Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 02:36:33 am
Quote from: Jacob Marley's Coming To Town! on Today at 01:18:20 am
Blimey, how many stadiums are they building?


 :butt

 :lmao
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 09:07:55 am
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 11:44:38 pm
I'm seeing a lot of people in this thread say the above and I can't fathom why. Is it superstition? It can't be because the bitters are "too good to go down" because they're not.

Since the fast start from Rafa last season where they got 14 points from their first 7 games, they have taken just 39 points from 47 games which translates to a 31-32 point season.

They have lost Ricky La who, while not being particularly good, was their best player and who played an important role in their survival last season. He has been replaced by utter crap and the team is still managed by a buffoon. They don't create or score much, have a crap keeper and a defence that's only good at playing a low block given their CBs are slow as fuck. The atmosphere is toxic at their pit and it is by no means certain that there are 3 worse clubs than them this season.

They have the same number of points after 16 games as they did after 7 games last season when they stayed up by the skin of their teeth (granted they only took 5 points from the next 9 games!) Another morale damaging hiding awaits them in a few days. They may not go down but they are among the favourites IMO. After getting pasted by the oil cheats to have to play a Brighton side that's much better than them at the toxic pit before their chances of a cup (no laughing at the back) evaporate for another year. The Southampton game is huge; lose that (especially if they get 0-1 points from the previous 2) and I think they're fucked (and Lampard will be gone at that point). Worrying times.
Now THAT is relegation form..

I was certain theyd stay up last season. This season? Im not so sure they will
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 09:20:27 am
Quote from: Jacob Marley's Coming To Town! on Today at 01:18:20 am
Blimey, how many stadiums are they building?

Kirkby golf course, Cronton, St Anne street, Kirkby Town centre, Stone Bridge Cross, Walton Hall Park. It is going to be like greggs, branches everywhere.

Every single one of them will be better than the Redshites ground.

Reminds me of the Gakpo transfer. The redshite make out as if the Ev were evicted from Anfield for being rent dodgers. Couldn't be further from the truth the Ev were never interested in staying. It would have scuppered their plans for a Stadium on every corner.
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 09:32:38 am
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on Today at 09:07:55 am
Now THAT is relegation form..

I was certain theyd stay up last season. This season? Im not so sure they will

They always seem to make a deadline day signing or two from another badly run club looking to get rid of some cast offs that gives them a bit of impetus. Hopefully that wont be the case this time!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 10:00:13 am
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:08:53 am
They are not due to move into the Kings Dock Bramley-Moore Dock stadium until 2024.

Moshiri's master plan may be, get relegated this season. Win promotion back to the PL the next season and open their new stadium with Everton just having won promotion.

They haven't got the money to finish it now, when they get relegated, they'll be totally fucked.
Fuck the Tories

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 10:06:56 am
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 10:00:13 am
They haven't got the money to finish it now, when they get relegated, they'll be totally fucked.
I don't think they even have to drop down. Their continuing flirtation with relegation is going to further discourage any financial institution from lending to them to complete the project. I can only think that Moshiri is gambling on the build getting to a certain stage where it helps him sell to someone who reckons they can complete it, but he'll never get all his money back.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 11:06:20 am
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:08:53 am
They are not due to move into the Kings Dock Bramley-Moore Dock stadium until 2024.

Moshiri's master plan may be, get relegated this season. Win promotion back to the PL the next season and open their new stadium with Everton just having won promotion.

If that's his plan then he's a bigger idiot than I thought - and I already thought he was a pretty big fucking idiot.

If they go down, they ain't coming back up. Going into free fall will be their best outcome, because it will mean they still exist.

That club doesn't have an ounce of fight in it. Their fans saw last season what can be accomplished by actually supporting their team rather than just getting on their backs all the time, but they're incapable of maintaining that for any length of time.  Certainly not to the level of support they would need in the Championship.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 11:33:42 am
Seems to be a lot of support for Sean Dyche.
They seem to forget he was the reason Burnley went down, with Tarkowski and McNeill.
It seems like Vinagre Joe is being offered up.
Funny how the players Rafa bought are their best, and Lumps gets away with buying duds
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 01:09:40 pm
Hit the post last night on the hotpicks, 19 and 5 came out. Guess what number was missing?

Twice in a week too.
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 01:29:26 pm
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Today at 11:06:20 am
If that's his plan then he's a bigger idiot than I thought - and I already thought he was a pretty big fucking idiot.

If they go down, they ain't coming back up. Going into free fall will be their best outcome, because it will mean they still exist.

That club doesn't have an ounce of fight in it. Their fans saw last season what can be accomplished by actually supporting their team rather than just getting on their backs all the time, but they're incapable of maintaining that for any length of time.  Certainly not to the level of support they would need in the Championship.
Not a popular view on here but I actually think Everton would boss the Championship. Barely any of their squad will be sought after by top division teams, they'll hire a more competent manager and the fans will get behind the team once they aren't losing every week. Who are they going to lose that will make a difference? DCL has been injured most of the last year, Gordon is mediocre, Onana is raw and Pickford is Pickford - and they're meant to be the top players. If it doesn't cause the club to go bankrupt, that is.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 01:54:21 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:29:26 pm
Not a popular view on here but I actually think Everton would boss the Championship. Barely any of their squad will be sought after by top division teams, they'll hire a more competent manager and the fans will get behind the team once they aren't losing every week. Who are they going to lose that will make a difference? DCL has been injured most of the last year, Gordon is mediocre, Onana is raw and Pickford is Pickford - and they're meant to be the top players. If it doesn't cause the club to go bankrupt, that is.

You're assuming the players will want to stick around and they won't immediately financially collapse the moment they're relegated.

Those players may not find "top" clubs, and Everton stupidly didn't put relegation clauses in their players' contracs, but they'll jump ship to lower placed clubs all over Europe
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 02:13:39 pm
Bill the Quilt gets pelters but it's like Uniteds domination, Chelsea's wealth and Arsenal being outstsnding never happened. That's without City wedging up.
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 02:26:13 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:29:26 pm
Not a popular view on here but I actually think Everton would boss the Championship. Barely any of their squad will be sought after by top division teams, they'll hire a more competent manager and the fans will get behind the team once they aren't losing every week. Who are they going to lose that will make a difference? DCL has been injured most of the last year, Gordon is mediocre, Onana is raw and Pickford is Pickford - and they're meant to be the top players. If it doesn't cause the club to go bankrupt, that is.

Maybeif they dont go bust.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 02:33:45 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 02:26:13 pm
Maybeif they dont go bust.

Parachute payments are 55%, 45% then 20% of the PL revenue, so with their astronomical wage bill, the further reduced attendances, cut in TV money, cut in Sponsorship deals and a stadium to pay for, plus the EFL not covering up dodgy accounts like the PL, they'd be fucked.
Fuck the Tories

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 02:46:53 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:29:26 pm
Not a popular view on here but I actually think Everton would boss the Championship. Barely any of their squad will be sought after by top division teams, they'll hire a more competent manager and the fans will get behind the team once they aren't losing every week. Who are they going to lose that will make a difference? DCL has been injured most of the last year, Gordon is mediocre, Onana is raw and Pickford is Pickford - and they're meant to be the top players. If it doesn't cause the club to go bankrupt, that is.

Bold part is definitely up for debate considering their last hire (and several others)

Think it'll be civil war if they go down, toxicity on a scale they've not reached yet, and as you mention threat of financial catastrophe.

Don't think they'd do a Sunderland and go down again but think they'd be stuck down there for a bit.
Proud follower of the city's junior, more attractive, and more successful side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 06:37:32 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 11:33:42 am
Seems to be a lot of support for Sean Dyche.
They seem to forget he was the reason Burnley went down, with Tarkowski and McNeill.
It seems like Vinagre Joe is being offered up.
Funny how the players Rafa bought are their best, and Lumps gets away with buying duds
I've not spoken to any Blues about football in a while. Do they, generally speaking, really want yet another manager? If so, it's absolute madness. When are they ever going to stick with someone and actually support them?

They were adamant that they wanted Lampard in and pretty much forced the club to appoint him. Now they have what they wanted they are still not happy.

When do they actually start looking at themselves too? The battle cry under Moyes was that if they had Liverpool's money they'd easily eclipse us. All that was stopping them was being skint, or so they told us all. In recent years they've pissed around £600,000,000 into the the Red River Mersey and have become laughably worse, and genuine relegation candidates into the bargain.

They keep making out the problems are not Everton's fault, but let's look at the evidence. Since Moyes they've spent a lot more than Liverpool have yet Liverpool have won every honour in the game we've entered. Let's also look at the list of ''terrible managers'' Everton have had since Moyes. The 'legendary Big Dunc'. A guy they wanted in. Martinez, who has been an FA Cup Winner and is not the manager of Belgium. Koeman, who has won the Eredivisie with two different clubs. Silva, who now manages a much smaller club than Everton but who are currently 8 places above them in the table. Ancelotti, who has won leagues and European trophies galore in multiple countries and currently managing arguably the biggest club in the World. Rafa Benitez, who has won the Champions League, UEFA Cup/Europa League, UEFA Super Cup, Coppa Italia, FA Cup and La Liga.

Now, who is the problem here? Those 'losers' above, or Everton FC and its rancid, toxic, fickle fanbase?

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22856 on: Today at 06:54:10 pm »
check out all these legends that played for this club  ::)

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 07:05:23 pm
Back Row (L-R): Chris Difford from Squeeze, Andy Murray, Jimmy Connors, John Aldridge, C3P0, Brian Laudrup, Kevin Sinfield, Kevin Campbell, a Russian man who survived a bear attack, Novak Djokovic
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 07:08:35 pm
The bald one in the back row looks like Collina, surprised he's considered a legend for them.  ;D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 07:11:17 pm
Bulldog Bailey. ;D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 07:16:31 pm
Quote from: btroom on Today at 06:54:10 pm
check out all these legends that played for this club  ::)



That is absolutely tragic. No wonder so many blues hate Everton. About a dozen trophies between the lot of them.
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 07:18:04 pm
Please tell me thats not Landon Donovan :lmao
AHA!

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 07:19:55 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 07:18:04 pm
Please tell me thats not Landon Donovan :lmao

It is. ;D

I wanna know where Joe-Max Moore is.
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 07:21:03 pm
Did he even play there permanently? I thought he only had two short loan spells.
AHA!

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 07:23:08 pm
Who's that bottom row, third from the left? Ailsa from Home and Away?
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 07:30:41 pm
Fucking Andy King. Always hated him since he scored that goal. We were avidly watching the vidiprinter and couldn't believe it stayed 1 - 0.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 07:56:47 pm
Quote from: Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? on Today at 07:23:08 pm
Who's that bottom row, third from the left? Ailsa from Home and Away?

John Bailey isnt it
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 07:57:14 pm
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 07:30:41 pm
Fucking Andy King. Always hated him since he scored that goal. We were avidly watching the vidiprinter and couldn't believe it stayed 1 - 0.

I was there. My Dad had a ticket from a contractor and gave it to me.

What could possibly go wrong - Everton versus the two time European Champions?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 07:59:34 pm
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 08:01:16 pm
Quote from: btroom on Today at 06:54:10 pm
check out all these legends that played for this club  ::)



Where are Kendall, Harvey and Ball? They're arguably their greatest ever players. Where is the grand goal-poacher Dixie Dean as well?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 08:03:32 pm
https://twitter.com/ryan08rooney/status/1604061996072280065?s=61&t=u_LHzlkZBoWWJnveR8JsGw

Found the link.
Evertons answer to Boss Nights with Jamie Webster

Were all laughing at Everton
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 08:06:10 pm
Quote from: btroom on Today at 06:54:10 pm
check out all these legends that played for this club  ::)



Strange but true.
Bob Latchford cored against Liverpool whilst playing for Birmingham.
He never scored a Derby goal for Everton.
As soon as he left, he scored against Liverpool for Swansea .
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 08:11:03 pm
Who is the fella between Donovan and Baines meant to be?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 08:11:46 pm
Literally couldn't name 1 of them.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 08:13:36 pm
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 07:19:55 pm
It is. ;D

I wanna know where Joe-Max Moore is.


Brian McBride? He had a cup of tea with em and scored 4 goals.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 08:40:24 pm
Quote from: Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? on Today at 07:23:08 pm
Who's that bottom row, third from the left? Ailsa from Home and Away?

Come on man that's Fathead anyone can see that, they had to get a Utd Legend on there
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 08:59:24 pm
Mr. Clean - dead center back row!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 09:01:30 pm
Quote from: Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? on Today at 07:23:08 pm
Who's that bottom row, third from the left? Ailsa from Home and Away?

John Bailey

Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 07:30:41 pm
Fucking Andy King. Always hated him since he scored that goal. We were avidly watching the vidiprinter and couldn't believe it stayed 1 - 0.

We were at my Nans, just off County Road, they were going past the house celebrating like they'd won the league.

I once did a delivery of hire eqpt to his house, I made him give show me ID, even though I knew exactly who he was ;D


Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22878 on: Today at 09:05:08 pm »
Quote from: btroom on Today at 06:54:10 pm
check out all these legends that played for this club  ::)



One bad firm that 😂😂
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22879 on: Today at 09:26:25 pm »
Quote from: btroom on Today at 06:54:10 pm
check out all these legends that played for this club  ::)



I see Cousin It, Uncle Fester and Lurch. Where is Morticia?
Shame on the English FA, South Yorkshire Police, and The Sun.

Justice for the 96!
