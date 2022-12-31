« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 571 572 573 574 575 [576]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1369533 times)

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,611
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23000 on: Yesterday at 04:03:39 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on December 31, 2022, 11:00:38 pm
Hey, they are getting the "Point against City" trophy
What I mean is, that they'll probably lose their next game 4-0 to a cacophony of boos, after shithousing a draw at Abu Dhabi.
Logged

Online SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,068
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23001 on: Yesterday at 04:18:16 pm »
Quote from: dis glazed moist 'n fruity chrimbo cake (yummy!) on Yesterday at 12:34:22 pm
Good result for them, but if they lose against Brighton it counts for very little for the time being. 1 point from Wolves/City/Brighton would be poor.

We are talking about Everton though.
Logged

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,400
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23002 on: Today at 12:01:35 am »
Won the goal of the month trophy. Bet they'll be saying what a genius Frankie was to sign Gray (despite arriving 6 months earlier)!
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,966
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23003 on: Today at 12:02:25 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 04:03:39 pm
What I mean is, that they'll probably lose their next game 4-0 to a cacophony of boos, after shithousing a draw at Abu Dhabi.


No one is really hammering them, the best thing they did in the summer was get Coady and Tarkowski. Along with Pickford they have built quite a solid wall that takes some getting past (we didn't), only 5 teams have conceded less goals. That said only 2 have scored less. If they are going to stay up, which I think they will, they will do it by being mean at the back, nicking wins and picking up points like yesterday.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,728
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #23004 on: Today at 12:09:58 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:02:25 am

No one is really hammering them, the best thing they did in the summer was get Coady and Tarkowski. Along with Pickford they have built quite a solid wall that takes some getting past (we didn't), only 5 teams have conceded less goals. That said only 2 have scored less. If they are going to stay up, which I think they will, they will do it by being mean at the back, nicking wins and picking up points like yesterday.
Coady is huge for them. Theyre 10x a better team with him in it than without him. Hes very rarely injured as well so as you say he might just mean the difference for keeping them up.

Wonder what Utd reserve theyre going to sign on loan in January? My money is on McTominay.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"
Pages: 1 ... 571 572 573 574 575 [576]   Go Up
« previous next »
 