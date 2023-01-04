« previous next »
Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1381253 times)

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23240 on: Yesterday at 10:29:17 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 09:52:59 pm
fuck's sake mate can't we just enjoy this moment, this one right here, right now, without being the misery piss on our chips fella? :P

Oh no enjoy it, and it may go worse for them. But Southampton are the only team I know worse than them at the moment
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23241 on: Yesterday at 10:31:29 pm »
Win or lose, theyre on the booooooooooos.

Eighteenth place with Frankie at the wheel, somewhere Rafa is wiping his tears of laughter away with all the money they are still paying him.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23242 on: Yesterday at 10:31:53 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:29:17 pm
Oh no enjoy it, and it may go worse for them. But Southampton are the only team I know worse than them at the moment
#enjoying
Besides, Southampton showed they have some potential tonight so I reckon with the panic in the Everton ranks and the sheer incapability of Frank to do anything other than park the bus (and with Pickford seeming determined to just shout at people and hack their legs off), I rather fancy Southampton to give them a scrap and maybe come away with a win.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23243 on: Yesterday at 10:40:00 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Yesterday at 02:29:15 pm
One of my favourite moments from last nights game was when Dwight McNeil took a free kick from the left hand side and crossed it in... to preciseley no one.. the BOOOOOOOOOOOOO's rang out immediately & only seconds later, Brighton countered and scored  ;D

Here's the whole sequence set to the benny hill theme.  ;D

https://twitter.com/tlmfootball/status/1610625467291426817
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23244 on: Yesterday at 10:46:17 pm »

^ Pickford taking out his own defender there is peak Everton ;D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23245 on: Yesterday at 11:03:36 pm »
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23246 on: Yesterday at 11:04:31 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 10:46:17 pm
^ Pickford taking out his own defender there is peak Everton ;D

Hadn't noticed that the first time round.  Cherry on the icing on the cake.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23247 on: Yesterday at 11:05:27 pm »
Their next two matches are against Southampton and West Ham.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23248 on: Yesterday at 11:06:32 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Yesterday at 10:05:35 pm


🎶 ... I've never seen you looking so gorgeous as you did tonight, I've never seen you shine so bright, you were amazing... 🎶
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23249 on: Yesterday at 11:48:30 pm »
Scary

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23250 on: Yesterday at 11:57:00 pm »
I'd agree that Southampton and Bournemouth look doomed then its a battle between Leeds, Everton, Wolves and Forest. I think West Ham and Leicester will be fine. I'd still say Everton will scrape through but I may change my mind if they do not beat Southampton.


I think the ideal result would be them beating United and drawing against Southampton, that may be enough for Frank to have enough time to do the real damage and not allow anyone in for the transfer window and the £50 they have left to fund loan deals.


Oh, and Anthony Gordon has proved well worth what those lunatics at Chelsea offered (£50m?) has he not


Probably worth about £5m now




Oh, and another one, they want Ings on loan because they cannot afford him. Southampton and Bournemouth might buy, that could define their season.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23251 on: Today at 12:25:12 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 11:48:30 pm
Scary



Theres not a single player on that list who they havent at some point compared to one our lads and claimed theyre better 🤣🤣
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23252 on: Today at 01:03:24 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 12:25:12 am
Theres not a single player on that list who they havent at some point compared to one our lads and claimed theyre better 🤣🤣


That's like a high stakes gambling spree that went badly wrong. Suddenly discovered they were rich and used up nearly all the money putting it on the wrong numbers. They have a fraction of that value in the squad now and a club more or less valued on an unfunded ground and their premiership status. They have angry fans, a crap manager and players who are scared (except Coleman) of their own fans.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23253 on: Today at 06:46:15 am »
Quote from: Brissyred on Yesterday at 10:40:00 pm
Here's the whole sequence set to the benny hill theme.  ;D

https://twitter.com/tlmfootball/status/1610625467291426817
:lmao
Goal of the season!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23254 on: Today at 07:12:19 am »
That list of signings is grim. Ill give them Richarlison and Pickford who have just about made the grade. The rest have either been disastrous or turned out to be a nonce.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23255 on: Today at 08:47:17 am »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 07:12:19 am
That list of signings is grim. Ill give them Richarlison and Pickford who have just about made the grade. The rest have either been disastrous or turned out to be a nonce.

That's the problem right there though.. their signings either go one of two ways - a) not good enough to take them to the next level, or b) too good for them so they move to a bigger club as soon as they can.

Both scenarios just leave them being Everton.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23256 on: Today at 08:50:13 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:57:00 pm
I'd agree that Southampton and Bournemouth look doomed then its a battle between Leeds, Everton, Wolves and Forest. I think West Ham and Leicester will be fine. I'd still say Everton will scrape through but I may change my mind if they do not beat Southampton.


I think the ideal result would be them beating United and drawing against Southampton, that may be enough for Frank to have enough time to do the real damage and not allow anyone in for the transfer window and the £50 they have left to fund loan deals.


Oh, and Anthony Gordon has proved well worth what those lunatics at Chelsea offered (£50m?) has he not


Probably worth about £5m now




Oh, and another one, they want Ings on loan because they cannot afford him. Southampton and Bournemouth might buy, that could define their season.
Not selling Gordon and using the money to bring in some non-crap players could prove to be the final nail in their Premier League coffin. If they lose to Southampton they become the favourites for the drop IMO. Even a draw isn't really good enough. If they fall behind in that game, the crowd will be something...

Before the Brighton game, they hadn't conceded many. If that match is a sign of things to come they're fucked and could finish bottom. There are so few goals in that team that if their defence starts to leak  I don't see how they win matches.
