Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)

Red Berry

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,540
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23480 on: Yesterday at 06:21:37 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:12:16 pm
I was just doing a bit of digging around on the Newcastle / Everton hatred. Lots of comments about Bitters Stanley knifing Geordies back in the 80s and generally being scumbags. Also comments on Everton being entitled and being the bitterest fanbase in the PL. Comment too on the Bitters rolling over 3-0 to Sunderland, which relegated Newcastle, then gloating at Newcastle fans about it.

There also seems to be a feeling that the Bitters have a big chip on their shoulders which, of course, we know to be true. As you said, Bitters looking down their noses at Newcastle and calling them a smaller club hasn't gone down well in the North East either. Apparently, the Bitters can dish shit out, but get enraged when it gets reciprocated.

All true.

Historically, Everton are a bigger club than Newcastle, and tbf I felt Newcastle fans always had a very high opinion of themselves for a club that hadn't won anything in donkey's. In that regard the two clubs are/were very similar - both seemed to think they were both giants who were temporarily down on their luck.

That said, as much as I'd prefer to back Everton over a club outside a city - especially Saudi FC - their arse licking of all things anti-LFC and general toxicity means I actually feel relief that other fanbases are starting to cotton on to what we have to deal with all the time.

Maybe they can't stand each other because it's too much like looking into a mirror and seeing too much of yourself reflected back?
DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,534
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23481 on: Yesterday at 06:22:34 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:32:55 pm
Bitters think this is an instruction


It's missing a comma.

Wake up, boo!
mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,535
  • kopite
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23482 on: Yesterday at 06:51:33 pm
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 05:48:11 pm
Did ya like my limerku?

Missed that post at the time...haha good one! I'll be up all night now thinking up limericks/ Hiaku stuff, tricky combo together though!
Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,279
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23483 on: Yesterday at 06:51:44 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:12:16 pm
I was just doing a bit of digging around on the Newcastle / Everton hatred. Lots of comments about Bitters Stanley knifing Geordies back in the 80s and generally being scumbags. Also comments on Everton being entitled and being the bitterest fanbase in the PL. Comment too on the Bitters rolling over 3-0 to Sunderland, which relegated Newcastle, then gloating at Newcastle fans about it.

There also seems to be a feeling that the Bitters have a big chip on their shoulders which, of course, we know to be true. As you said, Bitters looking down their noses at Newcastle and calling them a smaller club hasn't gone down well in the North East either. Apparently, the Bitters can dish shit out, but get enraged when it gets reciprocated.

Thought it went back (on Everton's side) to Ferguson and Speed fucking them off to go there in the 90s under Kenny. The realisation they were no longer a big club.

Speed got absolute dogs abuse when he went back to Goodison (of course they ended up welcoming the thug Dunc back as a folk hero after he flopped there).
Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 575
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23484 on: Yesterday at 06:59:40 pm
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,122
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23485 on: Yesterday at 07:21:32 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:51:44 pm
Thought it went back (on Everton's side) to Ferguson and Speed fucking them off to go there in the 90s under Kenny. The realisation they were no longer a big club.

Speed got absolute dogs abuse when he went back to Goodison (of course they ended up welcoming the thug Dunc back as a folk hero after he flopped there).

I just had another look around on Google to see opinion on why Everton hate Newcastle. There's not much other than Bitters moaning about the Geordies thinking they are a bigger club. The general feeling being that the Geordies only pull in big numbers and have a big stadium due to being a one club city.

Going by what I've read, Newcastle have more reason to despise Everton than Everton have to hate Newcastle.

Bringing it right up to date, I also assume there will be a lot of resentment within the Bitter quarter due to Newcastle bagging the sportswasher they'd have loved for themselves.
4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,010
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23486 on: Yesterday at 07:36:50 pm
So, the next two teams Everton have to play both won today...Southampton and West Ham.
[new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,754
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23487 on: Today at 01:08:43 pm
Dyche

"I think Goodison will warm to his style of play. Burnley at home were a decent watch on their day."

Rock Bottom
only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,515
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23488 on: Today at 02:28:16 pm
84 pages until G.O.T's main page hits 1995. What will come first, relegation or completed stadium?
tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,421
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23489 on: Today at 02:40:06 pm
Are they seriously looking at Dyche?
rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,503
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23490 on: Today at 02:43:10 pm
Quote from: only6times on Today at 02:28:16 pm
84 pages until G.O.T's main page hits 1995. What will come first, relegation or completed stadium?

Redshite
rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,503
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23491 on: Today at 02:44:08 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:40:06 pm
Are they seriously looking at Dyche?

They should be

Delusions of grandeur of the last 5 seasons has seen them nearky playing championship football
[new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,754
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23492 on: Today at 02:44:14 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:40:06 pm
Are they seriously looking at Dyche?

I'm not sure anyone actually knows anything but wouldn't shock me

Although I am not sure they have the money to sack fat frank in the first place
Sheer Magnetism

  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,910
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23493 on: Today at 03:09:50 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:21:37 pm
All true.

Historically, Everton are a bigger club than Newcastle, and tbf I felt Newcastle fans always had a very high opinion of themselves for a club that hadn't won anything in donkey's. In that regard the two clubs are/were very similar - both seemed to think they were both giants who were temporarily down on their luck.

That said, as much as I'd prefer to back Everton over a club outside a city - especially Saudi FC - their arse licking of all things anti-LFC and general toxicity means I actually feel relief that other fanbases are starting to cotton on to what we have to deal with all the time.

Maybe they can't stand each other because it's too much like looking into a mirror and seeing too much of yourself reflected back?
Not sure I agree with this, you have to look at things contextually. Newcastle have traditionally been the biggest club in the north-east of England. Everton aren't even the biggest club in their postcode.
rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,503
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23494 on: Today at 03:14:06 pm
Saying Everton are a bigger club than Newcastle is like saying an Ant is bigger than a tick
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,122
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23495 on: Today at 03:30:24 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 03:14:06 pm
Saying Everton are a bigger club than Newcastle is like saying an Ant is bigger than a tick
I thought you were going to say Ant is bigger than Dec at the end there.  :)
Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,283
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23496 on: Today at 03:57:26 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 01:08:43 pm
Dyche

"I think Goodison will warm to his style of play. Burnley at home were a decent watch on their day."

Rock Bottom
They had to suffer dirge on a stick football with Fat Sam. Imagine how they would react to the Anti-Christ of football that is Dyche?
