Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23160 on: Today at 03:27:58 pm
Why do they always say give it to big dunc until the end of the season

Like hes the messiah? Hes garbage.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23161 on: Today at 03:31:56 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 03:27:58 pm
Why do they always say give it to big dunc until the end of the season

Like hes the messiah? Hes garbage.
He's an Ev "Legend" dontchaknow. 
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23162 on: Today at 03:36:59 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:14:18 pm
https://www.skyscrapercity.com/threads/liverpool-new-everton-stadium-52-888.1722490/page-112

You can see the fake brick panels I mentioned in the page on that link. They look horribly cheap and nasty to me.

Only on real brick walls, can we write.
The only surface we can name the shite.
The Bullens Road wall, is great for that.
'Get Silva out and 'Rafa's a twat'

 'Get Lampard in and Kenwright's a prick'
Such wisdom has to be written on brick!
On plastic 'brick' panels, the paint won't take.
So fuck off with anything cheap and fake.

 When the blue Bullens Road wall speaks.
When we want a new gaffer every few weeks.
The Bullens Road wall, is our first port of call.
We have the right to scrawl on a real brick wall.

 When a future Manager's time is up.
And when it's 50 years, without sniff of a Cup.
When we moan that the Board is bent.
We need a real brick wall, for our anger to vent.

 Now, a brand new Stadium is all well and good.
And at least it won't be built out of wood.
But above everything else, it must include brick.
As on anything else, the paint won't stick!


Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23163 on: Today at 03:50:52 pm
Quote from: Lad on Today at 03:00:04 pm
Weren't they thinking of getting some possibly half decent Portuguese manager before the writing appeared on the Bullens wall ?
They were, but as soon as the Bullens Wall spoke the board caved in and opted for Tory Boy instead.

I agree with the 28 Campaign. The board is shite and spineless, but only because it gives in to and appeases the lunatic fringe rather than telling them where to go. It's actually the lunatic fringe and its Bullens spokeswall that run that tinpot club.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23164 on: Today at 03:55:09 pm
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 03:36:59 pm
[snip]
too serious ;)

There once was a bluenose from Rhyl
Who's bitterness made everyone ill.
He called Rafa a twat
And thought Frank were all that.
His ma should have taken the pill...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23165 on: Today at 03:56:30 pm
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 03:55:09 pm
too serious ;)

There once was a bluenose from Rhyl
Who's bitterness made everyone ill.
He called Rafa a twat
And thought Frank were all that.
His ma should have taken the pill...

;D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23166 on: Today at 04:02:04 pm
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 03:36:59 pm
Only on real brick walls, can we write.
The only surface we can name the shite.
The Bullens Road wall, is great for that.
'Get Silva out and 'Rafa's a twat'

 'Get Lampard in and Kenwright's a prick'
Such wisdom has to be written on brick!
On plastic 'brick' panels, the paint won't take.
So fuck off with anything cheap and fake.

 When the blue Bullens Road wall speaks.
When we want a new gaffer every few weeks.
The Bullens Road wall, is our first port of call.
We have the right to scrawl on a real brick wall.

 When a future Manager's time is up.
And when it's 50 years, without sniff of a Cup.
When we moan that the Board is bent.
We need a real brick wall, for our anger to vent.

 Now, a brand new Stadium is all well and good.
And at least it won't be built out of wood.
But above everything else, it must include brick.
As on anything else, the paint won't stick!

:wellin
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23167 on: Today at 04:07:47 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 03:00:44 pm
Rafa actually tried to shake them up. He was never going to be able to win them over. Remember when he had that good start and the two faced knobheads were calling him Raphael because Rafa was a redshite nickname.
They wanted Lampard purely because he told Klopp to F*ck off.
Everyone with half a brain could see why Chelsea binned him off. His tactical mouse was non existent. The squad he had at Chelsea was top class and he couldnt get a tune out them.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23168 on: Today at 04:10:02 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:45:05 pm
And where is the money coming from to build that stadium?


Where?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23169 on: Today at 04:12:16 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:50:52 pm
They were, but as soon as the Bullens Wall spoke the board caved in and opted for Tory Boy instead.

I agree with the 28 Campaign. The board is shite and spineless, but only because it gives in to and appeases the lunatic fringe rather than telling them where to go. It's actually the lunatic fringe and its Bullens spokeswall that run that tinpot club.
Havent you heard? Other clubs always ask themselves what the Everton board would do, as they always get it right!
