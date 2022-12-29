« previous next »
Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1386288 times)

Offline rossipersempre

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23320 on: Yesterday at 07:45:03 pm »
Quote from: thegoodfella on Yesterday at 07:44:20 pm
The irony is that Moshiri did bring a competent professional man, who would've fixed a fair few issues the letter is mentioning. And the rabid 'fan groups' couldn't wait for him to struggle a bit on field so they could get rid of him and bring in a novice who thinks too highly of himself.
Brands?
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online gerrardisgod

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23321 on: Yesterday at 07:49:14 pm »
Theyve got Graeme Sharp, not sure what else they want/need.
Offline Statto Red

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23322 on: Yesterday at 08:35:46 pm »
My mate went to the Everton match the other day, he stayed until the final whistle so he can beat the traffic.
Online Vote For Pedro

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23323 on: Yesterday at 08:45:55 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 08:35:46 pm
My mate went to the Everton match the other day, he stayed until the final whistle so he can beat the traffic.

Lovely stuff
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23324 on: Yesterday at 09:23:58 pm »
Quote from: btroom on December 29, 2022, 06:54:10 pm
check out all these legends that played for this club  ::)



Top row 2nd from left Southgate with Roy Keane beside him  :o  Do they even know their own players?
Online Fromola

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23325 on: Yesterday at 09:30:21 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 07:17:27 pm
17 Everton fan groups have come together to write an open letter to club owner Farhad Moshiri, asking for him make 'sweeping changes' and bring in 'competent, experienced professionals'.


Fixed... ;)

Considering Moshiri has basically done everything they asked him to (not least demanding Frank) maybe he should get a new fanbase as part of that change.
Offline Brissyred

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23326 on: Yesterday at 09:49:02 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 07:11:57 pm
'Down with this sort of thing/we demand to be taken seriously' etc etc

https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1611066044096909312
From the comments

"more fan groups than points"  :D
Offline kavah

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23327 on: Yesterday at 11:20:34 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 08:35:46 pm
My mate went to the Everton match the other day, he stayed until the final whistle so he can beat the traffic.

ha ha  ;D
Offline 19th Nervous Title

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23328 on: Today at 04:35:50 am »
The irony of Everton fans asking Moshi to change the culture of the club.
Offline JRed

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23329 on: Today at 07:11:51 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 08:35:46 pm
My mate went to the Everton match the other day, he stayed until the final whistle so he can beat the traffic.
:wellin
Online Fromola

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23330 on: Today at 09:10:09 am »
Quote from: 19th Nervous Title on Today at 04:35:50 am
The irony of Everton fans asking Moshi to change the culture of the club.

The fans are as big a part of the problem as anything else.
Offline Red Berry

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23331 on: Today at 09:12:13 am »
Quote from: 19th Nervous Title on Today at 04:35:50 am
The irony of Everton fans asking Moshi to change the culture of the club.

The only culture Everton have is the sort you find in a petri dish.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23332 on: Today at 12:28:51 pm »
Quote from: 19th Nervous Title on Today at 04:35:50 am
The irony of Everton fans asking Moshi to change the culture of the club.
They are horribly confused and conflicted. It's actually the 'fans' that keep that club firmly stuck in the last millennium, yet they demand change.  :lmao

They only embrace you at Goodison if you 'get them' and 'getting them' means adhering to their self-defeating nasty aggression, backward thinking and small time mentality. They want everything to change, yet they go out of their way to insist that it actually stays exactly the same.

The best way to change the culture of that cult of misery is to sack 95% of the fanbase, but that's not possible and they are stuck with them. Everton trying to move forward with that fanbase is like trying to swim with a millstone tied around their neck while the delusionals shout "swim harder you useless twats".

They want everything to change, but they also want everything to remain the same. It tells you all you need to know when their cult heroes are thugs and cloggers. They love an average and very limited manager because he was ugly and aggressive towards a rival, despite the fact he's taken them towards relegation twice in two seasons. Give these idiots a shotgun and they'd blow their own feet off every time.

"Change lad, changeeeeeeeee. Give uz changeeeeeee!!!!!! ... but only so long as everything stays the same. Big Dunc, Redshiteeeeeee!!!! KAGs!!!!!! Booooooo!!!!! Sack the board ... but only replace it with one that gets us and buys into our regressive and small time mentality and listens to what the Bullens Wall says. Changeeeee lid. Give uz changeeeeeee!!!!!!!...... "  :rollseyes :rollseyes :rollseyes
Online Red_Mist

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23333 on: Today at 12:36:12 pm »
;D ^^^
Offline 24/7

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23334 on: Today at 12:39:52 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:28:51 pm
The best way to change the culture of that cult of misery is to sack 95% of the fanbase, but that's not possible and they are stuck with them. Everton trying to move forward with that fanbase is like trying to swim with a millstone tied around their neck while the delusionals shout "swim harder you useless twats".
;D 🔥
Offline FlashingBlade

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23335 on: Today at 01:17:40 pm »
I've said for years..decades..the problem.with Everton is it defines itself by us....never forget when Baxendale and Kenright celebrated renting offices in Liverbuildings ..they sang 'The Citys all ours'...pathetic, but also shows the ' Bitterness' permiates throughout the club also that act was is in  definition directed to us..see?...also when they start acting  like their fanbase ..theres expression about prostitutes ' when you start coming with the customers it's time to quit'....Everton board is probably more in tune with their fan base than any other club...which is hilarious

One thing Everton have over their relegation rivals is..us!... their absolute terror of being relegated and shit they will get from us will drive them on in the end game..fear is a powerful force.
Online Fromola

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23336 on: Today at 01:22:07 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 01:17:40 pm
I've said for years..decades..the problem.with Everton is it defines itself by us....never forget when Baxendale and Kenright celebrated renting offices in Liverbuildings ..they sang 'The Citys all ours'...pathetic, but also shows the ' Bitterness' permiates throughout the club also that act was is in  definition directed to us..see?...also when they start acting  like their fanbase ..theres expression about prostitutes ' when you start coming with the customers it's time to quit'....Everton board is probably more in tune with their fan base than any other club...which is hilarious

One thing Everton have over their relegation rivals is..us!... their absolute terror of being relegated and shit they will get from us will drive them on in the end game..fear is a powerful force.

It's the fact they allow us to rile them up easily as well and then makes them respond. If we didn't chant "Fuck off to Kirkby" they'd probably be there now as it made them rail against the move once it hit a snag. Their whole 27 year campaign comes entirely from us taking the piss out of them with 1995 - a chant that they set themselves up for with the song at Tottenham before the CL final.
Online Fiasco

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23337 on: Today at 01:24:41 pm »
The 'sack the board' chants do make me laugh I have to say.
Online only6times

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23338 on: Today at 01:52:23 pm »
The thread on G.O.T is titled "Evertonians for change", I have just found 28p in slummy in my locker. How many Evertonians will that get me?
Offline Skeeve

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23339 on: Today at 02:03:33 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Today at 01:52:23 pm
The thread on G.O.T is titled "Evertonians for change", I have just found 28p in slummy in my locker. How many Evertonians will that get me?

That'd get you 28 fan groups, so 28 fans in total.
Offline LuverlyRita

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23340 on: Today at 02:09:16 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 01:17:40 pm
Inever forget when Baxendale and Kenright celebrated renting offices in Liverbuildings ..they sang 'The Citys all ours'...pathetic, but also shows the ' Bitterness' permiates throughout the club also that act was is in  definition directed to us..see?...also when they start acting  like their fanbase ..theres expression about prostitutes ' when you start coming with the customers it's time to quit'....Everton board is probably more in tune with their fan base than any other club...which is hilarious
Don't forget when Moshiri claimed Rooney, Sigurdsson, Bolasie and Tosun were Merseyside’s new Fab Four  ;D
Seriously though, doesn't it illustrate what an amateur outfit they are? Can you imagine any of our board doing that? Football is a multi-million pound sports business. In what universe do a sentimental theatre luvvie, an academic who ran a local charity, an absentee accountant who appears to have made his fortune by being in cahoots with an oligarch and a yes-man ex-footballer constitute a professional board? If it was me I'd be hankering after change in the upper echelons but calling for it is like asking turkeys to vote for Xmas
Online [new username under construction]

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23341 on: Today at 03:55:37 pm »
So now they are trying to convince themselves that Ings is no longer as crap as he was when he played for us AND his injury record isn't actually that bad

Plus the geniuses have this transfer window sorted by just simply offloading the utter crap players they have to some dumbass club who will buy them then get all these top class prospects in who would no doubt LOVE a relegation battle
Offline Samie

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23342 on: Today at 03:58:36 pm »
When even the Ev don;t want you back,. ;D

Quote
Beşiktaş wish to terminate Dele Alli's loan but Everton don't want him back either. It is likely he will remain the season in Turkey, reports @sabahspor.
Online El Lobo

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23343 on: Today at 04:20:11 pm »
Christ what a come down. 2017, Young Player of the Year two years in a row, PFA Team of the Year two years in a row and still only 21 you'd have genuinely thought he was one of the most sure fire players to be world class about now. It'd be fascinating to know exactly whats happened to the guy, you dont get to the level he was at and then flop to the level he is now without something going majorly wrong behind the scenes.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23344 on: Today at 04:25:34 pm »
Wasnt the story that he became seriously addicted to Fortnite, even to the point that he was splitting up with girlfriends over it.

Fortnite ffs. Could of at least build Evertons ground.
Online only6times

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23345 on: Today at 04:26:03 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 02:03:33 pm
That'd get you 28 fan groups, so 28 fans in total.
Sound. I can power our house with the fumes.
Online didi shamone

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23346 on: Today at 04:28:49 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:20:11 pm
Christ what a come down. 2017, Young Player of the Year two years in a row, PFA Team of the Year two years in a row and still only 21 you'd have genuinely thought he was one of the most sure fire players to be world class about now. It'd be fascinating to know exactly whats happened to the guy, you dont get to the level he was at and then flop to the level he is now without something going majorly wrong behind the scenes.


Initially he lost all form. Then he joined Everton and lost all hope.
Online Ray K

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23347 on: Today at 04:39:06 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 04:25:34 pm

Fortnite ffs. Could of at least build Evertons ground.
That's Minecraft you're thinking of, not Fortnite.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23348 on: Today at 04:46:01 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:58:36 pm
When even the Ev don;t want you back,. ;D


Don't they have to pay Spurs a set amount per appearance or number of appearances with that odd payment structure they agreed when signing him
Online gerrardisgod

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23349 on: Today at 04:46:02 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 04:39:06 pm
That's Minecraft you're thinking of, not Fortnite.
Can build in both. With wood.
