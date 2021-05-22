« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 571 572 573 574 575 [576]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1370508 times)

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,078
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23000 on: Yesterday at 04:18:16 pm »
Quote from: dis glazed moist 'n fruity chrimbo cake (yummy!) on Yesterday at 12:34:22 pm
Good result for them, but if they lose against Brighton it counts for very little for the time being. 1 point from Wolves/City/Brighton would be poor.

We are talking about Everton though.
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,400
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23001 on: Today at 12:01:35 am »
Won the goal of the month trophy. Bet they'll be saying what a genius Frankie was to sign Gray (despite arriving 6 months earlier)!
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,967
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23002 on: Today at 12:02:25 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 04:03:39 pm
What I mean is, that they'll probably lose their next game 4-0 to a cacophony of boos, after shithousing a draw at Abu Dhabi.


No one is really hammering them, the best thing they did in the summer was get Coady and Tarkowski. Along with Pickford they have built quite a solid wall that takes some getting past (we didn't), only 5 teams have conceded less goals. That said only 2 have scored less. If they are going to stay up, which I think they will, they will do it by being mean at the back, nicking wins and picking up points like yesterday.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,728
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23003 on: Today at 12:09:58 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:02:25 am

No one is really hammering them, the best thing they did in the summer was get Coady and Tarkowski. Along with Pickford they have built quite a solid wall that takes some getting past (we didn't), only 5 teams have conceded less goals. That said only 2 have scored less. If they are going to stay up, which I think they will, they will do it by being mean at the back, nicking wins and picking up points like yesterday.
Coady is huge for them. Theyre 10x a better team with him in it than without him. Hes very rarely injured as well so as you say he might just mean the difference for keeping them up.

Wonder what Utd reserve theyre going to sign on loan in January? My money is on McTominay.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,930
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23004 on: Today at 01:10:50 am »
Points from the last 5 league matches:

Forest 5
Chelsea 4
Wolves 4
Bournemouth 3
Everton 2
West Ham 0
Southampton 0
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,554
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23005 on: Today at 10:08:38 am »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 12:09:58 am
Coady is huge for them. Theyre 10x a better team with him in it than without him. Hes very rarely injured as well so as you say he might just mean the difference for keeping them up.

Wonder what Utd reserve theyre going to sign on loan in January? My money is on McTominay.
They've been linked with Elanga in some of today's papers  ::)
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,405
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23006 on: Today at 10:18:03 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:08:38 am
They've been linked with Elanga in some of today's papers  ::)
The time-honoured inevitable route.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,006
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23007 on: Today at 10:27:57 am »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 12:09:58 am
Coady is huge for them. Theyre 10x a better team with him in it than without him. Hes very rarely injured as well so as you say he might just mean the difference for keeping them up.

Wonder what Utd reserve theyre going to sign on loan in January? My money is on McTominay.

I can't see them going down, they'll always dog it out.

Southampton and Bournemouth (Gary O'Neil and Nathan Jones ffs) are probably done for but the other spot could be tight. Depends on Forest and whether they can go out and win their home games.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,233
  • JFT 97
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23008 on: Today at 10:44:49 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:02:25 am

No one is really hammering them, the best thing they did in the summer was get Coady and Tarkowski. Along with Pickford they have built quite a solid wall that takes some getting past (we didn't), only 5 teams have conceded less goals. That said only 2 have scored less. If they are going to stay up, which I think they will, they will do it by being mean at the back, nicking wins and picking up points like yesterday.

The issue though with Coady and Tarkowski is what happens when they play the teams around them. Especially at home when they have to try and win games. Then Coady and Tarkowski become a liability because of their lack of pace.

Push up the pitch and try and win games like they did against Wolves and they are wide open on the counter attack.
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,788
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23009 on: Today at 01:49:06 pm »
Everton fans plan fresh protests over incompetent management of club

Frank Lampards side are 16th, a point above the drop zone
Fan group demands better leadership for future of our club

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jan/02/everton-fans-plan-fresh-protests-over-incompetent-management-of-club
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,078
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23010 on: Today at 01:50:11 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 12:09:58 am
Coady is huge for them. Theyre 10x a better team with him in it than without him. Hes very rarely injured as well so as you say he might just mean the difference for keeping them up.

Wonder what Utd reserve theyre going to sign on loan in January? My money is on McTominay.

A loan with us wouldnt be the worst thing in the world, what with our midfield problems. ;D
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,205
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23011 on: Today at 01:54:56 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:10:50 am
Points from the last 5 league matches:

Forest 5
Chelsea 4
Wolves 4
Bournemouth 3
Everton 2
West Ham 0
Southampton 0

Who's going to get sacked first, Fat Frank or Moyesy?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 571 572 573 574 575 [576]   Go Up
« previous next »
 