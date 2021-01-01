« previous next »
Online RedBec1993

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23160 on: Today at 03:27:58 pm »
Why do they always say give it to big dunc until the end of the season

Like hes the messiah? Hes garbage.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23161 on: Today at 03:31:56 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 03:27:58 pm
Why do they always say give it to big dunc until the end of the season

Like hes the messiah? Hes garbage.
He's an Ev "Legend" dontchaknow. 
Offline mikeb58

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23162 on: Today at 03:36:59 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:14:18 pm
https://www.skyscrapercity.com/threads/liverpool-new-everton-stadium-52-888.1722490/page-112

You can see the fake brick panels I mentioned in the page on that link. They look horribly cheap and nasty to me.

Only on real brick walls, can we write.
The only surface we can name the shite.
The Bullens Road wall, is great for that.
'Get Silva out and 'Rafa's a twat'

 'Get Lampard in and Kenwright's a prick'
Such wisdom has to be written on brick!
On plastic 'brick' panels, the paint won't take.
So fuck off with anything cheap and fake.

 When the blue Bullens Road wall speaks.
When we want a new gaffer every few weeks.
The Bullens Road wall, is our first port of call.
We have the right to scrawl on a real brick wall.

 When a future Manager's time is up.
And when it's 50 years, without sniff of a Cup.
When we moan that the Board is bent.
We need a real brick wall, for our anger to vent.

 Now, a brand new Stadium is all well and good.
And at least it won't be built out of wood.
But above everything else, it must include brick.
As on anything else, the paint won't stick!


Offline Son of Spion

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23163 on: Today at 03:50:52 pm »
Quote from: Lad on Today at 03:00:04 pm
Weren't they thinking of getting some possibly half decent Portuguese manager before the writing appeared on the Bullens wall ?
They were, but as soon as the Bullens Wall spoke the board caved in and opted for Tory Boy instead.

I agree with the 28 Campaign. The board is shite and spineless, but only because it gives in to and appeases the lunatic fringe rather than telling them where to go. It's actually the lunatic fringe and its Bullens spokeswall that run that tinpot club.
Offline 24/7

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23164 on: Today at 03:55:09 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 03:36:59 pm
[snip]
too serious ;)

There once was a bluenose from Rhyl
Who's bitterness made everyone ill.
He called Rafa a twat
And thought Frank were all that.
His ma should have taken the pill...
Online rob1966

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23165 on: Today at 03:56:30 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 03:55:09 pm
too serious ;)

There once was a bluenose from Rhyl
Who's bitterness made everyone ill.
He called Rafa a twat
And thought Frank were all that.
His ma should have taken the pill...

;D
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23166 on: Today at 04:02:04 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 03:36:59 pm
Only on real brick walls, can we write.
The only surface we can name the shite.
The Bullens Road wall, is great for that.
'Get Silva out and 'Rafa's a twat'

 'Get Lampard in and Kenwright's a prick'
Such wisdom has to be written on brick!
On plastic 'brick' panels, the paint won't take.
So fuck off with anything cheap and fake.

 When the blue Bullens Road wall speaks.
When we want a new gaffer every few weeks.
The Bullens Road wall, is our first port of call.
We have the right to scrawl on a real brick wall.

 When a future Manager's time is up.
And when it's 50 years, without sniff of a Cup.
When we moan that the Board is bent.
We need a real brick wall, for our anger to vent.

 Now, a brand new Stadium is all well and good.
And at least it won't be built out of wood.
But above everything else, it must include brick.
As on anything else, the paint won't stick!

:wellin
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23167 on: Today at 04:07:47 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 03:00:44 pm
Rafa actually tried to shake them up. He was never going to be able to win them over. Remember when he had that good start and the two faced knobheads were calling him Raphael because Rafa was a redshite nickname.
They wanted Lampard purely because he told Klopp to F*ck off.
Everyone with half a brain could see why Chelsea binned him off. His tactical mouse was non existent. The squad he had at Chelsea was top class and he couldnt get a tune out them.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23168 on: Today at 04:10:02 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:45:05 pm
And where is the money coming from to build that stadium?


Where?
Online JRed

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23169 on: Today at 04:12:16 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:50:52 pm
They were, but as soon as the Bullens Wall spoke the board caved in and opted for Tory Boy instead.

I agree with the 28 Campaign. The board is shite and spineless, but only because it gives in to and appeases the lunatic fringe rather than telling them where to go. It's actually the lunatic fringe and its Bullens spokeswall that run that tinpot club.
Havent you heard? Other clubs always ask themselves what the Everton board would do, as they always get it right!
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23170 on: Today at 04:18:15 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 02:00:35 pm
They look awful. Were they always intending to opt for "Vera Duckworth" style cladding? It definitely feels likes some cheap and nasty cost-cutting is going on  ;D
I could swear I saw a picture ages ago which showed a sample of the proposed brickwork, and it wasn't these cheap and nasty panels. I think it might have been on RAWK too, and was before they got started on the build itself. Maybe they're having to rein the costs in and are going for the Duckworth Dome look now.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23171 on: Today at 04:22:59 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 04:12:16 pm
Havent you heard? Other clubs always ask themselves what the Everton board would do, as they always get it right!
;D

More like they look at what the Everton board do, then do the complete opposite.
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23172 on: Today at 04:41:28 pm »
Don't care if it's a crap source, one can dream, right?

Quote
Transfer News Live
@DeadlineDayLive
Everton's big defeat to Brighton seems to have doomed Frank Lampard.

Wayne Rooney is the favourite to replace him.

(Source: @talkSPORT)

https://twitter.com/DeadlineDayLive/status/1610668681939353609?s=20&t=VMp_Vd6CVV8ULbKWBoWxNQ
Offline Ghost Town

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23173 on: Today at 04:42:13 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 03:00:44 pm
His tactical mouse was non existent.
I read about that on the rattle
Offline Skeeve

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23174 on: Today at 04:43:34 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:37:57 am
The bit I am struggling to understand is how the stadium is still going full steam ahead considering:

- They have lost hundreds of millions over the last three years
- They have been in the relegation spots 2 years running (impacting revenue and European revenue)


:lmao
Online disgraced cake

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23175 on: Today at 04:51:11 pm »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wj1qewOPxDg

Not sure if it's been posted but this one is glorious. The three quick goals are great stuff and the fume before and after the 4th is magnificent  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Online Garlicbread

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23176 on: Today at 05:16:07 pm »
https://twitter.com/DominicKing_DM/status/1610685965223313409

More redshites!!!

Danny Ings on loan rejected by Villa.
Online JRed

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23177 on: Today at 05:19:56 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 05:16:07 pm
https://twitter.com/DominicKing_DM/status/1610685965223313409

More redshites!!!

Danny Ings on loan rejected by Villa.
But I thought Maupay was better than Nunez? Surely he can keep them up by himself?
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23178 on: Today at 05:22:59 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 03:14:06 pm
The Guardian wrote about this a month ago and is linked however many pages back. The gist of it is they have been unable to source the funds necessary but are basically hoping that by completing as much as they can it will somehow change that dynamic. If they cant complete BMD then they are on the hook for restoring the site to as it was before construction. How a bankrupt club would pull that off Id be interested to hear.

Entering Nou Mestalla territory.



That would be funny.

How much will Moshi-la lose on this crazy adventure?
Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23179 on: Today at 05:35:52 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 04:41:28 pm
Don't care if it's a crap source, one can dream, right?

https://twitter.com/DeadlineDayLive/status/1610668681939353609?s=20&t=VMp_Vd6CVV8ULbKWBoWxNQ

If there is a god in heaven now is the time for him to step forward and make this happen. Them going down with Rooney in charge would probably be the best thing that's happened in the history of the game outside of our club.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23180 on: Today at 05:38:03 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:51:11 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wj1qewOPxDg

Not sure if it's been posted but this one is glorious. The three quick goals are great stuff and the fume before and after the 4th is magnificent  :lmao :lmao :lmao
That's just put about ten years on me. I'm so glad I'm a Red.
Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23181 on: Today at 05:39:20 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:51:11 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wj1qewOPxDg

Not sure if it's been posted but this one is glorious. The three quick goals are great stuff and the fume before and after the 4th is magnificent  :lmao :lmao :lmao

Brilliant....Made my day that  :lmao :lmao :lmao

The fume after the 4th  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23182 on: Today at 05:44:09 pm »
Anyone who believes in stone tape theory will never buy a house that gets built on the old Goodison site if they move to BMD.

The lingering anxiety, bitterness, despair and depression will ooze out of the walls and floors. Phantom boos will be heard in the night.
