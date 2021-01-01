« previous next »
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23680 on: Yesterday at 10:04:01 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:42:10 pm
they'll be knackered for their game on Saturday after tonight.

Or fired up can work both ways
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23681 on: Yesterday at 10:16:20 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:01:23 pm
How can I keep the fans onside?

I know!  Mention owning the liver building!

Thats been gold in the past, always worked
He knows them so well.  :lmao

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23682 on: Yesterday at 10:24:12 pm »
I spoke to my first Blue in a while this evening. A decent, proper one, not a Bitter. I asked her about Lampard and she couldn't decide whether he should go or not. She did think that if they get done by Southampton he will be toast though.

She said she'd like to see Duncan Ferguson get a decent go, but also agreed that he's more aggression than substance and talent. Anyway, she said there's no way she could go through another end of season like the last one. Way too stressful and a head wrecker.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23683 on: Yesterday at 11:12:44 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 06:51:58 pm
I still absolutely 100% believe Moshiri to be a red who posts on Rawk. His reign couldn't have been any funnier (bar actual relegation of course)

Probably used to go in the old boys pen. A true red.



The fact that he is known as Moshi-la leads me to believe he is a scouser, so most likely a good red.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23684 on: Today at 12:11:36 am »
The most deluded protest I've ever seen. Some fans protest about a chair that fails to provide transfer funds, appoints managers the fans do not like, fails to invest in the infrastructure, keeps managers when the fans don't want them.


He's done everything they have asked of him, some trying to blame Kenwright for just being there.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23685 on: Today at 12:20:16 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:11:36 am
The most deluded protest I've ever seen. Some fans protest about a chair that fails to provide transfer funds, appoints managers the fans do not like, fails to invest in the infrastructure, keeps managers when the fans don't want them.


He's done everything they have asked of him, some trying to blame Kenwright for just being there.
IfithadnabeensomebillionairepumpingbillionstotheEvwithfuckalltoshowforit
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23686 on: Today at 03:05:49 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:11:36 am
The most deluded protest I've ever seen. Some fans protest about a chair that fails to provide transfer funds, appoints managers the fans do not like, fails to invest in the infrastructure, keeps managers when the fans don't want them.


He's done everything they have asked of him, some trying to blame Kenwright for just being there.

If they had any self-awareness at all, they would be the living embodiment of that 'are we the baddies' meme, the biggest problem their club has is their fanbase and that's by a long way.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23687 on: Today at 06:30:00 am »
My mate has also turned on Lampard. I'll add he no longer lives in the city and is also not an embittered blue.

He things Dyche would be their best bet out of this. But admits its more short term looking, he's pretty cut up about it, and thinks there are maybe five teams with a real risk of going down.

It is tight down there currently (that's what she said). They are in the bottom 3 but only two points off Leicester who sit 13.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23688 on: Today at 07:54:15 am »
If they just keep hiring a new manager every week they'll get a few "new manager bounces" and stay up.  :wave
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23689 on: Today at 08:51:28 am »
Staying sat in the seat you've paid for will do it. The whole board will resign when they see the misspelt scrawl on a piece of cardboard held up by some random goggle eyed loon.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23690 on: Today at 10:09:24 am »
Moshiri on talksport hahah "all the managers that have left have been driven by the fans"  ;D

"need to acknowledge going through a transformation"
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23691 on: Today at 10:12:12 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:09:24 am
Moshiri on talksport hahah "all the managers that have left have been driven by the fans"  ;D

They won't like that but he's obviously right. Is he at the stage now where he doesn't give a toss?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23692 on: Today at 10:13:09 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:09:24 am
Moshiri on talksport hahah "all the managers that have left have been driven by the fans"  ;D

"need to acknowledge going through a transformation"
Haha, basically, "You brought this on yourselves!" ;D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23693 on: Today at 10:24:14 am »
If I was Everton Id be concerned that most of the teams at the bottom are spending to try and get out of the shite. Wolves look too good to go down, Forest getting act together and even Southampton are spending and last night may give them a boost.
Maybe only Bournemouth look likely to me, and theyve whipped Everton twice last month.
Its certainly a massive game on Saturday for them.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23694 on: Today at 10:37:48 am »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 10:24:14 am
If I was Everton Id be concerned that most of the teams at the bottom are spending to try and get out of the shite. Wolves look too good to go down, Forest getting act together and even Southampton are spending and last night may give them a boost.
Maybe only Bournemouth look likely to me, and theyve whipped Everton twice last month.
Its certainly a massive game on Saturday for them.
It's OK, I'll bet on Everton.

One of lifes absolute certainties is that everton never do what you want them to do in betting and in fantasy footy
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23695 on: Today at 10:38:05 am »
Never wanted them to lose a game so much in my life.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23696 on: Today at 10:48:27 am »
Moshi was talking to his good friend Jim White on Talkshite. I think it's fair to say their fans are revolting...

@theesk
More to say later on Moshiri's comments but he confirms that the stadium costs have escalated to £750 million despite previous claims from the board that costs were fixed.....

***
God this is going to be great, isn't it?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23697 on: Today at 10:49:37 am »
£750m???

And they havent yet secured the funding?

They are actually fucked
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23698 on: Today at 10:51:35 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:09:24 am
Moshiri on talksport hahah "all the managers that have left have been driven by the fans"  ;D



We can all see that that, in a nutshell, is the problem.

They're so desperate to get out of our considerable shadow that they want everything! now! And when that doesn't happen, they demand the club tear up the plan and start again. And again. And again.

Something that adds to this is that some of their managers have delivered an initial bounce or promising spell - BBS, Koeman, Silva - that raises fans' expectations. When they slip even a little, the boos begin and demands for a new manager get louder.

Moshiri might be [have been  ;D] rich, but he's not Abramovich-rich, let alone an oil dictatorship. And they have a fraction of the commercial attraction of a Liverpool, Man U , Arsenal. The model to follow would have been a steady improvement, investing in quality younger players. Build gradually, with the aim of becoming self-sufficient.

But the fans again. Demanded shiny new toys and marquee signings. How they love beating the RS to the transfer window trophy. And if proper silverware - or, way better in the eyes of an Evertonian, finishing ahead of the RS - doesn't immediately follow, sack the manager.

Left with a collective of mis-matched players that they've generally overpaid for (crap scouting/recruitment) and whose values are steadily tanking. Any nugget that does emerge from the dross gets snaffled by bigger clubs with more chance of success.

I'm not saying anything everyone doesn't already know that's not all been said before, but sometimes it's fun to just write it out and marvel at how the fans' bitterness-driven impatience has ruined their one chance at building something good.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23699 on: Today at 11:14:20 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:48:27 am
Moshi was talking to his good friend Jim White on Talkshite. I think it's fair to say their fans are revolting...

@theesk
More to say later on Moshiri's comments but he confirms that the stadium costs have escalated to £750 million despite previous claims from the board that costs were fixed.....

***
God this is going to be great, isn't it?

Yeah I'm confused, I thought it was a fixed price?? How can it be fixed and it go up? Think Moshi-la forgot to read the small print on that one.

Fucking so Everton that  ;D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23700 on: Today at 11:16:47 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:48:27 am
Moshi was talking to his good friend Jim White on Talkshite. I think it's fair to say their fans are revolting...

@theesk
More to say later on Moshiri's comments but he confirms that the stadium costs have escalated to £750 million despite previous claims from the board that costs were fixed.....

***
God this is going to be great, isn't it?

I said at the time there was no fucking chance they got a fixed deal given the way the current markets were. It was idiotic to think it didnt include plenty of ways the price could go up, and the fact it would was inevitable.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23701 on: Today at 11:33:43 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:49:37 am
£750m???

And they havent yet secured the funding?

They are actually fucked

Are we still just jealous?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23702 on: Today at 11:36:58 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:16:47 am
I said at the time there was no fucking chance they got a fixed deal given the way the current markets were. It was idiotic to think it didnt include plenty of ways the price could go up, and the fact it would was inevitable.

At least we can be thankful Joe Anderson fucked off as he'd have lumbered the city with the bill.

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23703 on: Today at 11:38:34 am »
"They've been there for a long time. They're dedicated, they're local and it's so important to keep the club's roots in Liverpool. They love the club, they've been attending games under every condition.They are working extremely hard" - Farhad Moshiri on the Everton board


"Under strengths you've just put local"
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23704 on: Today at 11:39:04 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:49:37 am
£750m???

And they havent yet secured the funding?

They are actually fucked

If they don't get a sport washing organisation to come in and buy them they could very easily go out of existence if they get relegated.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23705 on: Today at 11:46:08 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:39:04 am
If they don't get a sport washing organisation to come in and buy them they could very easily go out of existence if they get relegated.

He was relying on Usmanov and now he's out the picture. Ironically the war has also contributed to rising costs.

DaveK and Co will be calling again for Ukraines immediate surrender.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23706 on: Today at 11:49:14 am »
Apologies, I made a foolish error in stating the cost as £750m

Its actually £760m

Sorry!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23707 on: Today at 11:50:20 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:49:14 am
Apologies, I made a foolish error in stating the cost as £750m

Its actually £760m

Sorry!
Does it go up by 10 mil every hour......?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23708 on: Today at 12:19:47 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:38:34 am
"They've been there for a long time. They're dedicated, they're local and it's so important to keep the club's roots in Liverpool. They love the club, they've been attending games under every condition.They are working extremely hard" - Farhad Moshiri on the Everton board


"Under strengths you've just put local"

:D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23709 on: Today at 12:29:17 pm »
What exactly are the deadlines involved in BMD? They have to get it built by a certain time? Or return the site to its original state, something like that wasn't it?

Surely there some contractual assurances given so it didn't end up like the Nou Mestalla?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23710 on: Today at 12:30:19 pm »
This is going about as well a PR exercise as Prince Andrew's interview
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23711 on: Today at 12:31:49 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 12:30:19 pm
This is going about as well a PR exercise as Prince Andrew's interview
Does Moshi-la sweat...?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23712 on: Today at 12:33:09 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 12:31:49 pm
Does Moshi-la sweat...?

I believe he does but he also loves a Pizza Express dinner out
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23713 on: Today at 12:34:17 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 12:33:09 pm
I believe he does but he also loves a Pizza Express dinner out
Surrey, I didn't quite catch that.....I'm just Woking up......
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23714 on: Today at 12:40:28 pm »
Does that stadium looks it costs £750m?? i really thought it was budget version of original plans
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23715 on: Today at 12:48:02 pm »
Quote from: btroom on Today at 12:40:28 pm
Does that stadium looks it costs £750m?? i really thought it was budget version of original plans


I still can't believe how far they've got with it.

I'm fearing it'll now actually, you know, get finished.   :no
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23716 on: Today at 12:51:18 pm »
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23717 on: Today at 12:52:33 pm »
This stadium will kill them financially. They're already a mess, they're not getting the investment they need to build it so if and when they do source funding it'll be out of desperation and not on the best terms for them.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23718 on: Today at 01:01:01 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:29:17 pm
What exactly are the deadlines involved in BMD? They have to get it built by a certain time? Or return the site to its original state, something like that wasn't it?

Surely there some contractual assurances given so it didn't end up like the Nou Mestalla?

Moshi pushing up the amount he has sunk into the club to up the asking price?
Or has reality hit the build. Nick Knowles and Billy on standby.
Queue BBC voiceover
This is a sad tale of a divorce. The riverfront development was to be a labour of love, a gift to the long suffering fans for all their devotion to the club.
Then came a falling out and Moshi left for pastures new.
Now they are left in a wooden shack that is rapidly falling apart. Their new dream home nest to the sewage works lies silent as the money has gone.
They need Nick and the Team to do a DIY SOS
Their biggest challenge ever.
