Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1401784 times)

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23640 on: Today at 03:58:27 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:57:08 pm

That was apparent on the Radio Merseyside footy phone-in on Monday.

The mental contortions are brilliant. They want to have a pop at Moshi-la - but know if he turns his back on them they're even more fucked, so they make a very guarded criticism of him, and reserve the pitchforks for Kenwright (who is just a figurehead) and Baxendale (who is more the business side of the club).

They'll slag off the players (some players... others get free passes no matter how shit), signings, quality of play and tactics - but then insist they want Lampard to be given more time.

There was quite the touching tale from caller who said that he'd gone to [I think] the Brighton game. Said the atmosphere tunred really toxic and his 9-year old lad turned to him partway through and just said "Dad, can we go, I don't like this" To the bloke's credit, he agreed and they left (didn't use the boy as a melee weapon or anything). But what impression does that leave on the kid? I know they're born and not manufactured (FFS), but still...
;D

One of life's crossroads when you son decides he's not bitter enough to support Everton.  I wonder if the dad had a brief moment where he thought:
- Take the lad home and find something else for us to bond over at the weekends, or
- Launch the lad onto the pitch and roar out a massive BOOOOOO
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23641 on: Today at 04:49:49 pm »
He really is one useless twat.
But, with Klopp he had a spat!
'Fak off' we heard Frank say.
The reason he's in a job today!

The bitters love him, no regret.
For legend status, Frank is set!
His name is safe from 'The Wall'
Even though, he'll win fuck all.

Safe from abuse, on bed sheets.
No boos for him, no leaving seats.
Frank can hold his head up high.
He dislikes Klopp, the reason why!

No shouts for Lampard to resign.
His name in lights will always shine
He could take them down to Div 2.
And still for Frank, no cries of boo!

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23642 on: Today at 06:00:57 pm »
Nailed it again Mike.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23643 on: Today at 06:04:49 pm »
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23644 on: Today at 06:06:54 pm »
Moshiris letter omg...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23645 on: Today at 06:14:43 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:44:53 pm

"Dad, would you mind if I support Liverpool"
That was the very conversation that my dad had with my granddad when he was a kid, that resulted in me not being a Blue today.

Not a day goes by that I don't count my blessings.  :D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23646 on: Today at 06:18:21 pm »
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23647 on: Today at 06:21:17 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 06:06:54 pm
Moshiris letter omg...

They don't seem too happy with it (What's new etc)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23648 on: Today at 06:24:41 pm »


A hahahahahahahaha

:lmao
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23649 on: Today at 06:28:35 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 06:06:54 pm
Moshiris letter omg...
"Dear fans, fuck off, you don't have a clue what you're talking about, I'm carrying on as per. See youse!"
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23650 on: Today at 06:34:25 pm »
We gave you what you wanted now suck it up

God Bless you Farhad
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23651 on: Today at 06:37:52 pm »
That's it, Moshi lad. Stay the course, don't let a bunch of malcontent loonies distract you.

#InMoshiWeTrust
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23652 on: Today at 06:37:57 pm »
