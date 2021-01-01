That's not just major honours. They've included 9 Charity Shields in that.
I'd possibly agree with that. I'd say it's...Liverpool MancsArsenalEvertonAssorted others such as Villa, Spurs, Chelsea, Abu Dhabi, Saudicastle, Leeds... Saudi have 14 trophies to Everton's 24. Leeds are considered fairly big but Everton have won as many League titles as Leeds have won trophies in their entire history. So despite Everton being a standing joke for most of my lifetime they still come in at No4 overall I'd say.
If the criteria is major honours, they come out a little further down the pecking order:-Liverpool 50Man Utd 45Arsenal 31Chelsea 28Man City 23Aston Villa 21Tottenham 17Everton 15
