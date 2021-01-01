« previous next »
Quote from: TepidT2O on January  8, 2023, 08:27:40 pm
Without comment



18th minute without 18th minuting it perhaps?

If they wanted to do something to represent 1878 as a protest, they could boo between the 18th minute and the 78th minute, although that would obviously reduce their regular booing time by 30 mins.  ;D
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 12:37:21 pm
Chairman of Everton Fan Advisory Board referring to people as "fucking kopites" kinda shows you exactly what is wrong with their fanbase doesn't it

Nothing wrong with what he says

"You show me an Evertonian that is happy that we are bottom of the league and I'll say he's a fucking Kopite". I'd say the same about any Red who was happy with the way this season is going so far, never mind if we were in danger of relegation.
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:06:37 pm
Nothing wrong with what he says

"You show me an Evertonian that is happy that we are bottom of the league and I'll say he's a fucking Kopite". I'd say the same about any Red who was happy with the way this season is going so far, never mind if we were in danger of relegation.
Not sure if serious...
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:07:37 pm
Not sure if serious...
I agree.  Nothing wrong with what he said.

He wasn't having a go at Liverpool fans - just saying an Everton fan who was happy with how things are going must be a closet Red.
I don't mind being called a fucking kopite, I am not sure the Chairman of Everton Fan Advisory Board should be using terms like that though
Basically saying the only people happy at Everton's predicament are Liverpool fans.

Rob reversing it by suggesting we aren't happy with our own situation but Everton fans are likely enjoying it.

Seems about right to me.
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 05:24:28 pm
I don't mind being called a fucking kopite, I am not sure the Chairman of Everton Fan Advisory Board should be using terms like that though
Even the top brass at Goodison talk in disrespectful terms, so those further down the chain aren't going to be any better.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:07:37 pm
Not sure if serious...

Totally, as SoS replied, the only ones who are made up where they are will be Liverpool fans, so any Blue happy with it cannot be a Blue and must therefore be a Red. Calling them a fucking kopite is nothing, heard a lot worse from their mob at Anfield.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:26:36 pm
Basically saying the only people happy at Everton's predicament are Liverpool fans.

Rob reversing it by suggesting we aren't happy with our own situation but Everton fans are likely enjoying it.

Seems about right to me.

Where not obsessing over it though are we like they do about anything over us
Just been sent this:

Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:06:37 pm
Nothing wrong with what he says

"You show me an Evertonian that is happy that we are bottom of the league and I'll say he's a fucking Kopite". I'd say the same about any Red who was happy with the way this season is going so far, never mind if we were in danger of relegation.

It's the problem we all have with the modern, social media driven fan. Many would rather be right than see their club do well. ie, see a manager balls up or a player they are convinced isn't good enough fail.

The problem with the Bitters is their Jekyll and Hyde fanbase. They want the manager to do well but they're so impatient and reactionary they often pull the trigger at the first sign of trouble. A situation compounded for them with a "manager" like Lampard, who clearly isn't good enough, but now they're so desperate NOT to appear reactionary they're sticking with him longer than they should - because they realise they should never have had him appointed in the first place.
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:29:01 pm
The problem with the Bitters is their Jekyll and Hyde fanbase. They want the manager to do well but they're so impatient and reactionary they often pull the trigger at the first sign of trouble. A situation compounded for them with a "manager" like Lampard, who clearly isn't good enough, but now they're so desperate NOT to appear reactionary they're sticking with him longer than they should - because they realise they should never have had him appointed in the first place.

Never go full Everton...
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:29:01 pm
It's the problem we all have with the modern, social media driven fan. Many would rather be right than see their club do well. ie, see a manager balls up or a player they are convinced isn't good enough fail.

The problem with the Bitters is their Jekyll and Hyde fanbase. They want the manager to do well but they're so impatient and reactionary they often pull the trigger at the first sign of trouble. A situation compounded for them with a "manager" like Lampard, who clearly isn't good enough, but now they're so desperate NOT to appear reactionary they're sticking with him longer than they should - because they realise they should never have had him appointed in the first place.
The Bullens Wall appointed him, so they should just suck it up and be done with it.
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:43:58 pm
Totally, as SoS replied, the only ones who are made up where they are will be Liverpool fans, so any Blue happy with it cannot be a Blue and must therefore be a Red. Calling them a fucking kopite is nothing, heard a lot worse from their mob at Anfield.
To me the guy's comment doesn't make any sense. He says "You show me an Evertonian that is happy that we are bottom of the league and I'll say he's a fucking Kopite"

He's talking about Evertonians, professed Everton fans, not Liverpool fans. He's saying any Everton supporter who is happy needs to be insulted by calling them a 'fucking Kopite'. He's not saying Liverpool fans are happy at their predicament - that goes without saying, But rather that some Everton fans deserve to be called 'fucking Kopites', which is clealry the worst possible insult to him, and them. And that in turn is only the case because they are so obsessed with Liverpool

It's entirely an illustration of the obsession, IMO.

Turning it around I doubt anyone here would call any Red who is happy with our current maiaise a 'fucking Evertonian', because we don't measure ourselves by them, nor formulate our insults based upon them. We'd call such a person by plenty of colourful names but none of them related to Everton.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:10:30 pm
To me the guy's comment doesn't make any sense. He says "You show me an Evertonian that is happy that we are bottom of the league and I'll say he's a fucking Kopite"

He's talking about Evertonians, professed Everton fans, not Liverpool fans. He's saying any Everton supporter who is happy needs to be insulted by calling them a 'fucking Kopite'. He's not saying Liverpool fans are happy at their predicament - that goes without saying, But rather that some Everton fans deserve to be called 'fucking Kopites', which is clealry the worst possible insult to him, and them. And that in turn is only the case because they are so obsessed with Liverpool

It's entirely an illustration of the obsession, IMO.

Turning it around I doubt anyone here would call any Red who is happy with our current maiaise a 'fucking Evertonian', because we don't measure ourselves by them, nor formulate our insults based upon them. We'd call such a person by plenty of colourful names but none of them related to Everton.

Basically calling out anyone who thinks the Lampard appointment was a mistake and a prepared to see the club do badly if it means getting shut of him.

For ourselves, we have plenty of fans prepared to go after certain players - even knew ones who don't immediately hit the ground running - but as you say, we don't call them Blueshite. Plenty of other things to call them though. ;D
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:36:01 pm
Basically calling out anyone who thinks the Lampard appointment was a mistake and a prepared to see the club do badly if it means getting shut of him.

For ourselves, we have plenty of fans prepared to go after certain players - even knew ones who don't immediately hit the ground running - but as you say, we don't call them Blueshite. Plenty of other things to call them though. ;D

I havent come across an evertonian who wants lampard sacked. Its bizarre. Any other manager and hes gone. Hes getting a free pass because  he gets them hahaah
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:29:01 pm
It's the problem we all have with the modern, social media driven fan. Many would rather be right than see their club do well. ie, see a manager balls up or a player they are convinced isn't good enough fail.

The problem with the Bitters is their Jekyll and Hyde fanbase. They want the manager to do well but they're so impatient and reactionary they often pull the trigger at the first sign of trouble. A situation compounded for them with a "manager" like Lampard, who clearly isn't good enough, but now they're so desperate NOT to appear reactionary they're sticking with him longer than they should - because they realise they should never have had him appointed in the first place.


It does not help that their attitude to their manager (and sometimes players that are linked with them) is shaped by any relationship with us they have had.


Lampard, fell out with Klopp-excellent
Ancellotti-Beat us with Milan-Excellent
Rafa-Kop hero-Bad


I don't think we'd give a monkeys if we had someone with strong ties to Everton (unless it was a dickhead like Ferguson, and of course the fact we do have higher standards of competency)
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 11:39:17 pm
I havent come across an evertonian who wants lampard sacked. Its bizarre. Any other manager and hes gone. Hes getting a free pass because  he gets them hahaah

I actually overhead a young Everton lad on the bus today saying he didn't know how Lampard was still in a job, so his support definitely isn't universal.
