stadium, they wont be doubling the price of seats when they do move in there. Because Spurs and Arsenal didnt have to do it.
Remind me but Spurs and Arsenal werent fighting relegation whilst building their new grounds were they? Or making £100m+ losses a year, year on year.

I think that's their vanity talking. In all seriousness I do still have Everton down as a big club overall, even if they aren't currently successful. But plenty of big clubs have gone down and the PL never gave a shit about them, so I don't see why they feel they are different. Forest have been League Champions and European Champions twice, yet they went down. Villa have more honours, but they've been relegated. Leicester have won a PL title and Everton never have. Leicester have been relegated from the PL too. Sunderland, Man City, Leeds, Newcastle, Palace and plenty more have been flushed since the PL invented football. I don't recall seeing the PL thinking any of those were too big to fail and must be saved to 'protect the brand'. Everton are nothing special in the modern game. No more special than any of those clubs mentioned. Maybe they are in the minds of the Bitters themselves, but no one else sees them as anything special.

If anything, the 'brand' would be served much better by Everton being flushed. That would show that the league takes no prisoners and that abject failure is not rewarded. The fact they've gone almost 30 years without a sniff of winning anything at all, yet still haven't been relegated shows how weak the PL actually is apart from those at the very pinnacle of it. In a genuinely strong league Everton would have gone down a long time ago. The fact they also haven't been punished for the financial disaster they are in also looks bad on the PL 'brand' because it makes them look utterly spineless.

Everton's loss wouldn't look bad on the 'brand' but their continuing presence does. The fact that so many of these feel they are too good and too big to go down simply points to their overblown egos and arrogance running away with them. The PL have actively encouraged sportswashing by genuine murderers and Kleptomaniac oligarchs. It's stood by as Man United fans were allowed to riot, assault police and stewards, break into Old Trafford and have a game called off whilst being cheerled by an ex player on live television. They've gone on to allow another murderous dictatorship take over at Newcastle. Despite all that and more, Everton fans believe that it's them getting relegated that would make the PL look bad.  :lmao :duh :duh :lmao
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:08:29 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
Tory Bastards!

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,968
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23814 on: Yesterday at 06:00:21 pm »
Its more a question of financial failure than relegation.
Financially they are a failing company. No assets apart from a couple of players and the land occupied by their stadium. Debts probably greater than assets. Financially committed to BMD, with no clear way of paying for it. Annual losses of over £100m a year for the past three years.
The opinion is that there will always be a buyer for the club. 🤷‍♂️
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,797
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23815 on: Yesterday at 06:19:16 pm »
There are certain clubs if they got relegated the Premier League would miss. Everton wouldn't be one of them. Now, this might sound biased, and perhaps it is, but when you think about it, what have they ever done to improve the image of the league?...
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,030
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23816 on: Yesterday at 06:20:50 pm »
We are pretty much the only people who would even notice if they went
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,182
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23817 on: Yesterday at 06:21:10 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 06:19:16 pm
There are certain clubs if they got relegated the Premier League would miss. Everton wouldn't be one of them. Now, this might sound biased, and perhaps it is, but when you think about it, what have they ever done to improve the image of the league?...
not sure how many clubs have done that .... unless you're talking about charity-related stuff?
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,182
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23818 on: Yesterday at 06:22:19 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:20:50 pm
We are pretty much the only people who would even notice if they went
nah, the whole of the league would know -- maybe even the world of football would sit up and take notice.

.... coz the parties would be wild.  :)
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,797
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23819 on: Yesterday at 06:29:50 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:21:10 pm
not sure how many clubs have done that .... unless you're talking about charity-related stuff?

Leicester has won the League, Newcastle has been involved in CL football. As have Spurs, Arsenal, Liverpool, Man Utd, Man City, and Chelsea. With six CL wins during that time. Fulham and West Ham have gone deep in European Competitions, Middlesborough reached a Europa League/UEFA Cup final etc... All these things have improved the image of the Premier League.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,182
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23820 on: Yesterday at 06:33:11 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 06:29:50 pm
Leicester has won the League, Newcastle has been involved in CL football. As have Spurs, Arsenal, Liverpool, Man Utd, Man City, and Chelsea. With six CL wins during that time. Fulham and West Ham have gone deep in European Competitions, Middlesborough reached a Europa League/UEFA Cup final etc... All these things have improved the image of the Premier League.
gotcha.  agreed.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,584
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23821 on: Yesterday at 07:14:45 pm »
I imagine the Merseyside Derby is a bit of a money spinner for the PL, but that's the only hit their "brand" would take - and only because of Liverpool FC.

As I've said many times: if they go down, they go under.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,584
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23822 on: Yesterday at 08:14:51 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:14:45 pm
I imagine the Merseyside Derby is a bit of a money spinner for the PL, but that's the only hit their "brand" would take - and only because of Liverpool FC.

As I've said many times: if they go down, they go under.

I wouldn't miss those games now, with the bile that their fans come out with its so toxic nowadays. On the field they just try to shithouse a draw or sneak a win and celebrate any injuries they manage to inflict. It's probably the fixture that a lot of us look forward to the least, actually I bet their many of their fans feel the same.   
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,374
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23823 on: Yesterday at 08:20:32 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 04:08:35 pm
I heard the line from a few blues that they are too big to fail. The Premier League wont let them fail because it is a mark against the brand. I suppose they know deep down that the PL let them off with their catastrophic losses due to Moshis inventive accountants.
Oh and despite the costs of servicing any debt on the new stadium, they wont be doubling the price of seats when they do move in there. Because Spurs and Arsenal didnt have to do it.
Remind me but Spurs and Arsenal werent fighting relegation whilst building their new grounds were they? Or making £100m+ losses a year, year on year.

Let's face it, it's the only reason they're still operating (and still in the PL with no sanctions). That's assuming they stay up though, the EFL won't be as easy on them.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,215
  • JFT96.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23824 on: Yesterday at 08:22:27 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 06:19:16 pm
There are certain clubs if they got relegated the Premier League would miss. Everton wouldn't be one of them. Now, this might sound biased, and perhaps it is, but when you think about it, what have they ever done to improve the image of the league?...

They're part of the furniture but for all the wrong reasons.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,875
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23825 on: Yesterday at 08:30:15 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 08:14:51 pm
I wouldn't miss those games now, with the bile that their fans come out with its so toxic nowadays. On the field they just try to shithouse a draw or sneak a win and celebrate any injuries they manage to inflict. It's probably the fixture that a lot of us look forward to the least, actually I bet their many of their fans feel the same.   

We get to Tenerife the day of the Derby, missus wants to go the pub for it, as the kids want to watch the game, I'd rather swerve it myself, I hate it. Took my youngest to last years Derby, mate let me use his corporate seats which are the away end of the Main, my lad got to see first hand what horrible pathetic twats their away mob are.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,182
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23826 on: Yesterday at 08:33:28 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 08:14:51 pm
I wouldn't miss those games now, with the bile that their fans come out with its so toxic nowadays. On the field they just try to shithouse a draw or sneak a win and celebrate any injuries they manage to inflict. It's probably the fixture that a lot of us look forward to the least, actually I bet their many of their fans feel the same.

my feelings exactly.  no pleasure in watching those twats try their best to maim our players just to please their fukking rabid fans.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,348
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23827 on: Yesterday at 08:44:49 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 08:14:51 pm
I wouldn't miss those games now, with the bile that their fans come out with its so toxic nowadays. On the field they just try to shithouse a draw or sneak a win and celebrate any injuries they manage to inflict. It's probably the fixture that a lot of us look forward to the least, actually I bet their many of their fans feel the same.   
Been bad for a good while now. Their bile rose more after the season we won the treble with Ged, and completely went into orbit after Istanbul in 2005.
I took my lad who was 11 at the time to his first derby at the pit in December 2005, and the only place I could get tickets for was in the upper Gwladys. BIG mistake, even though there were many other reds there.
I'm certain that it was just after Rafa lost his father, and we were 2-1 up before half-time, which caused the mongrels to get very toxic and spit their bile out, even a good few of them chanting something along the lines of "Rafa's Dad's dead." A few of the older ones near the back were fighting with a few of the younger ones near the middle.
Decided to leave just after half-time after we scored our 3rd goal (pretty sure it ended 3-1 to us) and neither my son nor I have ever stood foot in the pit ever since.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:36:39 pm by Terry de Niro »
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,584
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23828 on: Yesterday at 08:54:06 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 08:14:51 pm
I wouldn't miss those games now, with the bile that their fans come out with its so toxic nowadays. On the field they just try to shithouse a draw or sneak a win and celebrate any injuries they manage to inflict. It's probably the fixture that a lot of us look forward to the least, actually I bet their many of their fans feel the same.

Nor me, but I imagine its a game that draws a global audience, and not just LFC fans but many neutral ones. (Probably rivals hoping Everton clobber our players, like in 2020.)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,203
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23829 on: Yesterday at 08:55:39 pm »
The derby is dead. I don't even watch it anymore. I just check out the goals if we win.

I don't need the toxicity in my life.
Logged
Tory Bastards!

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,374
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23830 on: Yesterday at 10:03:40 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:55:39 pm
The derby is dead. I don't even watch it anymore. I just check out the goals if we win.

I don't need the toxicity in my life.

What summed it up was all our murals being defaced on the morning of the last derby. Even if you avoid the utterly horrible fixture for 90 minutes you still have to deal with the toxicity of the day if you're in the city.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,203
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23831 on: Yesterday at 10:05:19 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:03:40 pm
What summed it up was all our murals being defaced on the morning of the last derby. Even if you avoid the utterly horrible fixture for 90 minutes you still have to deal with the toxicity of the day if you're in the city.
Yep, they go out of their way to piss in the well we all drink from in this city.
Logged
Tory Bastards!

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,584
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23832 on: Yesterday at 10:24:58 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:44:49 pm
Been bad for a good while now. Their bile rose more after the season we won the treble with Ged, and completely went into orbit after Istanbul in 2005.
I took my lad who was 11 at the time to his first derby at the pit in December 2005, and the only place I could get tickets for was in the upper Gwladys. BIG mistake, even though there were many other reds there.
I'm certain that it was just after Rafa lost his father, and we were 2-1 up before half-time, which caused the mongrels to get very toxic and spit their bile out, even a good few of them chanting something along the lines of "Rafa's Dad's dead." A few of the older ones near the back were fighting with a few of the younger ones near the middle.
Decided to leave just after half-time after we scored our 3rd goal (pretty sure it ended 3-1 to us) and neither my son nor I have ever stood foot in the pit ever since.

Back in the mid 80s it was quite difficult to get a ticket to the Goodison derby, I seem to remember there was a priority system starting with needing a season ticket initially limited to a batch of serial numbers, then general sale for season ticket holders, then normal general sale. Anyway despite having a season ticket, I didn't manage to get to many. Every one I did get to we won though and I thoroughly enjoyed every minute - it meant something back then to beat them. Now I wouldn't dream of setting foot in that place again.

Anyway, these were the few I managed to get to.

Everton 2 Liverpool 3 21/09/1985 - League Division One

A remarkable goal from Dalglish after only 20 seconds. Just look at the reaction from the reds in the Gwladys street after the goal - what was I saying about it being difficult to get a ticket?
 ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HNuq-lDtTCM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HNuq-lDtTCM</a>

Everton 0 Liverpool 1 21/01/1987 League Cup

A really tight game, they were quite decent then. Rush broke the deadlock on '84 minutes with a lethal finish - and also broke the hearts of the Goodison fateful!
 ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZMzkf3iB6fg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZMzkf3iB6fg</a>

Everton 0 Liverpool 1 21/02/1988 FA Cup

This was the new look Liverpool and with it came the introduction of a new and exciting brand of football. I remember this game for the winning goal through a fantastic Beardsley/Barnes/Houghton combination.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zwdJjK5_0Nw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zwdJjK5_0Nw</a>
« Last Edit: Today at 12:42:54 am by Yosser0_0 »
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,525
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23833 on: Yesterday at 10:43:32 pm »
I doubt the Derby means much to many other fans.
I suspect for games too early to 'matter' then us Vs United and they North London Derby after the only 'big' games.
I doubt see why anyone would care more about Everton than say wolves or west brom or Southampton.

Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,483
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23834 on: Yesterday at 11:17:08 pm »
The Beglin leg break came in the League Cup game in 87 I think. Gary Stevens wasnt it?
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,584
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23835 on: Yesterday at 11:23:24 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:43:32 pm
I doubt the Derby means much to many other fans.
I suspect for games too early to 'matter' then us Vs United and they North London Derby after the only 'big' games.
I doubt see why anyone would care more about Everton than say wolves or west brom or Southampton.

You're not thinking globally though. Plus, as we've seen, many LFC fans not from the city don't always get the toxicity of the fixture.

Everton are nothing without us. They are the other club from Liverpool, and their entire identity is bound up in LFC and the derby. It's a stalwart fixture, regardless of how we feel about them 
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,028
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23836 on: Today at 12:29:36 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:06:22 pm
plenty of big clubs have gone down and the PL never gave a shit about them, so I don't see why they feel they are different. Forest have been League Champions and European Champions twice, yet they went down. Villa have more honours, but they've been relegated. Leicester have won a PL title and Everton never have. Leicester have been relegated from the PL too. Sunderland, Man City, Leeds, Newcastle, Palace and plenty more have been flushed since the PL invented football.


Charlton, Huddersfield, Portsmouth, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Notts County, Bury, Bolton Wanderers, Preston North End, Burnley, Ipswich, Leyton Orient, WBA, Derby County, Blackburn Rovers, Corinthians,


They've all been big at one time or another, now mostly memories
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,584
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23837 on: Today at 12:49:52 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:17:08 pm
The Beglin leg break came in the League Cup game in 87 I think. Gary Stevens wasnt it?

Aye, got carried away with cutting and pasting the post with the video's etc., corrected now. For that particular game I was actually right in front of the incident in the Bullens Road rather than the usual Park End tickets we'd get. Was horrific at the time, gang of yard dogs! Some things never change!
 ;D
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,955
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23838 on: Today at 02:01:59 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 12:49:52 am
Aye, got carried away with cutting and pasting the post with the video's etc., corrected now. For that particular game I was actually right in front of the incident in the Bullens Road rather than the usual Park End tickets we'd get. Was horrific at the time, gang of yard dogs! Some things never change!
 ;D

I was in the Park End that game,   Remember as soon as the tackle went in that his leg was broke
Logged

Offline LFC_R_BOSS

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 149
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23839 on: Today at 03:27:31 am »
Used to work with a 50 odd year old woman (ST holder at Goodison) you could tell she was a blue just by looking at her scouling pinched face . We always got on until we spoke about football. Told her Id been to Goodison a few times for the derby . She said she was at the derby one year and some feller in front of her she hadnt seen before and sussed he was a red so she punched him in the back of the head just in case .
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 591 592 593 594 595 [596]   Go Up
« previous next »
 