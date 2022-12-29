« previous next »
rossipersempre

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23320 on: Yesterday at 07:45:03 pm
Quote from: thegoodfella on Yesterday at 07:44:20 pm
The irony is that Moshiri did bring a competent professional man, who would've fixed a fair few issues the letter is mentioning. And the rabid 'fan groups' couldn't wait for him to struggle a bit on field so they could get rid of him and bring in a novice who thinks too highly of himself.
Brands?
gerrardisgod

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23321 on: Yesterday at 07:49:14 pm
Theyve got Graeme Sharp, not sure what else they want/need.
Statto Red

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23322 on: Yesterday at 08:35:46 pm
My mate went to the Everton match the other day, he stayed until the final whistle so he can beat the traffic.
Vote For Pedro

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23323 on: Yesterday at 08:45:55 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 08:35:46 pm
My mate went to the Everton match the other day, he stayed until the final whistle so he can beat the traffic.

Lovely stuff
Mister Flip Flop

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23324 on: Yesterday at 09:23:58 pm
Quote from: btroom on December 29, 2022, 06:54:10 pm
check out all these legends that played for this club  ::)



Top row 2nd from left Southgate with Roy Keane beside him  :o  Do they even know their own players?
Fromola

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23325 on: Yesterday at 09:30:21 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 07:17:27 pm
17 Everton fan groups have come together to write an open letter to club owner Farhad Moshiri, asking for him make 'sweeping changes' and bring in 'competent, experienced professionals'.


Fixed... ;)

Considering Moshiri has basically done everything they asked him to (not least demanding Frank) maybe he should get a new fanbase as part of that change.
Brissyred

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23326 on: Yesterday at 09:49:02 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 07:11:57 pm
'Down with this sort of thing/we demand to be taken seriously' etc etc

https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1611066044096909312
From the comments

"more fan groups than points"  :D
kavah

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23327 on: Yesterday at 11:20:34 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 08:35:46 pm
My mate went to the Everton match the other day, he stayed until the final whistle so he can beat the traffic.

ha ha  ;D
19th Nervous Title

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23328 on: Today at 04:35:50 am
The irony of Everton fans asking Moshi to change the culture of the club.
JRed

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23329 on: Today at 07:11:51 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 08:35:46 pm
My mate went to the Everton match the other day, he stayed until the final whistle so he can beat the traffic.
:wellin
Fromola

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23330 on: Today at 09:10:09 am
Quote from: 19th Nervous Title on Today at 04:35:50 am
The irony of Everton fans asking Moshi to change the culture of the club.

The fans are as big a part of the problem as anything else.
Red Berry

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23331 on: Today at 09:12:13 am
Quote from: 19th Nervous Title on Today at 04:35:50 am
The irony of Everton fans asking Moshi to change the culture of the club.

The only culture Everton have is the sort you find in a petri dish.
