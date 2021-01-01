« previous next »
Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1396978 times)

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23560 on: Yesterday at 08:19:00 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 04:26:01 am
That's not just major honours. They've included 9 Charity Shields in that. ;D
This is from the official Everton site


https://www.evertonfc.com/club/history/honours/honours-and-records

bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23561 on: Yesterday at 08:19:10 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:54:19 pm
They start them young



I love how he took his cap off before going full Everton, touch of class from the kid.
Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23562 on: Yesterday at 08:20:43 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 04:52:39 pm
She seems to be going for "prison yard chic" with her outfit
It's the 7 UP bottle I feel sorry for.
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23563 on: Yesterday at 08:59:09 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 03:10:26 pm
Everton's trophy wall not looking good




Squint just a little and you can see Edvard Munch's "Tony Hibbert"
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Offline God's Left Peg

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23564 on: Yesterday at 09:09:40 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 08:20:43 pm
It's the 7 UP bottle I feel sorry for.

:lmao
"The socialism I believe in is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. That's how I see football, that's how I see life."

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23565 on: Yesterday at 09:28:17 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:54:19 pm
They start them young



Whenever I see this image I always feel compelled to share the photoshop ;D


... Or is it a photoshop??
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline SamLad

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23566 on: Yesterday at 09:47:45 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 08:11:28 pm
I know him, proper sound lad. Always remind him of this when I see him.
what has he said about that kid screaming like a little .... god knows what? (the guy looks quite pleased about it)
Offline Red_Mist

  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23567 on: Yesterday at 10:13:41 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on January  8, 2023, 09:26:31 pm
I'd possibly agree with that. I'd say it's...

Liverpool   Mancs

Arsenal









Everton




Assorted others such as Villa, Spurs, Chelsea, Abu Dhabi, Saudicastle, Leeds...


Saudi have 14 trophies to Everton's 24. Leeds are considered fairly big but Everton have won as many League titles as Leeds have won trophies in their entire history. So despite Everton being a standing joke for most of my lifetime they still come in at No4 overall I'd say.
If the criteria is major honours, they come out a little further down the pecking order:-

Liverpool 50
Man Utd 45
Arsenal 31
Chelsea 28
Man City 23
Aston Villa 21
Tottenham 17
Everton 15
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23568 on: Yesterday at 11:27:25 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 10:13:41 pm
If the criteria is major honours, they come out a little further down the pecking order:-

Liverpool 50
Man Utd 45
Arsenal 31
Chelsea 28
Man City 23
Aston Villa 21
Tottenham 17
Everton 15

I'll allow Villa and Spurs, but Abramovich FC and Abu Dhabi are disqualified.  :missus


 :)
Tory Bastards!

Online Absinthe

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23569 on: Yesterday at 11:46:07 pm »
Anyone fancy throwing in for their Go Fund Me campaign?  :wave

https://www.gofundme.com/f/flags-and-banners-for-alltogethernow

Online elbow

  • grease
  • Boss Tha
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23570 on: Today at 12:01:38 am »
Quote from: Absinthe on Yesterday at 11:46:07 pm
Anyone fancy throwing in for their Go Fund Me campaign?  :wave

https://www.gofundme.com/f/flags-and-banners-for-alltogethernow



A fanbase that's rabid but never ignored
Consult the Bullens Wall whenever they're bored
We are Liverpool!

Online Absinthe

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23571 on: Today at 12:10:46 am »
Some of their banner suggestions are starting to get quite harsh.  :(

