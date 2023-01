From time to time you come across a relative, they are sporting the same hairstyle as they did when they were 20 and it was fashionable, they like only the same music they did when they were 20 and they go on about the TV that was on in their day. There's a bit of that in everyone but for a few Evertonians they are stuck in the past because the present has been so painful for so long. They cling to that past because that is where there identity is, they have lost hope in the future.





I'd say some of our red ex-players are like that, because that is where their hearts lie.





For many blues it's understandable that they need to expunge the last 28-36 years in the main and that's why they are so fond of Ferguson, Sharp etc. They have no heroes in living memory really. I would bet many think in black and white, literally and metaphorically as well.





After all, we've had the Playstation, Windows 95, Toy Story, the Princess Diana interview, OJ Simpsons trial, Rose West's trial amongst other things since they last had any happiness



I have relatives and close friends who are STHs and regulars to the blue nose game…reading that actually makes me feel sorry for them. All that time with little to cheer about is sad. It would’ve been more enjoyable to be a yo-yo club, up and down the divisions than fight it out for mid table obscurity. The relegation survival was probably there most celebrated moment in decades!!No wonder they’re so bitter..we have so many heroes and have players playing right now who will live long in our memory and will become heroes to many.