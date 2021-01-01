« previous next »
Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1375998 times)

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23080 on: Yesterday at 11:11:31 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 10:25:40 pm
;D

https://streamable.com/wpkq0i

What a joke this club has turned into

Mate its coming up 30 years

The turning was done many moons ago
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23081 on: Yesterday at 11:18:05 pm »
Demarai Gray
Youve gone at lost at home again today
The blues are utter shiiiiite
With Dwight McNeil on the right hand side
Every game they play
They're going to end in more than boos some day
The spirit of the blues
With Frank the Tory you know youre gonna lose
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23082 on: Yesterday at 11:21:42 pm »
Everton really not wanting to give up the shittest side in Liverpool trophy this week.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23083 on: Yesterday at 11:43:50 pm »
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23084 on: Today at 12:11:29 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:39:31 pm
I wonder who Lampard will blame for this result?


One fluke, one jammy, one from Zeus and one rebound
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23085 on: Today at 12:19:19 am »
Guardian comments 


Please, please dont sack Frank.
posted by HarryRamsden Forest fan

Seconded
WilliamJansen - Southampton

Thirded
cambridgehedgehog Wolves

And further down:

And on a misty January night at the Puente Romano Beach Resort outside Marbella a pudgy hand has placed a pint of wine down on the bedside table to reach for a vibrating Nokia 3310

 ;D

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jan/03/everton-brighton-premier-league-match-report#comments
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23086 on: Today at 12:19:43 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:47:54 pm
Everton 1-4 Brighton | Gwladys Street Reaction

Booo's included, no extra charge.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2sa6cEGzigs


I bet it was a miserable drive back to Rhyl after watching that tonight.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23087 on: Today at 12:20:21 am »
Not sure why they want to sack the board, except for signing Rafa, everything they have done has been popular
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23088 on: Today at 12:22:56 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:20:21 am
Not sure why they want to sack the board, except for signing Rafa, everything they have done has been popular

Well, signing Rafa was the only sensible decision by their Board. Everything else was complete shambles ...
« Reply #23089 on: Today at 12:23:04 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:19:43 am


I bet it was a miserable drive back to Rhyl after watching that tonight.


Tom Baker was born about a mile from Goodison (and Anfield)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23090 on: Today at 12:23:47 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:20:21 am
Not sure why they want to sack the board, except for signing Rafa, everything they have done has been popular
In football, whenever anyone has a problem, they ask what would the Everton board do?

These Bitters are so ungrateful.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23091 on: Today at 12:24:46 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:23:04 am

Tom Baker was born about a mile from Goodison (and Anfield)
The Time Lord is a Red.  :)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23092 on: Today at 12:25:54 am »
Shudda kept Allardyce, would have made them solid and horrible to play against.

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23093 on: Today at 12:26:36 am »
Does Moshiri still own the Liver Bird?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23094 on: Today at 12:27:28 am »
They seem to be taking this result in their stride. I've seen Bill Kenwright being described as the worst thing to hit the club since John Houlding. Good times.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23095 on: Today at 12:28:54 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:22:56 am
Well, signing Rafa was the only sensible decision by their Board. Everything else was complete shambles ...
Rafa tonight...

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23096 on: Today at 03:36:41 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:24:46 am
The Time Lord is a Red.  :)
Doctor Who: "Davros, I cannot let you conquer the earth! But you can have Mars if you want. What do you say?"

Davros: "Too much red in that, lid"
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23097 on: Today at 07:10:22 am »
Patterson defense in 1st goal, Tarkowski's in 3rd goal and Gueye's in 4th ;D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23098 on: Today at 07:11:42 am »
Crap. I genuinely hope they don't flush Frank before he takes them down the pan.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23099 on: Today at 07:13:09 am »
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23100 on: Today at 07:35:04 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 07:11:42 am
Crap. I genuinely hope they don't flush Frank before he takes them down the pan.

Yeah, would love to see them flushed down together. Cant see it happening though, hell be gone soon.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23101 on: Today at 08:05:59 am »
It seems that there are those who still blame the board for all their woes because Lampard has had to work with these players (who he agreed to sign) and no manager could get a tune out of them.
With the exception of Rafa, who brought in Mykolenko Gray Townsend and Patterson (4 players who are not the worst) those managers and their buys since Moyes have been greeted with universal approval. Even Allardyce was chosen. Every single manager has hit the buffers of fan expectations and the resultant toxicity which ensued. Even Ancelotti struggled, and they were secretly glad he went because he was never bringing good times.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23102 on: Today at 08:07:00 am »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 11:18:05 pm
Demarai Gray
Youve gone at lost at home again today
The blues are utter shiiiiite
With Dwight McNeil on the right hand side
Every game they play
They're going to end in more than boos some day
The spirit of the blues
With Frank the Tory you know youre gonna lose
Orchestral boos in the dark.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23103 on: Today at 09:06:53 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:05:59 am
With the exception of Rafa, who brought in Mykolenko Gray Townsend and Patterson (4 players who are not the worst) those managers and their buys since Moyes have been greeted with universal approval. Even Allardyce was chosen.
To be fair, I've not met a single Blue who welcomed Allardyce and I've met plenty who were prepared to give up match going if he'd lasted any longer. In the months since his departure however I've heard a number of Blues suggest a longer tenure might have allowed them to stabilize to club although it would have meant tolerating the fat-head's brand of shit-on-a-stick football.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23104 on: Today at 09:13:23 am »
Ideally you want him to survive throughout the transfer window then sack him so the new man doesn't have a chance.

Saying that though, he'll just sign a load of Sean Dyche style players anyway.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23105 on: Today at 09:18:27 am »
Hopefully West Ham and Wolves can pick up a win to really pile the pressure on.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23106 on: Today at 09:24:20 am »
Their next 2 PL games against southampton and west ham are massive, especially if they find themselves in the relegation places after tonight
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23107 on: Today at 09:31:38 am »
Please be Rooney, Please be Rooney, Please be Rooney, Please be Rooney,
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23108 on: Today at 09:34:05 am »
Is he gone?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23109 on: Today at 09:37:33 am »
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23110 on: Today at 09:57:43 am »
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23111 on: Today at 10:37:57 am »
The bit I am struggling to understand is how the stadium is still going full steam ahead considering:

- They have lost hundreds of millions over the last three years
- They have been in the relegation spots 2 years running (impacting revenue and European revenue)
- The crowds have been falling year on year
- Any links they might have had to Usmanov have been severed
- They were seeking out private funding for years for the stadium, but still need to source it
- They only avoided FFP penalties last year due to creative accounting (over-valuing Covid impact)

I suspect their accounts will be trash this year as well, so how are they funding the stadium?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23112 on: Today at 10:43:50 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:37:57 am


I suspect their accounts will be trash this year as well, so how are they funding the stadium?

My 'Everton's new stadium is not being financed by money laundering' t-shirt has raised a lot of questions already answered by my shirt.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23113 on: Today at 10:56:33 am »
Just watched the highlights and that was some absolutely shocking defending from Everton on every goal.  They looked a mess.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23114 on: Today at 11:14:44 am »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 09:24:20 am
Their next 2 PL games against southampton and west ham are massive, especially if they find themselves in the relegation places after tonight

They play Utd in the cup next.

The board will feel if we get rid of Frank now or after the UTD game that they will the players will bounce back for them two vital games.

I accept Frank to be sacked very soon.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23115 on: Today at 11:23:11 am »
Relegation battles seem like the only thing the fans and club can ever rally themselves for (that and injuring our players in Derbies) so no matter how much shit they get themselves into, youre never confident theyll actually go down.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23116 on: Today at 11:29:06 am »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 11:23:11 am
Relegation battles seem like the only thing the fans and club can ever rally themselves for (that and injuring our players in Derbies) so no matter how much shit they get themselves into, youre never confident theyll actually go down.

Think they have been lucky. Burnley messed up with sacking their manager with 8 games to go.

This season unless Southampton and Wolves improve then they will have enough.

Massive game tonight though between Southampton and Forrest. Any result is bad for Everton at this stage.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23117 on: Today at 11:33:27 am »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 11:23:11 am
Relegation battles seem like the only thing the fans and club can ever rally themselves for (that and injuring our players in Derbies) so no matter how much shit they get themselves into, youre never confident theyll actually go down.

A change in manager might be the only thing that saves them this time. Last season was the first time in a while they've genuinely faced a relegation batter and that fear drove everyone to pull together. Lampard had his teams set up backs to the wall, relying on time-wasting, dives and penalties to win games. I remember Pickford bailed them out massively against Chelsea and that result swung the momentum completely in their direction. The fans also started supporting the team for a change instead of booing them all the time.

The problem is Lampard has persisted with those same tactics, but no one is buying Gordon's dives, Richarlison is not there anymore and the defence and midfield can't maintain the at-all-costs defending approach week after week. The fans support has reverted to type as well. Put it all together and it's not looking good for them.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23118 on: Today at 11:33:29 am »
Only boooooooo can make this world seem right
Only boooooooo can make the darkness bright
Only booo and booo alone, can thrill me like you do
And fill my heart with love for only booooooooooooo.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23119 on: Today at 11:38:04 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:37:57 am
The bit I am struggling to understand is how the stadium is still going full steam ahead considering:

- They have lost hundreds of millions over the last three years
- They have been in the relegation spots 2 years running (impacting revenue and European revenue)
- The crowds have been falling year on year
- Any links they might have had to Usmanov have been severed
- They were seeking out private funding for years for the stadium, but still need to source it
- They only avoided FFP penalties last year due to creative accounting (over-valuing Covid impact)

I suspect their accounts will be trash this year as well, so how are they funding the stadium?

Yup. Id love to know this too. I havent seen any progress pics lately, is it still moving on or has it stalled somewhat?
