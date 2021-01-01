Totally, as SoS replied, the only ones who are made up where they are will be Liverpool fans, so any Blue happy with it cannot be a Blue and must therefore be a Red. Calling them a fucking kopite is nothing, heard a lot worse from their mob at Anfield.



To me the guy's comment doesn't make any sense. He says "You show me anthat is happy that we are bottom of the league and I'll say he's a fucking Kopite"He's talking about Evertonians, professed Everton fans, not Liverpool fans. He's saying any Everton supporter who is happy needs to be insulted by calling them a 'fucking Kopite'. He's not saying Liverpool fans are happy at their predicament - that goes without saying, But rather that some Everton fans deserve to be called 'fucking Kopites', which is clealry the worst possible insult to him, and them. And that in turn is only the case because they are so obsessed with LiverpoolIt's entirely an illustration of the obsession, IMO.Turning it around I doubt anyone here would call any Red who is happy with our current maiaise a 'fucking Evertonian', because we don't measure ourselves by them, nor formulate our insults based upon them. We'd call such a person by plenty of colourful names but none of them related to Everton.