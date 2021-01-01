Moshiri on talksport hahah "all the managers that have left have been driven by the fans"





We can all see that that, in a nutshell, is the problem.They're so desperate to get out of our considerable shadow that they want everything! now! And when that doesn't happen, they demand the club tear up the plan and start again. And again. And again.Something that adds to this is that some of their managers have delivered an initial bounce or promising spell - BBS, Koeman, Silva - that raises fans' expectations. When they slip even a little, the boos begin and demands for a new manager get louder.Moshiri might be [have been] rich, but he's not Abramovich-rich, let alone an oil dictatorship. And they have a fraction of the commercial attraction of a Liverpool, Man U , Arsenal. The model to follow would have been a steady improvement, investing in quality younger players. Build gradually, with the aim of becoming self-sufficient.But the fans again. Demanded shiny new toys and marquee signings. How they love beating the RS to the transfer window trophy. And if proper silverware - or, way better in the eyes of an Evertonian, finishing ahead of the RS - doesn't immediately follow, sack the manager.Left with a collective of mis-matched players that they've generally overpaid for (crap scouting/recruitment) and whose values are steadily tanking. Any nugget that does emerge from the dross gets snaffled by bigger clubs with more chance of success.I'm not saying anything everyone doesn't already know that's not all been said before, but sometimes it's fun to just write it out and marvel at how the fans' bitterness-driven impatience has ruined their one chance at building something good.