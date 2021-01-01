It seems that there are those who still blame the board for all their woes because Lampard has had to work with these players (who he agreed to sign) and no manager could get a tune out of them.
With the exception of Rafa, who brought in Mykolenko Gray Townsend and Patterson (4 players who are not the worst) those managers and their buys since Moyes have been greeted with universal approval. Even Allardyce was chosen. Every single manager has hit the buffers of fan expectations and the resultant toxicity which ensued. Even Ancelotti struggled, and they were secretly glad he went because he was never bringing good times.