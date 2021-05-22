Seems to be a lot of support for Sean Dyche.

I've not spoken to any Blues about football in a while. Do they, generally speaking, really want yet another manager? If so, it's absolute madness. When are they ever going to stick with someone and actually support them?They were adamant that they wanted Lampard in and pretty much forced the club to appoint him. Now they have what they wanted they are still not happy.When do they actually start looking at themselves too? The battle cry under Moyes was that if they had Liverpool's money they'd easily eclipse us. All that was stopping them was being skint, or so they told us all. In recent years they've pissed around £600,000,000 into the the Red River Mersey and have become laughably worse, and genuine relegation candidates into the bargain.They keep making out the problems are not Everton's fault, but let's look at the evidence. Since Moyes they've spent a lot more than Liverpool have yet Liverpool have won every honour in the game we've entered. Let's also look at the list of ''terrible managers'' Everton have had since Moyes. The 'legendary Big Dunc'. A guy they wanted in. Martinez, who has been an FA Cup Winner and is not the manager of Belgium. Koeman, who has won the Eredivisie with two different clubs. Silva, who now manages a much smaller club than Everton but who are currently 8 places above them in the table. Ancelotti, who has won leagues and European trophies galore in multiple countries and currently managing arguably the biggest club in the World. Rafa Benitez, who has won the Champions League, UEFA Cup/Europa League, UEFA Super Cup, Coppa Italia, FA Cup and La Liga.Now, who is the problem here? Those 'losers' above, or Everton FC and its rancid, toxic, fickle fanbase?