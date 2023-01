To be fair, I've not met a single Blue who welcomed Allardyce and I've met plenty who were prepared to give up match going if he'd lasted any longer. In the months since his departure however I've heard a number of Blues suggest a longer tenure might have allowed them to stabilize to club although it would have meant tolerating the fat-head's brand of shit-on-a-stick football.



I clearly remember the calls for Allardyce to come in. They were panicking cause they “gave it to Unsy” and he didn’t have them top of the league despite Moshi and his fab 4. They wanted Allardyce because they were scared of relegation and wanted him in to prop them up until a better option appeared. Unfortunately Sam fleeced them for a longer term contract than the fans really wanted and hung around like a bad smell. I recall the euphoria of Unsy’s last game when they won handsomely with Fat Sam in the stands watching on and claiming the glory. But again, once relegation was off the table (it never really was on the table at that point given the dross below them) their expectations and demands were again the driving force that directed decisions.Ancelloti wasn’t what they needed. They needed a complete overhaul of the club, but were delighted to be one up on the Redshite because Carlo was a top manager. He was looking for a nice little earner where he and his son could pick up a few more millions and then move on.Brands should have been given complete control and cleared out the likes of Ferguson and the academy /coaching setup who were not up to scratch.