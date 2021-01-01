« previous next »
« Reply #23040 on: Today at 09:10:45 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 09:08:21 pm
Surprised he can reach that far up to wipe away all the tears (no trophies for how many years now?)
They need to change K to a T on that shirt.
« Reply #23041 on: Today at 09:13:09 pm »
Just seen the score, BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO,back to the darts.
« Reply #23042 on: Today at 09:16:17 pm »
The Tory twat is getting sacked, isn't he?
« Reply #23043 on: Today at 09:16:42 pm »
Surely the Bullens Wall speaks tonight?

The 28 Campaign will be spitting feathers too.
« Reply #23044 on: Today at 09:18:36 pm »
rafas fault
« Reply #23045 on: Today at 09:20:43 pm »
Quote from: cissesbeard on Today at 09:18:36 pm
rafas fault
Doesn't it go back as far as Roy Evans, at least.....?
« Reply #23046 on: Today at 09:20:45 pm »
« Reply #23047 on: Today at 09:21:18 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 12:02:25 am

No one is really hammering them, the best thing they did in the summer was get Coady and Tarkowski. Along with Pickford they have built quite a solid wall that takes some getting past (we didn't), only 5 teams have conceded less goals. That said only 2 have scored less. If they are going to stay up, which I think they will, they will do it by being mean at the back, nicking wins and picking up points like yesterday.


I'll take that back, bye Frank
« Reply #23048 on: Today at 09:21:36 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 09:20:45 pm

Is it still Rafas fault tho?
« Reply #23049 on: Today at 09:22:29 pm »
« Reply #23050 on: Today at 09:22:53 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 09:21:18 pm

I'll take that back, bye Frank
;D 
« Reply #23051 on: Today at 09:24:02 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on January  1, 2023, 10:52:41 am
It would be very Everton to get turned over badly by Brighton on the back of a hard-earned and unexpected point.
Everton aren't they?  :D :D :D
« Reply #23052 on: Today at 09:24:52 pm »
Leave it to our blue brethren to cheer us up.  They actually do love us.
« Reply #23053 on: Today at 09:26:01 pm »
Anyone got a stream so I can hear the final Boooooo?
« Reply #23054 on: Today at 09:29:05 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 09:26:01 pm
Anyone got a stream so I can hear the final Boooooo?

Just open your front window  ;D
« Reply #23055 on: Today at 09:30:17 pm »
and marco silva doing so well, maybe he wasn't the problem
A public health warning has been issued

People are urged to stay indoors, & keep all doors & windows closed, as a toxic cloud of blue fewm has been spotted rising in the Walton area of Liverpool
« Reply #23058 on: Today at 09:34:22 pm »
At least it didn't end 0-6 or 0-7 which it could have done.
« Reply #23059 on: Today at 09:36:06 pm »
Frank looking like a man pondering how he is going to spend his pay off
« Reply #23060 on: Today at 09:36:20 pm »
Always rely on the shite to cheer you up ;D
« Reply #23061 on: Today at 09:38:44 pm »
they'll end up staying up on goal difference,
« Reply #23062 on: Today at 09:39:09 pm »
United away next up in the cup Friday night for these lot too
« Reply #23063 on: Today at 09:39:31 pm »
I wonder who Lampard will blame for this result?
« Reply #23064 on: Today at 09:40:17 pm »
So odds on the portly tory still being at Everton by Saturday?  If tonight is not enough the inevitable collapse at Old Trafford will surely be the final straw.
« Reply #23065 on: Today at 09:47:55 pm »
Two points from 18 in the last six games and they're still not in the bottom three. Everyone below them has a game in hand though.
« Reply #23066 on: Today at 09:48:09 pm »
Sky couldnt keep up with the goals flying in.
« Reply #23067 on: Today at 09:49:40 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:39:31 pm
I wonder who Lampard will blame for this result?
He gets them. So it'll be Rafa.
« Reply #23068 on: Today at 09:51:09 pm »
From the bottom of my heart. Thank you Blues.

You all knew we were hurting. So made us feel just a little better. How very nice.
« Reply #23069 on: Today at 09:51:20 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on January  1, 2023, 10:52:41 am
It would be very Everton to get turned over badly by Brighton on the back of a hard-earned and unexpected point.
It certainly would
« Reply #23070 on: Today at 09:52:07 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:39:31 pm
I wonder who Lampard will blame for this result?

Richarlison.

Without his cheating and flare throwing last season, Everton would not be in this position.
« Reply #23071 on: Today at 09:52:27 pm »
So thankful they exist.
« Reply #23072 on: Today at 09:52:30 pm »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 09:51:09 pm
From the bottom of my heart. Thank you Blues.

You all knew we were hurting. So made us feel just a little better. How very nice.

We think we feel bad, imagine how they feel.

Cheered me up for a bit though 😁
« Reply #23073 on: Today at 09:53:21 pm »
😂😂😂😂😂
« Reply #23074 on: Today at 09:55:15 pm »
