Ray K:
I think it's fair to say their fans are revolting...
no argument here.
the out of control overblown build must surely be a huge flashing red light to anyone interested in buying him out, no? 

how can their financial situation possibly be regarded as stable enough to attract any buyer - even the sportswashers?
SamLad:
the out of control overblown build must surely be a huge flashing red light to anyone interested in buying him out, no? 

how can their financial situation possibly be regarded as stable enough to attract any buyer - even the sportswashers?

Let's remember that the PL effectively allowed them to cook the books. That was obviously already wrong from a sporting point of view, where they should've been penalised for breaking rules. But now its looking very reckless and irresponsible too. They've allowed Everton to keep going down a dangerous path that could genuinely threaten their existence.

It's fucking hilarious.
Dear Everton,

Please go to the (Bullens) wall.

Regards,

Me.
SamLad:
the out of control overblown build must surely be a huge flashing red light to anyone interested in buying him out, no? 

how can their financial situation possibly be regarded as stable enough to attract any buyer - even the sportswashers?

There are so many questions to answer over their new stadium, the two most pressing being how they will fund it to completion and secondly, I thought the board said it was a fixed fee build set at £500m yet the costs seem to have gone up to £750m.

The thing is, I actually want it built because I do think it will benefit the city.
Quote from: Qston on Today at 02:12:42 pm
The thing is, I actually want it built because I do think it will benefit the city.


That's a strong argument.

But, like, you know....

 :P
Nobby Reserve:
That's a strong argument.

But, like, you know....

:P

That's a strong argument.

But, like, you know....

 :P

Oh don`t get me wrong......it's still pretty funny watching them implode. 
BMD will have it's own Everton-themed bar, right? The Blue & White Elephant?
They couldn't attract lenders when the base rate was pretty much zero.
Now with higher base rates, plus extra risk premiums due to the club's financial position, and a loan which will be far higher due to increased costs, the whole project looks more unviable than ever.

Even if they only needed to borrow half the £750,000,000, at say 8% that's £30,000,000 on interest alone before a penny of capital is repaid. Even on that basis, they need to more than double their Goodison match day income just to pay the interest on the loan.

For contrast, a 30 year loan at 8% for the full £750,000,000 would be £66,000,000 per year in interest and capital repayments, or almost 5 times Goodisons annual income.

They need someone to buy it for them, because in their current state they have no chance of being able to afford it.
Quote from: Qston on Today at 02:12:42 pm
There are so many questions to answer over their new stadium, the two most pressing being how they will fund it to completion and secondly, I thought the board said it was a fixed fee build set at £500m yet the costs seem to have gone up to £750m.

The thing is, I actually want it built because I do think it will benefit the city.


We could use it for our Women's team or the youth team
