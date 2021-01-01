« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 588 589 590 591 592 [593]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1403509 times)

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,657
  • And Could He Play!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23680 on: Yesterday at 10:04:01 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:42:10 pm
they'll be knackered for their game on Saturday after tonight.

Or fired up can work both ways
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,170
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23681 on: Yesterday at 10:16:20 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:01:23 pm
How can I keep the fans onside?

I know!  Mention owning the liver building!

Thats been gold in the past, always worked
He knows them so well.  :lmao

Logged
Tory Bastards!

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,170
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23682 on: Yesterday at 10:24:12 pm »
I spoke to my first Blue in a while this evening. A decent, proper one, not a Bitter. I asked her about Lampard and she couldn't decide whether he should go or not. She did think that if they get done by Southampton he will be toast though.

She said she'd like to see Duncan Ferguson get a decent go, but also agreed that he's more aggression than substance and talent. Anyway, she said there's no way she could go through another end of season like the last one. Way too stressful and a head wrecker.
Logged
Tory Bastards!

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,193
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23683 on: Yesterday at 11:12:44 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 06:51:58 pm
I still absolutely 100% believe Moshiri to be a red who posts on Rawk. His reign couldn't have been any funnier (bar actual relegation of course)

Probably used to go in the old boys pen. A true red.



The fact that he is known as Moshi-la leads me to believe he is a scouser, so most likely a good red.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,020
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23684 on: Today at 12:11:36 am »
The most deluded protest I've ever seen. Some fans protest about a chair that fails to provide transfer funds, appoints managers the fans do not like, fails to invest in the infrastructure, keeps managers when the fans don't want them.


He's done everything they have asked of him, some trying to blame Kenwright for just being there.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,337
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23685 on: Today at 12:20:16 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:11:36 am
The most deluded protest I've ever seen. Some fans protest about a chair that fails to provide transfer funds, appoints managers the fans do not like, fails to invest in the infrastructure, keeps managers when the fans don't want them.


He's done everything they have asked of him, some trying to blame Kenwright for just being there.
IfithadnabeensomebillionairepumpingbillionstotheEvwithfuckalltoshowforit
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,165
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23686 on: Today at 03:05:49 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:11:36 am
The most deluded protest I've ever seen. Some fans protest about a chair that fails to provide transfer funds, appoints managers the fans do not like, fails to invest in the infrastructure, keeps managers when the fans don't want them.


He's done everything they have asked of him, some trying to blame Kenwright for just being there.

If they had any self-awareness at all, they would be the living embodiment of that 'are we the baddies' meme, the biggest problem their club has is their fanbase and that's by a long way.
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,717
  • J.F.T.97
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23687 on: Today at 06:30:00 am »
My mate has also turned on Lampard. I'll add he no longer lives in the city and is also not an embittered blue.

He things Dyche would be their best bet out of this. But admits its more short term looking, he's pretty cut up about it, and thinks there are maybe five teams with a real risk of going down.

It is tight down there currently (that's what she said). They are in the bottom 3 but only two points off Leicester who sit 13.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 588 589 590 591 592 [593]   Go Up
« previous next »
 