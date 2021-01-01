I spoke to my first Blue in a while this evening. A decent, proper one, not a Bitter. I asked her about Lampard and she couldn't decide whether he should go or not. She did think that if they get done by Southampton he will be toast though.



She said she'd like to see Duncan Ferguson get a decent go, but also agreed that he's more aggression than substance and talent. Anyway, she said there's no way she could go through another end of season like the last one. Way too stressful and a head wrecker.