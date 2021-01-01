I was just doing a bit of digging around on the Newcastle / Everton hatred. Lots of comments about Bitters Stanley knifing Geordies back in the 80s and generally being scumbags. Also comments on Everton being entitled and being the bitterest fanbase in the PL. Comment too on the Bitters rolling over 3-0 to Sunderland, which relegated Newcastle, then gloating at Newcastle fans about it.



There also seems to be a feeling that the Bitters have a big chip on their shoulders which, of course, we know to be true. As you said, Bitters looking down their noses at Newcastle and calling them a smaller club hasn't gone down well in the North East either. Apparently, the Bitters can dish shit out, but get enraged when it gets reciprocated.



All true.Historically, Everton are a bigger club than Newcastle, and tbf I felt Newcastle fans always had a very high opinion of themselves for a club that hadn't won anything in donkey's. In that regard the two clubs are/were very similar - both seemed to think they were both giants who were temporarily down on their luck.That said, as much as I'd prefer to back Everton over a club outside a city - especially Saudi FC - their arse licking of all things anti-LFC and general toxicity means I actually feel relief that other fanbases are starting to cotton on to what we have to deal with all the time.Maybe they can't stand each other because it's too much like looking into a mirror and seeing too much of yourself reflected back?