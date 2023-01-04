I'd agree that Southampton and Bournemouth look doomed then its a battle between Leeds, Everton, Wolves and Forest. I think West Ham and Leicester will be fine. I'd still say Everton will scrape through but I may change my mind if they do not beat Southampton.





I think the ideal result would be them beating United and drawing against Southampton, that may be enough for Frank to have enough time to do the real damage and not allow anyone in for the transfer window and the £50 they have left to fund loan deals.





Oh, and Anthony Gordon has proved well worth what those lunatics at Chelsea offered (£50m?) has he not





Probably worth about £5m now









Oh, and another one, they want Ings on loan because they cannot afford him. Southampton and Bournemouth might buy, that could define their season.