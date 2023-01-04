Cant believe the amount of blues blaming the board for not backing Frankie, yet saying its all Rafas fault they are in a mess.
The main complaint is that Rafa sold Dingy. No mention of the fact he bought 2 full backs who are better than him with the money. Frankie has been backed and has brought in half a team, spent the Richarlison money on such players as Vinaigre and Maupay, Gueye, Onana, Coady, Tarkowski, and McNeil.
Thats 7 new players. Over half a team.
The arse is out of the pot now. They cannot spend any more because of FFP, and I doubt if Moshiri would if he could given the money he must be ploughing into BMD.
Sack the board? After Moshiri has put a fair bit of his personal fortune (and Usmanovs spare change) into the club.