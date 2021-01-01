They couldn't attract lenders when the base rate was pretty much zero.

Now with higher base rates, plus extra risk premiums due to the club's financial position, and a loan which will be far higher due to increased costs, the whole project looks more unviable than ever.



Even if they only needed to borrow half the £750,000,000, at say 8% that's £30,000,000 on interest alone before a penny of capital is repaid. Even on that basis, they need to more than double their Goodison match day income just to pay the interest on the loan.



For contrast, a 30 year loan at 8% for the full £750,000,000 would be £66,000,000 per year in interest and capital repayments, or almost 5 times Goodisons annual income.



They need someone to buy it for them, because in their current state they have no chance of being able to afford it.