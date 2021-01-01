« previous next »
Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1407264 times)

Offline rob1966

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23760 on: Yesterday at 08:06:44 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:26:44 pm
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/farhad-moshiri-makes-new-760m-25957735?int_source=amp_continue_reading&int_medium=amp&int_campaign=continue_reading_button#amp-readmore-target

Claims that he was talking about the whole wider developments rather than just the stadium costs. Not very transparent though.


He's full of shit. Steel went up £100 per tonne in August and then went up a further £150 a tonne in September. There is no way Laings put a fixed price on it with the way steel prices have been rocketing over the past couple of years, never mind all the other rising costs such as fuel and transport.
Offline 24/7

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23761 on: Yesterday at 08:23:34 pm »
If only we had an architect in the house who might give us some additional context.......  ???
Offline TepidT2O

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23762 on: Yesterday at 08:40:47 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 08:23:34 pm
If only we had an architect in the house who might give us some additional context.......  ???
Hes too busy slagging off Elon Musk :lmao
Offline Elzar

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23763 on: Yesterday at 08:53:52 pm »
Heard a few of them saying Lampard is not the issue and sacked him just makes it worse. Great stuff.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23764 on: Yesterday at 08:54:54 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 08:53:52 pm
Heard a few of them saying Lampard is not the issue and sacked him just makes it worse. Great stuff.
Long may they think that way.
Offline elbow

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23765 on: Yesterday at 10:14:11 pm »
Offline TepidT2O

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23766 on: Yesterday at 10:21:58 pm »
Offline Red Berry

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23767 on: Yesterday at 10:27:50 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:35:18 pm
They're going to bankrupt themselves over their ridiculous obsession with keeping up with the Jones'.  :rollseyes

Costs were always going to rise, or major corners were going to have to be cut. Both are probably happening. To top it all they keep on building despite the fact they've not got funding to complete it. It's an insane club with a barking mad fanbase.  :rollseyes :odd :rollseyes

I reckon they're already effectively bankrupt. It's just a question of when the charade falls apart and which league it happens in.

The PL signed off on their dodgy accounts last year hoping they'd become the Championship's problem. Relegation will likely kill them off. Probably best thing for them too.

Nobody wants to see fans lose their football club, but that lot need a clean break with a past that's become a millstone around their necks. They need to start again from scratch. It's only going to be more painful the longer this drags on.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23768 on: Yesterday at 10:52:14 pm »
Hearing of a few resignations - from representatives of the various fan groups.

In one of the statements I read - 'I will not stand by and do nothing whilst the club I love, dies'. Er, isn't that exactly what you are doing by resigning?
 :o

Contradiction without contradicting?
Offline newterp

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23769 on: Yesterday at 11:43:22 pm »
Offline farawayred

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23770 on: Yesterday at 11:48:34 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:43:22 pm
N/a
Didn't have enough money to buy a capital "A"?
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23771 on: Yesterday at 11:55:16 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 05:47:12 pm
So what are these other, £250m, developments around the stadium he is so clearly confident will happen given he mentioned them in the cost.

Do they have to pay for upgrades for things  related to transportation links? Wasn't there talk we'd have to upgrade Sandhills station as part of the Hicks Dome
Offline CraigDS

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23772 on: Today at 01:26:33 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:55:16 pm
Do they have to pay for upgrades for things  related to transportation links? Wasn't there talk we'd have to upgrade Sandhills station as part of the Hicks Dome

Nothing like that in any planning docs or reporting at the time.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23773 on: Today at 01:37:36 am »
Such a massive game against Southampton, I think they will win it but if they don't


  • It reduces the likelihood of investment in the club and ground
  • It increases the possibility of sacking Lampard at a cost of c£15m which is probably their transfer budget
  • Sean Dyche will probably have a week and no money to strengthen to squad
  • It reduces the likelihood of attracting players, except desperation loans at high cost
  • It means the next game is away to Moyes, after that it's Arsenal then Us and real deep shit
Offline AmanShah21

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23774 on: Today at 04:52:20 am »
They are absolutely poisoned at the minute. That stadium was always going to be a massive load on their funds, then uncle Usmanov's sugar got a full stop after the invasion, now the additional rising costs and you can see why they have to be financially tight now.
The biggest worry should be thay they cannot afford to go down right now. Their squad has little to no value and it still baffles me that they turned down stupid money for Anthony Gordon because he wont be worth half that much next summer. Coming back up will be a very difficult prospect while they are saddled in debt.
Its a dreadful situation because anything they do from here would essentially have the chance of making things even worse in the faint hope of survival.
