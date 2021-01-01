He really is one useless twat.

But, with Klopp he had a spat!

'Fak off' we heard Frank say.

The reason he's in a job today!



The bitters love him, no regret.

For legend status, Frank is set!

His name is safe from 'The Wall'

Even though, he'll win fuck all.



Safe from abuse, on bed sheets.

No boos for him, no leaving seats.

Frank can hold his head up high.

He dislikes Klopp, the reason why!



No shouts for Lampard to resign.

His name in lights will always shine

He could take them down to Div 2.

And still for Frank, no cries of boo!



