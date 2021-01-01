« previous next »
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23080 on: Yesterday at 11:11:31 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 10:25:40 pm
;D

https://streamable.com/wpkq0i

What a joke this club has turned into

Mate its coming up 30 years

The turning was done many moons ago
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23081 on: Yesterday at 11:18:05 pm
Demarai Gray
Youve gone at lost at home again today
The blues are utter shiiiiite
With Dwight McNeil on the right hand side
Every game they play
They're going to end in more than boos some day
The spirit of the blues
With Frank the Tory you know youre gonna lose
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23082 on: Yesterday at 11:21:42 pm
Everton really not wanting to give up the shittest side in Liverpool trophy this week.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23083 on: Yesterday at 11:43:50 pm
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23084 on: Today at 12:11:29 am
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:39:31 pm
I wonder who Lampard will blame for this result?


One fluke, one jammy, one from Zeus and one rebound
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23085 on: Today at 12:19:19 am
Guardian comments 


Please, please dont sack Frank.
posted by HarryRamsden Forest fan

Seconded
WilliamJansen - Southampton

Thirded
cambridgehedgehog Wolves

And further down:

And on a misty January night at the Puente Romano Beach Resort outside Marbella a pudgy hand has placed a pint of wine down on the bedside table to reach for a vibrating Nokia 3310

 ;D

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jan/03/everton-brighton-premier-league-match-report#comments
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23086 on: Today at 12:19:43 am
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:47:54 pm
Everton 1-4 Brighton | Gwladys Street Reaction

Booo's included, no extra charge.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2sa6cEGzigs


I bet it was a miserable drive back to Rhyl after watching that tonight.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23087 on: Today at 12:20:21 am
Not sure why they want to sack the board, except for signing Rafa, everything they have done has been popular
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23088 on: Today at 12:22:56 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:20:21 am
Not sure why they want to sack the board, except for signing Rafa, everything they have done has been popular

Well, signing Rafa was the only sensible decision by their Board. Everything else was complete shambles ...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23089 on: Today at 12:23:04 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:19:43 am


I bet it was a miserable drive back to Rhyl after watching that tonight.


Tom Baker was born about a mile from Goodison (and Anfield)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23090 on: Today at 12:23:47 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:20:21 am
Not sure why they want to sack the board, except for signing Rafa, everything they have done has been popular
In football, whenever anyone has a problem, they ask what would the Everton board do?

These Bitters are so ungrateful.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23091 on: Today at 12:24:46 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:23:04 am

Tom Baker was born about a mile from Goodison (and Anfield)
The Time Lord is a Red.  :)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23092 on: Today at 12:25:54 am
Shudda kept Allardyce, would have made them solid and horrible to play against.

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23093 on: Today at 12:26:36 am
Does Moshiri still own the Liver Bird?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23094 on: Today at 12:27:28 am
They seem to be taking this result in their stride. I've seen Bill Kenwright being described as the worst thing to hit the club since John Houlding. Good times.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23095 on: Today at 12:28:54 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:22:56 am
Well, signing Rafa was the only sensible decision by their Board. Everything else was complete shambles ...
Rafa tonight...

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #23096 on: Today at 03:36:41 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:24:46 am
The Time Lord is a Red.  :)
Doctor Who: "Davros, I cannot let you conquer the earth! But you can have Mars if you want. What do you say?"

Davros: "Too much red in that, lid"
