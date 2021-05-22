What I mean is, that they'll probably lose their next game 4-0 to a cacophony of boos, after shithousing a draw at Abu Dhabi.



No one is really hammering them, the best thing they did in the summer was get Coady and Tarkowski. Along with Pickford they have built quite a solid wall that takes some getting past (we didn't), only 5 teams have conceded less goals. That said only 2 have scored less. If they are going to stay up, which I think they will, they will do it by being mean at the back, nicking wins and picking up points like yesterday.