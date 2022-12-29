The irony of Everton fans asking Moshi to change the culture of the club.



They are horribly confused and conflicted. It's actually the 'fans' that keep that club firmly stuck in the last millennium, yet they demand change.They only embrace you at Goodison if you 'get them' and 'getting them' means adhering to their self-defeating nasty aggression, backward thinking and small time mentality. They want everything to change, yet they go out of their way to insist that it actually stays exactly the same.The best way to change the culture of that cult of misery is to sack 95% of the fanbase, but that's not possible and they are stuck with them. Everton trying to move forward with that fanbase is like trying to swim with a millstone tied around their neck while the delusionals shout "swim harder you useless twats".They want everything to change, but they also want everything to remain the same. It tells you all you need to know when their cult heroes are thugs and cloggers. They love an average and very limited manager because he was ugly and aggressive towards a rival, despite the fact he's taken them towards relegation twice in two seasons. Give these idiots a shotgun and they'd blow their own feet off every time."Change lad, changeeeeeeeee. Give uz changeeeeeee!!!!!! ... but only so long as everything stays the same. Big Dunc, Redshiteeeeeee!!!! KAGs!!!!!! Booooooo!!!!! Sack the board ... but only replace it with one that gets us and buys into our regressive and small time mentality and listens to what the Bullens Wall says. Changeeeee lid. Give uz changeeeeeee!!!!!!!...... "