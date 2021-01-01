« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 586 587 588 589 590 [591]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1401057 times)

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,163
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23600 on: Yesterday at 04:00:46 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on January  8, 2023, 08:27:40 pm
Without comment



18th minute without 18th minuting it perhaps?

If they wanted to do something to represent 1878 as a protest, they could boo between the 18th minute and the 78th minute, although that would obviously reduce their regular booing time by 30 mins.  ;D
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:03:53 pm by Skeeve »
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,778
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23601 on: Yesterday at 04:06:37 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 12:37:21 pm
Chairman of Everton Fan Advisory Board referring to people as "fucking kopites" kinda shows you exactly what is wrong with their fanbase doesn't it

Nothing wrong with what he says

"You show me an Evertonian that is happy that we are bottom of the league and I'll say he's a fucking Kopite". I'd say the same about any Red who was happy with the way this season is going so far, never mind if we were in danger of relegation.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,737
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23602 on: Yesterday at 05:07:37 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:06:37 pm
Nothing wrong with what he says

"You show me an Evertonian that is happy that we are bottom of the league and I'll say he's a fucking Kopite". I'd say the same about any Red who was happy with the way this season is going so far, never mind if we were in danger of relegation.
Not sure if serious...
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Absinthe

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 15
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23603 on: Yesterday at 05:23:01 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:07:37 pm
Not sure if serious...
I agree.  Nothing wrong with what he said.

He wasn't having a go at Liverpool fans - just saying an Everton fan who was happy with how things are going must be a closet Red.
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,770
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23604 on: Yesterday at 05:24:28 pm »
I don't mind being called a fucking kopite, I am not sure the Chairman of Everton Fan Advisory Board should be using terms like that though
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,156
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23605 on: Yesterday at 05:26:36 pm »
Basically saying the only people happy at Everton's predicament are Liverpool fans.

Rob reversing it by suggesting we aren't happy with our own situation but Everton fans are likely enjoying it.

Seems about right to me.
Logged
Tory Bastards!

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,156
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23606 on: Yesterday at 05:28:52 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 05:24:28 pm
I don't mind being called a fucking kopite, I am not sure the Chairman of Everton Fan Advisory Board should be using terms like that though
Even the top brass at Goodison talk in disrespectful terms, so those further down the chain aren't going to be any better.
Logged
Tory Bastards!

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,778
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23607 on: Yesterday at 05:43:58 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:07:37 pm
Not sure if serious...

Totally, as SoS replied, the only ones who are made up where they are will be Liverpool fans, so any Blue happy with it cannot be a Blue and must therefore be a Red. Calling them a fucking kopite is nothing, heard a lot worse from their mob at Anfield.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,655
  • And Could He Play!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23608 on: Yesterday at 05:51:50 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:26:36 pm
Basically saying the only people happy at Everton's predicament are Liverpool fans.

Rob reversing it by suggesting we aren't happy with our own situation but Everton fans are likely enjoying it.

Seems about right to me.

Where not obsessing over it though are we like they do about anything over us
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,663
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23609 on: Yesterday at 06:27:05 pm »
Just been sent this:

Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,788
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23610 on: Yesterday at 07:48:20 pm »
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,562
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23611 on: Yesterday at 09:29:01 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:06:37 pm
Nothing wrong with what he says

"You show me an Evertonian that is happy that we are bottom of the league and I'll say he's a fucking Kopite". I'd say the same about any Red who was happy with the way this season is going so far, never mind if we were in danger of relegation.

It's the problem we all have with the modern, social media driven fan. Many would rather be right than see their club do well. ie, see a manager balls up or a player they are convinced isn't good enough fail.

The problem with the Bitters is their Jekyll and Hyde fanbase. They want the manager to do well but they're so impatient and reactionary they often pull the trigger at the first sign of trouble. A situation compounded for them with a "manager" like Lampard, who clearly isn't good enough, but now they're so desperate NOT to appear reactionary they're sticking with him longer than they should - because they realise they should never have had him appointed in the first place.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,423
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23612 on: Yesterday at 09:29:58 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:29:01 pm
The problem with the Bitters is their Jekyll and Hyde fanbase. They want the manager to do well but they're so impatient and reactionary they often pull the trigger at the first sign of trouble. A situation compounded for them with a "manager" like Lampard, who clearly isn't good enough, but now they're so desperate NOT to appear reactionary they're sticking with him longer than they should - because they realise they should never have had him appointed in the first place.

Never go full Everton...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,325
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23613 on: Yesterday at 09:34:57 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:29:01 pm
It's the problem we all have with the modern, social media driven fan. Many would rather be right than see their club do well. ie, see a manager balls up or a player they are convinced isn't good enough fail.

The problem with the Bitters is their Jekyll and Hyde fanbase. They want the manager to do well but they're so impatient and reactionary they often pull the trigger at the first sign of trouble. A situation compounded for them with a "manager" like Lampard, who clearly isn't good enough, but now they're so desperate NOT to appear reactionary they're sticking with him longer than they should - because they realise they should never have had him appointed in the first place.
The Bullens Wall appointed him, so they should just suck it up and be done with it.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,737
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23614 on: Yesterday at 10:10:30 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:43:58 pm
Totally, as SoS replied, the only ones who are made up where they are will be Liverpool fans, so any Blue happy with it cannot be a Blue and must therefore be a Red. Calling them a fucking kopite is nothing, heard a lot worse from their mob at Anfield.
To me the guy's comment doesn't make any sense. He says "You show me an Evertonian that is happy that we are bottom of the league and I'll say he's a fucking Kopite"

He's talking about Evertonians, professed Everton fans, not Liverpool fans. He's saying any Everton supporter who is happy needs to be insulted by calling them a 'fucking Kopite'. He's not saying Liverpool fans are happy at their predicament - that goes without saying, But rather that some Everton fans deserve to be called 'fucking Kopites', which is clealry the worst possible insult to him, and them. And that in turn is only the case because they are so obsessed with Liverpool

It's entirely an illustration of the obsession, IMO.

Turning it around I doubt anyone here would call any Red who is happy with our current maiaise a 'fucking Evertonian', because we don't measure ourselves by them, nor formulate our insults based upon them. We'd call such a person by plenty of colourful names but none of them related to Everton.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,562
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23615 on: Yesterday at 11:36:01 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:10:30 pm
To me the guy's comment doesn't make any sense. He says "You show me an Evertonian that is happy that we are bottom of the league and I'll say he's a fucking Kopite"

He's talking about Evertonians, professed Everton fans, not Liverpool fans. He's saying any Everton supporter who is happy needs to be insulted by calling them a 'fucking Kopite'. He's not saying Liverpool fans are happy at their predicament - that goes without saying, But rather that some Everton fans deserve to be called 'fucking Kopites', which is clealry the worst possible insult to him, and them. And that in turn is only the case because they are so obsessed with Liverpool

It's entirely an illustration of the obsession, IMO.

Turning it around I doubt anyone here would call any Red who is happy with our current maiaise a 'fucking Evertonian', because we don't measure ourselves by them, nor formulate our insults based upon them. We'd call such a person by plenty of colourful names but none of them related to Everton.

Basically calling out anyone who thinks the Lampard appointment was a mistake and a prepared to see the club do badly if it means getting shut of him.

For ourselves, we have plenty of fans prepared to go after certain players - even knew ones who don't immediately hit the ground running - but as you say, we don't call them Blueshite. Plenty of other things to call them though. ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online RedBec1993

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 923
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23616 on: Yesterday at 11:39:17 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:36:01 pm
Basically calling out anyone who thinks the Lampard appointment was a mistake and a prepared to see the club do badly if it means getting shut of him.

For ourselves, we have plenty of fans prepared to go after certain players - even knew ones who don't immediately hit the ground running - but as you say, we don't call them Blueshite. Plenty of other things to call them though. ;D

I havent come across an evertonian who wants lampard sacked. Its bizarre. Any other manager and hes gone. Hes getting a free pass because  he gets them hahaah
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,014
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23617 on: Yesterday at 11:45:33 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:29:01 pm
It's the problem we all have with the modern, social media driven fan. Many would rather be right than see their club do well. ie, see a manager balls up or a player they are convinced isn't good enough fail.

The problem with the Bitters is their Jekyll and Hyde fanbase. They want the manager to do well but they're so impatient and reactionary they often pull the trigger at the first sign of trouble. A situation compounded for them with a "manager" like Lampard, who clearly isn't good enough, but now they're so desperate NOT to appear reactionary they're sticking with him longer than they should - because they realise they should never have had him appointed in the first place.


It does not help that their attitude to their manager (and sometimes players that are linked with them) is shaped by any relationship with us they have had.


Lampard, fell out with Klopp-excellent
Ancellotti-Beat us with Milan-Excellent
Rafa-Kop hero-Bad


I don't think we'd give a monkeys if we had someone with strong ties to Everton (unless it was a dickhead like Ferguson, and of course the fact we do have higher standards of competency)
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,562
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23618 on: Today at 12:16:15 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 11:39:17 pm
I havent come across an evertonian who wants lampard sacked. Its bizarre. Any other manager and hes gone. Hes getting a free pass because  he gets them hahaah

I actually overhead a young Everton lad on the bus today saying he didn't know how Lampard was still in a job, so his support definitely isn't universal.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23619 on: Today at 12:48:56 am »
I waiting for full Everton when they offer the job to Stevie.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,156
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23620 on: Today at 01:20:41 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 11:39:17 pm
I havent come across an evertonian who wants lampard sacked. Its bizarre. Any other manager and hes gone. Hes getting a free pass because  he gets them hahaah
It's been ages since I last spoke about football with any Blues I know. Next time I do I'll have to ask what the general feeling is about Lumps these days. The fella next door stewards at their place, so I'll get his thoughts if I see him.

I do think he's getting extra room there simply because it was the fans themselves who bullied the club into appointing him, and the fans never seem to be able to admit when they're wrong.
Logged
Tory Bastards!

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,501
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23621 on: Today at 09:57:00 am »
Only reason they're clinging onto Lampard like grim death, is because whilst he's a woefully inept and inexperienced manager, he's still a 'name' in their eyes. Talk about being stuck between a rock and a hard place.

They know they are never getting any better in their circumstances. It'll be shouts for agricultural Dyche or worse, Allardyce again. Or peak Everton, Lampard's successor at Derby and one of their own, Rooney. Seeing them relegated with him at the helm, well it doesn't get any better does it? I still have to pinch myself Benitez and Ancelotti demeaned themselves, but still, drained them of a good few million in the process so silver linings I suppose.

Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,521
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23622 on: Today at 10:41:41 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:48:56 am
I waiting for full Everton when they offer the job to Stevie.
This is one of the most entertaining elements of the ongoing saga - knowing that they have yet to hit "full Everton" - it's the gift that keeps on giving as the bar gets lower and lower (like their league position).
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,102
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23623 on: Today at 11:37:29 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:57:00 am
Only reason they're clinging onto Lampard like grim death, is because whilst he's a woefully inept and inexperienced manager, he's still a 'name' in their eyes. Talk about being stuck between a rock and a hard place.

They know they are never getting any better in their circumstances. It'll be shouts for agricultural Dyche or worse, Allardyce again. Or peak Everton, Lampard's successor at Derby and one of their own, Rooney. Seeing them relegated with him at the helm, well it doesn't get any better does it? I still have to pinch myself Benitez and Ancelotti demeaned themselves, but still, drained them of a good few million in the process so silver linings I suppose.

One of the reasons Lampard is still there is because of his spats with Klopp and general dislike of us. Honestly keeping him on after last season was generally the dumbest thing i've ever seen from a clubs owners.
Logged

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,502
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23624 on: Today at 11:41:29 am »
It's three things with Lampard:

- They were really vocal about him being the manager
- He shouted at Klopp that one time
- He was a contemporary/rival of Gerrard/Liverpool
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,102
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23625 on: Today at 12:45:12 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:41:29 am
It's three things with Lampard:

- They were really vocal about him being the manager
- He shouted at Klopp that one time
- He was a contemporary/rival of Gerrard/Liverpool

Are they stupid enough to keep him on until it's too late that's the million dollar question. You bring in a fat Sam right now and at least he gives you a shot of staying up but wait until they are 7-8 points adrift and who knows. I mean their squad in genuinely one the worst in the division also so not like they've a player they can hope works miracles for them.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,788
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23626 on: Today at 12:57:08 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 11:39:17 pm
I havent come across an evertonian who wants lampard sacked. Its bizarre. Any other manager and hes gone. Hes getting a free pass because  he gets them hahaah


That was apparent on the Radio Merseyside footy phone-in on Monday.

The mental contortions are brilliant. They want to have a pop at Moshi-la - but know if he turns his back on them they're even more fucked, so they make a very guarded criticism of him, and reserve the pitchforks for Kenwright (who is just a figurehead) and Baxendale (who is more the business side of the club).

They'll slag off the players (some players... others get free passes no matter how shit), signings, quality of play and tactics - but then insist they want Lampard to be given more time.

There was quite the touching tale from caller who said that he'd gone to [I think] the Brighton game. Said the atmosphere tunred really toxic and his 9-year old lad turned to him partway through and just said "Dad, can we go, I don't like this" To the bloke's credit, he agreed and they left (didn't use the boy as a melee weapon or anything). But what impression does that leave on the kid? I know they're born and not manufactured (FFS), but still...

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,014
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23627 on: Today at 01:44:53 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:57:08 pm

That was apparent on the Radio Merseyside footy phone-in on Monday.

The mental contortions are brilliant. They want to have a pop at Moshi-la - but know if he turns his back on them they're even more fucked, so they make a very guarded criticism of him, and reserve the pitchforks for Kenwright (who is just a figurehead) and Baxendale (who is more the business side of the club).

They'll slag off the players (some players... others get free passes no matter how shit), signings, quality of play and tactics - but then insist they want Lampard to be given more time.

There was quite the touching tale from caller who said that he'd gone to [I think] the Brighton game. Said the atmosphere tunred really toxic and his 9-year old lad turned to him partway through and just said "Dad, can we go, I don't like this" To the bloke's credit, he agreed and they left (didn't use the boy as a melee weapon or anything). But what impression does that leave on the kid? I know they're born and not manufactured (FFS), but still...


"Dad, would you mind if I support Liverpool"
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,156
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23628 on: Today at 01:49:53 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:44:53 pm

"Dad, would you mind if I support Liverpool"
:odd :rollseyes :no Booooooooo!!! :no KAGssssss!!!!  :no Redshiiiiiiiiitttteeeeeee!!!!  :no  :odd :rollseyes
Logged
Tory Bastards!

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,014
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23629 on: Today at 02:07:53 pm »
How much family conflict do you think there's been over the years when that's happened. For all those who have been too afraid to deviate from the 'family line' how much resentment must now exist.


There's a world of pain out there
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,778
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23630 on: Today at 02:09:28 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:57:08 pm


There was quite the touching tale from caller who said that he'd gone to [I think] the Brighton game. Said the atmosphere tunred really toxic and his 9-year old lad turned to him partway through and just said "Dad, can we go, I don't like this" To the bloke's credit, he agreed and they left (didn't use the boy as a melee weapon or anything). But what impression does that leave on the kid? I know they're born and not manufactured (FFS), but still...



Fucking snowflake ;)




Pretty shit that a 9yr old is getting scared at a game in this day and age. Kid needs converting to the light side.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,379
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23631 on: Today at 02:10:36 pm »
Worked with a  real bitter few years back..he and wife and Kids had STs...surprisingly opened up to me and confessed he and wife would lie in bed at night discussing if they had done right thing making their kids Blues dragging to the match...he also admitted only club he hated more than Liverpool was Everton.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,778
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23632 on: Today at 02:15:13 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 02:10:36 pm
Worked with a  real bitter few years back..he and wife and Kids had STs...surprisingly opened up to me and confessed he and wife would lie in bed at night discussing if they had done right thing making their kids Blues dragging to the match...he also admitted only club he hated more than Liverpool was Everton.

What a fucked up world Blues live in. Should do the decent thing and turn the kids red
Logged
Fuck the Tories
Pages: 1 ... 586 587 588 589 590 [591]   Go Up
« previous next »
 