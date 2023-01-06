« previous next »
Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)

Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,634
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23360 on: Today at 06:01:56 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 05:29:37 pm
Them turning down £60 million from that Idiot Boehly for that vile dirty diver is hilarious.

0 goals 0 assists isn't it this season.

Be lucky to get £60 for him now, awful player.
Awful snidey shithouse of a player, hope he ends up at Tranmere (sorry Tranmere fans).
Logged

rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,466
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23361 on: Today at 06:44:41 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:20:11 pm
Christ what a come down. 2017, Young Player of the Year two years in a row, PFA Team of the Year two years in a row and still only 21 you'd have genuinely thought he was one of the most sure fire players to be world class about now. It'd be fascinating to know exactly whats happened to the guy, you dont get to the level he was at and then flop to the level he is now without something going majorly wrong behind the scenes.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,418
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23362 on: Today at 06:56:27 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:00:18 pm
Dele Alli was a class player too, genuinely hope that the lad can get his career back on track

I'm afraid he's done. Maybe he just needed a manager and/or that would love him but instead Everton touched him and drained the last bit of motivation from him!
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,957
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23363 on: Today at 06:59:02 pm »
North West Tonight interviewing Everton fans.
Feller with two teeth in his car (taxi?) shouting the odds about Kenwright and Little Miss Dynamite.
Get them out of our club
 what about Frank Lampard?
Oh he can stay
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,472
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23364 on: Today at 08:08:14 pm »
Oh dear. 3 mins .
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,736
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23365 on: Today at 09:26:35 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:20:11 pm
Christ what a come down. 2017, Young Player of the Year two years in a row, PFA Team of the Year two years in a row and still only 21 you'd have genuinely thought he was one of the most sure fire players to be world class about now. It'd be fascinating to know exactly whats happened to the guy, you dont get to the level he was at and then flop to the level he is now without something going majorly wrong behind the scenes.
Fortnite.

Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,319
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23366 on: Today at 09:59:06 pm »
Be 29 years now 😂
Logged

only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,510
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23367 on: Today at 09:59:25 pm »
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,264
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23368 on: Today at 10:00:01 pm »
When's the end-of-season party?
Logged

JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,489
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23369 on: Today at 10:00:47 pm »
They salvaged a bit of pride there right? Without the disallowed goal and the soft penalty it'd have been a 2-2 win for Everton. That's gotta be enough for another month of Frank.
Logged

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,201
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23370 on: Today at 10:01:26 pm »
Perhaps a creditable enough performance to keep Frankie in a job for a week where even Stevie Wonder could coach them to beat Southampton and then he ends up getting the full January window.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,847
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23371 on: Today at 10:04:59 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:01:26 pm
Perhaps a creditable enough performance to keep Frankie in a job for a week where even Stevie Wonder could coach them to beat Southampton and then he ends up getting the full January window.
losing without losing you mean?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,089
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23372 on: Today at 10:05:03 pm »
Logged
Tory Bastards!

DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,527
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23373 on: Today at 10:05:43 pm »
Another season over in January.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,927
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23374 on: Today at 10:06:13 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:05:43 pm
Another season over in January.

They've still got 17th to play for.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,464
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23375 on: Today at 10:06:24 pm »
Sack the board banners out

Was just thinking, I bet its a mandatory thing to have stored as an Everton fan

At least a can of blue or white paint spray and a white sheet

Im just surprised theyve not written boooo yet as their throats are fucked with it
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,464
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23376 on: Today at 10:08:13 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:06:13 pm
They've still got 17th to play for.

And the Anfield cup
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,264
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23377 on: Today at 10:09:19 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:08:13 pm
And the win a corner at Anfield cup
Logged

Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,089
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23378 on: Today at 10:09:47 pm »
Logged
Tory Bastards!

Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,089
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23379 on: Today at 10:12:33 pm »
Rafa just watched the game.

Logged
Tory Bastards!

Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,770
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23380 on: Today at 10:16:41 pm »
Good to see their faith in Lampard's ability,he gets them unlike that Benitez and the 100 other recent managers they've had.
They'll be going places with him,like Hull and Stoke.
Logged

rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,464
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23381 on: Today at 10:18:03 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:05:03 pm


I wish youd stop this mate

Its going to be 29 years before they can win anything 😂
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,489
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23382 on: Today at 10:24:53 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:18:03 pm
I wish youd stop this mate

Its going to be 29 years before they can win anything 😂

It's their 27 campaign fan group I feel most sorry for, they've already had to rebrand cos they know they're not winning anything any time soon:

https://www.nsnow.co.uk/the-27-campaign-formally-rebrands-to-nsnow/

Obviously couldn't cope with the idea of having to update their logo, website, domain name etc. every year.

Logged

farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,897
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23383 on: Today at 10:25:15 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:09:47 pm

Even in 1995, the best wine was red...

Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,215
  • Kloppite
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23384 on: Today at 10:29:49 pm »
It'll be 29 years since they last won a trophy now. 1995 still gleaming. ;D
Logged
#Sausages

TomDcs

  • Cross dressing, pant shitting, clothes thief
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,954
  • Six times...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23385 on: Today at 10:32:48 pm »
Logged

rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,464
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23386 on: Today at 10:35:03 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 10:24:53 pm
It's their 27 campaign fan group I feel most sorry for, they've already had to rebrand cos they know they're not winning anything any time soon:

https://www.nsnow.co.uk/the-27-campaign-formally-rebrands-to-nsnow/

Obviously couldn't cope with the idea of having to update their logo, website, domain name etc. every year.



Thats the most Evertony thing that ever did Everton
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,639
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23387 on: Today at 10:35:40 pm »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,089
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23388 on: Today at 10:39:36 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:18:03 pm
I wish youd stop this mate

Its going to be 29 years before they can win anything 😂

I can't keep up. I'm losing count now.  :-\
Logged
Tory Bastards!

rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,464
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23389 on: Today at 10:43:21 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:39:36 pm
I can't keep up. I'm losing count now.  :-\

😂

Im looking into that awesome stat about all 91 clubs apart from them winning something in the season

And yes I will be counting 2nd and 3rd in promotions
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,089
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23390 on: Today at 10:46:04 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 10:24:53 pm
It's their 27 campaign fan group I feel most sorry for, they've already had to rebrand cos they know they're not winning anything any time soon:

https://www.nsnow.co.uk/the-27-campaign-formally-rebrands-to-nsnow/

Obviously couldn't cope with the idea of having to update their logo, website, domain name etc. every year.

And they say the club has no forward thinkers, then they call themselves a name that they'll have to change every season.  :lmao

I just looked in the comments on that site and came across this steaming pile of shite.  :lmao :shite: :lmao

06/01/2023 at 2:48 pm
Im a scouse poet  Been a blue all my life, never get involved in any online chat but so pissed off I had to vent.

This is a call to arms,
So grab your gear,
Your weed,
Your flares,
Your scarves,
Your spear.

Pile in the coaches,
Load up the car,
The time has come,
Were fucking going to war.

When we get to the fortress,
Bar up the gates,
We stand with the spectres of The Old Ladys greats.

The campaign could be long,
Many miles we will go,
Under the gaze of Saint Luke,
And Saint Domingo.

Remember your history,
Lest you are felled.
Your brothers and sisters rage on into hell.

But weve been here before,
We still talk of the days,
Of insatiable tackles,
Amidst blue fog and haze.
Of the scream of the centries,
Holding line at the front,
Sheedys left foot,
Calling Gerrard a c*nt.

The drummers,
And pipers,
Keep pace with our March,
Home and away,
Gwladys rallied her charge,

Those that know,
Need no other explanation.
For the rest wouldve given up on expectation.

Fuck the Kopites,
Fuck Shankly,
Fuck Rooney,
Fuck them all,
Id shed pints of blue blood to hear Fergusons roar.

Id give my liver,
To shiver and shake that old ground.
Id give my kidneys, my brain and blue flesh by the pound.

Take my head cos youve earned it,
My words cos their true.
My arms and my legs have been grand servants to you.

If theres anything left when they tear me apart,
Then I pledge my allegiance,
I swear on my heart.
The second I stepped in that temple I knew,
That my spirit and everything else,
Is just fucking blue.
Logged
Tory Bastards!

Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,089
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23391 on: Today at 10:52:51 pm »
This fella saying Moshilad shouldn't be there because he's Iranian. Totally forgetting that they were all gloating like a Cheshire Cat when they believed they were being funded by the Uzbek gangster, and they've also been hoping and praying that they get taken over by a sportswash.

31/12/2022 at 11:32 am
As an Iranian he should not even be at the club  for the same reasons tge Saudis shouldnt be at Newcastle.
He doesnt care about EFC and all he doing now is trying to limit further losses in the hope he recrues them when the ground is built and he then sells the club. It is a dangerous game to play but if he does not go now then we will be the ultimate losers
Logged
Tory Bastards!

Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,150
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23392 on: Today at 10:56:09 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 10:24:53 pm
It's their 27 campaign fan group I feel most sorry for, they've already had to rebrand cos they know they're not winning anything any time soon:

https://www.nsnow.co.uk/the-27-campaign-formally-rebrands-to-nsnow/

Obviously couldn't cope with the idea of having to update their logo, website, domain name etc. every year.



Neville Southall Now seems like an odd campaign aim.
Logged
