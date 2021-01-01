« previous next »
I was just doing a bit of digging around on the Newcastle / Everton hatred. Lots of comments about Bitters Stanley knifing Geordies back in the 80s and generally being scumbags. Also comments on Everton being entitled and being the bitterest fanbase in the PL. Comment too on the Bitters rolling over 3-0 to Sunderland, which relegated Newcastle, then gloating at Newcastle fans about it.

There also seems to be a feeling that the Bitters have a big chip on their shoulders which, of course, we know to be true. As you said, Bitters looking down their noses at Newcastle and calling them a smaller club hasn't gone down well in the North East either. Apparently, the Bitters can dish shit out, but get enraged when it gets reciprocated.

All true.

Historically, Everton are a bigger club than Newcastle, and tbf I felt Newcastle fans always had a very high opinion of themselves for a club that hadn't won anything in donkey's. In that regard the two clubs are/were very similar - both seemed to think they were both giants who were temporarily down on their luck.

That said, as much as I'd prefer to back Everton over a club outside a city - especially Saudi FC - their arse licking of all things anti-LFC and general toxicity means I actually feel relief that other fanbases are starting to cotton on to what we have to deal with all the time.

Maybe they can't stand each other because it's too much like looking into a mirror and seeing too much of yourself reflected back?
Bitters think this is an instruction


It's missing a comma.

Wake up, boo!
Did ya like my limerku?

Missed that post at the time...haha good one! I'll be up all night now thinking up limericks/ Hiaku stuff, tricky combo together though!
I was just doing a bit of digging around on the Newcastle / Everton hatred. Lots of comments about Bitters Stanley knifing Geordies back in the 80s and generally being scumbags. Also comments on Everton being entitled and being the bitterest fanbase in the PL. Comment too on the Bitters rolling over 3-0 to Sunderland, which relegated Newcastle, then gloating at Newcastle fans about it.

There also seems to be a feeling that the Bitters have a big chip on their shoulders which, of course, we know to be true. As you said, Bitters looking down their noses at Newcastle and calling them a smaller club hasn't gone down well in the North East either. Apparently, the Bitters can dish shit out, but get enraged when it gets reciprocated.

Thought it went back (on Everton's side) to Ferguson and Speed fucking them off to go there in the 90s under Kenny. The realisation they were no longer a big club.

Speed got absolute dogs abuse when he went back to Goodison (of course they ended up welcoming the thug Dunc back as a folk hero after he flopped there).
Thought it went back (on Everton's side) to Ferguson and Speed fucking them off to go there in the 90s under Kenny. The realisation they were no longer a big club.

Speed got absolute dogs abuse when he went back to Goodison (of course they ended up welcoming the thug Dunc back as a folk hero after he flopped there).

I just had another look around on Google to see opinion on why Everton hate Newcastle. There's not much other than Bitters moaning about the Geordies thinking they are a bigger club. The general feeling being that the Geordies only pull in big numbers and have a big stadium due to being a one club city.

Going by what I've read, Newcastle have more reason to despise Everton than Everton have to hate Newcastle.

Bringing it right up to date, I also assume there will be a lot of resentment within the Bitter quarter due to Newcastle bagging the sportswasher they'd have loved for themselves.
So, the next two teams Everton have to play both won today...Southampton and West Ham.
Dyche

"I think Goodison will warm to his style of play. Burnley at home were a decent watch on their day."

Rock Bottom
84 pages until G.O.T's main page hits 1995. What will come first, relegation or completed stadium?
Are they seriously looking at Dyche?
84 pages until G.O.T's main page hits 1995. What will come first, relegation or completed stadium?

Redshite
Are they seriously looking at Dyche?

They should be

Delusions of grandeur of the last 5 seasons has seen them nearky playing championship football
Are they seriously looking at Dyche?

I'm not sure anyone actually knows anything but wouldn't shock me

Although I am not sure they have the money to sack fat frank in the first place
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:21:37 pm
All true.

Historically, Everton are a bigger club than Newcastle, and tbf I felt Newcastle fans always had a very high opinion of themselves for a club that hadn't won anything in donkey's. In that regard the two clubs are/were very similar - both seemed to think they were both giants who were temporarily down on their luck.

That said, as much as I'd prefer to back Everton over a club outside a city - especially Saudi FC - their arse licking of all things anti-LFC and general toxicity means I actually feel relief that other fanbases are starting to cotton on to what we have to deal with all the time.

Maybe they can't stand each other because it's too much like looking into a mirror and seeing too much of yourself reflected back?
Not sure I agree with this, you have to look at things contextually. Newcastle have traditionally been the biggest club in the north-east of England. Everton aren't even the biggest club in their postcode.
Saying Everton are a bigger club than Newcastle is like saying an Ant is bigger than a tick
Saying Everton are a bigger club than Newcastle is like saying an Ant is bigger than a tick
I thought you were going to say Ant is bigger than Dec at the end there.  :)
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 01:08:43 pm
Dyche

"I think Goodison will warm to his style of play. Burnley at home were a decent watch on their day."

Rock Bottom
They had to suffer dirge on a stick football with Fat Sam. Imagine how they would react to the Anti-Christ of football that is Dyche?
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 07:36:50 pm
So, the next two teams Everton have to play both won today...Southampton and West Ham.

And the team below them put in a good performance against us ,  and cannot  see wolves not getting out of trouble
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 03:09:50 pm
Not sure I agree with this, you have to look at things contextually. Newcastle have traditionally been the biggest club in the north-east of England. Everton aren't even the biggest club in their postcode.

To be honest I think Everton are the bigger club historically. Newcastle are a one club city, Everton have to share a city with us and obviously we are a completely different entity to them.

Cant bare Everton or some of their bitter fans but theyre a bigger club than Newcastle. 
Quote from: only6times on Today at 02:28:16 pm
84 pages until G.O.T's main page hits 1995. What will come first, relegation or completed stadium?

In the Game of Thrones, you win or you die.

Isn't Sean Dyche a boyhood RS?, that'll not go down to well with the natives.
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 05:25:04 pm
To be honest I think Everton are the bigger club historically. Newcastle are a one club city, Everton have to share a city with us and obviously we are a completely different entity to them.

Cant bare Everton or some of their bitter fans but theyre a bigger club than Newcastle.

Yep. Founding member, more trophies and could pull bigger crowds in a 2 team city. Newcastles record attendance is 70,000 in 1930, Evertons is 78299 and they have had over 70,000 on 16 occasions. Now admittedly there will have been thousands of reds at the games, as fans went to both grounds when their team was away, but if Liverpool was a one team City, they'd be pulling 80/90k easy now
Without comment

Much as I ridicule Everton they are a far bigger club than Newcastle.  Still probably top four along with us, United and Arsenal.  In terms of mismanagement they are in a league of their own.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:27:40 pm
Without comment
They could walk out on the 18th, brainstorm an inspirational slogan for the Bullens Wall, then come back in for the 78th for 12 minutes of booing.
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 08:40:23 pm
Much as I ridicule Everton they are a far bigger club than Newcastle.  Still probably top four along with us, United and Arsenal.  In terms of mismanagement they are in a league of their own.
I'd possibly agree with that. I'd say it's...

Liverpool   Mancs

Arsenal









Everton




Assorted others such as Villa, Spurs, Chelsea, Abu Dhabi, Saudicastle, Leeds...


Saudi have 14 trophies to Everton's 24. Leeds are considered fairly big but Everton have won as many League titles as Leeds have won trophies in their entire history. So despite Everton being a standing joke for most of my lifetime they still come in at No4 overall I'd say.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:26:31 pm
I'd possibly agree with that. I'd say it's...

Liverpool   Mancs

Arsenal









Everton




Assorted others such as Villa, Spurs, Chelsea, Abu Dhabi, Saudicastle, Leeds...


Saudi have 14 trophies to Everton's 24. Leeds are considered fairly big but Everton have won as many League titles as Leeds have won trophies in their entire history. So despite Everton being a standing joke for most of my lifetime they still come in at No4 overall I'd say.
24 trophies? Are you including the Liverpool Senior Cup?
Quote from: Speedy Molby on Today at 09:36:33 pm
24 trophies? Are you including the Liverpool Senior Cup?
What about The Everton v Everton trophy?
Quote from: Speedy Molby on Today at 09:36:33 pm
24 trophies? Are you including the Liverpool Senior Cup?
I took it off this.  https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_football_clubs_in_England_by_competitive_honours_won

If it's wrong I'm blaming wiki.  :D
Everton aren't a big club anymore. they haven't won anything in years ffs.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:42:17 pm
I took it off this.  https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_football_clubs_in_England_by_competitive_honours_won

If it's wrong I'm blaming wiki.  :D
That includes 9 Charity Shields, so 15 really.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:26:31 pm
I'd possibly agree with that. I'd say it's...

Liverpool   Mancs

Arsenal









Everton




Assorted others such as Villa, Spurs, Chelsea, Abu Dhabi, Saudicastle, Leeds...


Saudi have 14 trophies to Everton's 24. Leeds are considered fairly big but Everton have won as many League titles as Leeds have won trophies in their entire history. So despite Everton being a standing joke for most of my lifetime they still come in at No4 overall I'd say.
Yeah, and Clint Eastwood and Robert Redford are the biggest box office draws in the world. Everton, Newcastle and Leeds are roughly on a par for now but they were both overtaken by Spurs, Chelsea and Man City long ago. Trophies won pre-war don't really count in this argument because no one cares. It's like when the Republicans call themselves the party that freed the slaves - so much time has elapsed you're pretty much comparing two different entities.
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 09:44:20 pm
Everton aren't a big club anymore. they haven't won anything in years ffs.
If we take selective parts of history, then you are totally correct. But in overall terms they are still up there.

We didn't win the league for thirty years but were still massive even in global terms. The Mancs have been a joke for around a decade and were a laughing stock in the 70s and 80s but were still massive.

Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:27:40 pm
Without comment



 :lmao :lmao.  Priceless!
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 08:40:37 pm
They could walk out on the 18th, brainstorm an inspirational slogan for the Bullens Wall, then come back in for the 78th for 12 minutes of booing.


It may be that they are 3-0 down by the 18th minute and some of them start before then, I'd make it as early as possible to allow for that, in fact, why don't they just not go in the first place.
