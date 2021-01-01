« previous next »
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23720 on: Today at 01:24:19 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:48:27 am
I think it's fair to say their fans are revolting...
no argument here.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23721 on: Today at 01:28:30 pm
the out of control overblown build must surely be a huge flashing red light to anyone interested in buying him out, no? 

how can their financial situation possibly be regarded as stable enough to attract any buyer - even the sportswashers?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23722 on: Today at 01:53:06 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:28:30 pm
the out of control overblown build must surely be a huge flashing red light to anyone interested in buying him out, no? 

how can their financial situation possibly be regarded as stable enough to attract any buyer - even the sportswashers?

Let's remember that the PL effectively allowed them to cook the books. That was obviously already wrong from a sporting point of view, where they should've been penalised for breaking rules. But now its looking very reckless and irresponsible too. They've allowed Everton to keep going down a dangerous path that could genuinely threaten their existence.

It's fucking hilarious.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23723 on: Today at 02:04:31 pm
Dear Everton,

Please go to the (Bullens) wall.

Regards,

Me.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23724 on: Today at 02:12:42 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:28:30 pm
the out of control overblown build must surely be a huge flashing red light to anyone interested in buying him out, no? 

how can their financial situation possibly be regarded as stable enough to attract any buyer - even the sportswashers?

There are so many questions to answer over their new stadium, the two most pressing being how they will fund it to completion and secondly, I thought the board said it was a fixed fee build set at £500m yet the costs seem to have gone up to £750m.

The thing is, I actually want it built because I do think it will benefit the city.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23725 on: Today at 02:19:45 pm
Quote from: Qston on Today at 02:12:42 pm
The thing is, I actually want it built because I do think it will benefit the city.


That's a strong argument.

But, like, you know....

 :P
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23726 on: Today at 02:23:54 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:19:45 pm

That's a strong argument.

But, like, you know....

 :P

Oh don`t get me wrong......it's still pretty funny watching them implode. 
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23727 on: Today at 02:26:48 pm
BMD will have it's own Everton-themed bar, right? The Blue & White Elephant?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23728 on: Today at 02:27:13 pm
They couldn't attract lenders when the base rate was pretty much zero.
Now with higher base rates, plus extra risk premiums due to the club's financial position, and a loan which will be far higher due to increased costs, the whole project looks more unviable than ever.

Even if they only needed to borrow half the £750,000,000, at say 8% that's £30,000,000 on interest alone before a penny of capital is repaid. Even on that basis, they need to more than double their Goodison match day income just to pay the interest on the loan.

For contrast, a 30 year loan at 8% for the full £750,000,000 would be £66,000,000 per year in interest and capital repayments, or almost 5 times Goodisons annual income.

They need someone to buy it for them, because in their current state they have no chance of being able to afford it.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23729 on: Today at 02:29:18 pm
Quote from: Qston on Today at 02:12:42 pm
There are so many questions to answer over their new stadium, the two most pressing being how they will fund it to completion and secondly, I thought the board said it was a fixed fee build set at £500m yet the costs seem to have gone up to £750m.

The thing is, I actually want it built because I do think it will benefit the city.


We could use it for our Women's team or the youth team
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23730 on: Today at 03:00:30 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:38:34 am
"They've been there for a long time. They're dedicated, they're local and it's so important to keep the club's roots in Liverpool. They love the club, they've been attending games under every condition.They are working extremely hard" - Farhad Moshiri on the Everton board


"Under strengths you've just put local"

Seems disrespectful to the fans that travel all the way from Rhyll to boo at these players.  ;D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23731 on: Today at 03:14:35 pm
Fingers crossed that Southampton's win against City the other night inspires some confidence for them to turn up to Woodison and get the job done.

If that happens, the Everton players will likely need security to escort them off the pitch, the fume will be epic.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23732 on: Today at 03:17:56 pm
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 02:26:48 pm
BMD will have it's own Everton-themed bar, right? The Blue & White Elephant?

The BooBar
Lots of boos with the booze
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23733 on: Today at 03:20:31 pm
Quote from: Qston on Today at 02:12:42 pm
There are so many questions to answer over their new stadium, the two most pressing being how they will fund it to completion and secondly, I thought the board said it was a fixed fee build set at £500m yet the costs seem to have gone up to £750m.
This is not the first time the fans have been misled. Remember "the money for the Kings Dock has been ringfenced"?
Mismanagement at Everton preceded Moshiri and I totally get why Kenwright is the focus of so much of their wrath because he has been a constant in their 28 years of pain (albeit it's been an absolute blast this side of the Park  ;D)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23734 on: Today at 03:22:11 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:48:02 pm

I still can't believe how far they've got with it.

I'm fearing it'll now actually, you know, get finished.   :no

The thing is it won't actually generate that much more than Goodison to justify the cost.  Neither does West Ham to their old ground but it didn't cost them anything let alone 750+ mill.

Spurs ground cost an arm and a leg as well but it's a cash cow and their fans pay the big bucks plus all the NFL games. Everton will not be able to fill it with expensive tickets.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23735 on: Today at 03:32:08 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:22:11 pm
The thing is it won't actually generate that much more than Goodison to justify the cost.  Neither does West Ham to their old ground but it didn't cost them anything let alone 750+ mill.

Spurs ground cost an arm and a leg as well but it's a cash cow and their fans pay the big bucks plus all the NFL games. Everton will not be able to fill it with expensive tickets.
They can't afford it any more than they could afford Finch Farm. It's beginning to feel like they'll end up with a similar arrangement i.e. a third party owns the ground and they rent it (although that should come with warnings about non-payment of rent - if you know your history  ;D)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23736 on: Today at 03:35:29 pm
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 03:20:31 pm
This is not the first time the fans have been misled. Remember "the money for the Kings Dock has been ringfenced"?
Mismanagement at Everton preceded Moshiri and I totally get why Kenwright is the focus of so much of their wrath because he has been a constant in their 28 years of pain (albeit it's been an absolute blast this side of the Park  ;D )




It's that spurious connection they are seeking, they cannot deal with the truth that they are the problem

"Crime in Bulgaria has increased over a 20 year period, so has the number of butterflies migrating to Chile. Therefore the increase in crime is caused by butterflies migrating to Chile"

"Everton have been shit since 1995, Bill Kenwright has been there since 1999. Therefore Everton being shit is caused by Bill Kenwright being there"

This ignores the Gordon Lee, Billy Bingham, Terry Darracott period and the fact they were almost relegated in 1997.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23737 on: Today at 03:38:13 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 01:53:06 pm
Let's remember that the PL effectively allowed them to cook the books. That was obviously already wrong from a sporting point of view, where they should've been penalised for breaking rules. But now its looking very reckless and irresponsible too. They've allowed Everton to keep going down a dangerous path that could genuinely threaten their existence.

It's fucking hilarious.

The PL don't care you only have to look at whats happening at City and Newcastle to see that
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23738 on: Today at 03:42:50 pm
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 03:14:35 pm
Fingers crossed that Southampton's win against City the other night inspires some confidence for them to turn up to Woodison and get the job done.

If that happens, the Everton players will likely need security to escort them off the pitch, the fume will be epic.

no idea whether nathan jones will be good enough for the prem but he does seem to at least have a tactical plan and know what he wants from the team - hopefully the players are starting to buy into it and they can start picking up some points.
of the other teams down there - i think wolves will stay up as their manager is good, forest no idea but they at least seem to have the fans on board and up for a relegation fight, bournemouth look a bit shit, west ham should get enough points to stay up, also could imagine leeds dropping into it.

everton have massive problems off the pitch but also one of the worst squads and managers. Lampard is rubbish but even if everton go down his reputation won't be too damaged because they've been a shitshow for 10 years now
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23739 on: Today at 03:59:24 pm
It would cost £15m to sack Lampard and his enlarged team, I'll bet that's their net available transfer (loan) budget.


If they sack him, whoever comes in is likely to be told they have to work with what they have.


They should have sold Gordon, they should now sell Pickford whilst he is in a good period
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23740 on: Today at 04:00:13 pm
It's all a bit of a mess isn't it.  ;D

