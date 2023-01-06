It's their 27 campaign fan group I feel most sorry for, they've already had to rebrand cos they know they're not winning anything any time soon:



https://www.nsnow.co.uk/the-27-campaign-formally-rebrands-to-nsnow/



Obviously couldn't cope with the idea of having to update their logo, website, domain name etc. every year.



And they say the club has no forward thinkers, then they call themselves a name that they'll have to change every season.I just looked in the comments on that site and came across this steaming pile of shite.06/01/2023 at 2:48 pmIm a scouse poet  Been a blue all my life, never get involved in any online chat but so pissed off I had to vent.This is a call to arms,So grab your gear,Your weed,Your flares,Your scarves,Your spear.Pile in the coaches,Load up the car,The time has come,Were fucking going to war.When we get to the fortress,Bar up the gates,We stand with the spectres of The Old Ladys greats.The campaign could be long,Many miles we will go,Under the gaze of Saint Luke,And Saint Domingo.Remember your history,Lest you are felled.Your brothers and sisters rage on into hell.But weve been here before,We still talk of the days,Of insatiable tackles,Amidst blue fog and haze.Of the scream of the centries,Holding line at the front,Sheedys left foot,Calling Gerrard a c*nt.The drummers,And pipers,Keep pace with our March,Home and away,Gwladys rallied her charge,Those that know,Need no other explanation.For the rest wouldve given up on expectation.Fuck the Kopites,Fuck Shankly,Fuck Rooney,Fuck them all,Id shed pints of blue blood to hear Fergusons roar.Id give my liver,To shiver and shake that old ground.Id give my kidneys, my brain and blue flesh by the pound.Take my head cos youve earned it,My words cos their true.My arms and my legs have been grand servants to you.If theres anything left when they tear me apart,Then I pledge my allegiance,I swear on my heart.The second I stepped in that temple I knew,That my spirit and everything else,Is just fucking blue.