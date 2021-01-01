Relegation battles seem like the only thing the fans and club can ever rally themselves for (that and injuring our players in Derbies) so no matter how much shit they get themselves into, youre never confident theyll actually go down.



A change in manager might be the only thing that saves them this time. Last season was the first time in a while they've genuinely faced a relegation batter and that fear drove everyone to pull together. Lampard had his teams set up backs to the wall, relying on time-wasting, dives and penalties to win games. I remember Pickford bailed them out massively against Chelsea and that result swung the momentum completely in their direction. The fans also started supporting the team for a change instead of booing them all the time.The problem is Lampard has persisted with those same tactics, but no one is buying Gordon's dives, Richarlison is not there anymore and the defence and midfield can't maintain the at-all-costs defending approach week after week. The fans support has reverted to type as well. Put it all together and it's not looking good for them.