They are absolutely poisoned at the minute. That stadium was always going to be a massive load on their funds, then uncle Usmanov's sugar got a full stop after the invasion, now the additional rising costs and you can see why they have to be financially tight now.

The biggest worry should be thay they cannot afford to go down right now. Their squad has little to no value and it still baffles me that they turned down stupid money for Anthony Gordon because he wont be worth half that much next summer. Coming back up will be a very difficult prospect while they are saddled in debt.

Its a dreadful situation because anything they do from here would essentially have the chance of making things even worse in the faint hope of survival.