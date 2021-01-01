https://streamable.com/wpkq0i
I wonder who Lampard will blame for this result?
Everton 1-4 Brighton | Gwladys Street ReactionBooo's included, no extra charge.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2sa6cEGzigs
Not sure why they want to sack the board, except for signing Rafa, everything they have done has been popular
I bet it was a miserable drive back to Rhyl after watching that tonight.
Tom Baker was born about a mile from Goodison (and Anfield)
Well, signing Rafa was the only sensible decision by their Board. Everything else was complete shambles ...
The Time Lord is a Red.
