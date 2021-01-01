Surprised he can reach that far up to wipe away all the tears (no trophies for how many years now?)
rafas fault
No one is really hammering them, the best thing they did in the summer was get Coady and Tarkowski. Along with Pickford they have built quite a solid wall that takes some getting past (we didn't), only 5 teams have conceded less goals. That said only 2 have scored less. If they are going to stay up, which I think they will, they will do it by being mean at the back, nicking wins and picking up points like yesterday.
I'll take that back, bye Frank
It would be very Everton to get turned over badly by Brighton on the back of a hard-earned and unexpected point.
Anyone got a stream so I can hear the final Boooooo?
Just open your front window
Fitzy is the true GOAT.
I wonder who Lampard will blame for this result?
From the bottom of my heart. Thank you Blues. You all knew we were hurting. So made us feel just a little better. How very nice.
