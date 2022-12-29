The irony is that Moshiri did bring a competent professional man, who would've fixed a fair few issues the letter is mentioning. And the rabid 'fan groups' couldn't wait for him to struggle a bit on field so they could get rid of him and bring in a novice who thinks too highly of himself.
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg
My mate went to the Everton match the other day, he stayed until the final whistle so he can beat the traffic.
check out all these legends that played for this club
17 Everton fan groups have come together to write an open letter to club owner Farhad Moshiri, asking for him make 'sweeping changes' and bring in 'competent, experienced professionals'.Fixed...
'Down with this sort of thing/we demand to be taken seriously' etc etchttps://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1611066044096909312
The irony of Everton fans asking Moshi to change the culture of the club.
Page created in 0.049 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.83]